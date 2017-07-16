|
We return to another “D-Day” scenario – in this case, the action takes place on D-Day +2 in and near Amfréville, France. After landing at Sword Beach and making their way across the Orne river at Benouville, the 1st Special Service Brigade heads back north to form a defensive perimeter at and near Amfréville. In this Scenario, the British have entered the town and caught the Germans in a bit of a surprise, rather than playing defense, they decide to make the most of the opportunity and go on the offensive to drive the Germans out further to the north and east.
Participants:
German 346th Infantry Division. ELR 2 and only 1st and 2nd line units.
British 6 Troop, 3 Commando, 1st Special Service Brigade
ELR 5 and Elite units with SW and 3” Mortar.
This scenario was originally published in MMP’s “Operations Magazine”, Issue #48 – Autumn of 2005, page 35.
Since this magazine has long gone out of print (sold out), MMP has kindly made this Scenario available for free download here: http://www.multimanpublishing.com/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=...
ROAR: Currently at 50% German / 50% British
Special Rules:
• All ‘actual’ woods act as +1 hindrance orchards.
• All UK squads have Assault Fire. UK Elite and 1st line do not cower.
Victory Conditions:
• UK sets up in the West. Germans defend the East. UK wins by moving 9+ VP worth of Good Order units past hexrow xK in the east. This is a classic “Red Rover” Scenario setup.
What the Scenario doesn’t state, but quickly becomes clear, is that 9VP of Allied squads must finish the full 6 turns on/east of row K and survive there in Good Order. These units do not simply exit the board, allowing the Allied player to “bank” VP.
Introduced This Scenario:
Two different British mortars, on a ½” counter SW and the other a 5/8” counter Gun.
OML 2” MTR
Ordinance Muzzle Loading 2-Incher.
Range is from 2-11 hexes. ROF of only 2. 4PP to carry. 51mm charge. Smoke depletion factor of 7. There is no CA and can be fired by any squad.
This video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEHHvpqwznQ&list=PLHYKKWxHe2...) shows how one man can handle the operation, but also highlights how small and inaccurate it can be.
OML 3” MTR
Ordinance Muzzle Loading 3-Incher
This mortar is a proper Gun and requires a dedicated, Elite crew.
It is QSU with manhandling factor of 11. Range in 1944 is from 3-63 hexes. ROF is 2.
Fires on 76mm table. It has a smoke depletion factor of 8 and a WP (White Phosphorous) factor of 7. Using WP will be new to me. Like all mortars, AP rounds are not available.
Both mortars have an unmodified TH: of 7, the 2” attacks on the IFT 2FP, while the 3” attacks on the IFT 6FP column.
Setup:
As part of the Scenario conditions, the Germans cannot start the game with more than one MMC per hex. Wheat is in season. There are no forests. As such, there is a dearth of building hexes to be used either for defensive positions or rally opportunities.
The British set up their 3” mortar in hex D4 (CA C5/C4) with a leader. We’ll try to use smoke and the abundance of +1 hindrances to close the distance on the Germans.
[/q]
Initial setup. North is to the top of the board. The British must head east to column K and survive beyond this imaginary line.
Turn 1
RPh: NA
PfPh: I can’t fire my 3” mortar directly at anyone – I’m on LVL1 and the Orchards provide LOS blockage to any LVL0 enemies. I will try to lay SMOKE to help provide cover for the advancing commandos.
D4-B8 SMOKE TH:7(-1 C#6, -2 C#7) DR ‘3-4’ for HIT and ROF. Smoke deployed in B8.
D4-C9 SMOKE TH:7(-3) DR ‘4-5’ for SMOKE depletion. Well, that was fun while it lasted.
MPh: C1-A9
D1-C2 DFF C7-C2 9FP/-1 for K/2. British CR but pass MC and continue.
C2-B2 SFF C7-B2 4.5FP/-1 for NE. British unit continues forward.
D2-A7, D1-A10 DFF F7&F8(FG) 4FP/-2, NE and Germans cower.
C5-B4, F5-C6, D7-B3 DFF G3&G4(FG)-B3 10FP/+3 for NE
C8-C1 DFF I2-C1 2FP/+0 NE
DFPh: NA
AFPh: A7-C7 5FP/+3 NE
A10-F7 3FP/+0 1MC, German breaks and ELR.
RtPh: This is a very interesting board. There are very few places to race off to once demoralized.. no forest hexes and what buildings exist are far away. The Broken German unit in F7 finds that the nearest legal building hex (in MF) is in O8, 9 hexes away. Fortunately, all of this orchard blocks any efforts for interdictory fire. F7-L7 (6MF max this turn).
APh: C1-D1, C3-B3, B4-C5, A7-B6, A8-B7, A9-B8, A10-B9, C6-B6
CCPh: NA
Movements at the end of British Turn 1. The SMOKE helped some – the British half squad was able to draw all close fire and allow the balance of units to move without fear of additional defensive fire. Most units are still outside normal firing range; this fact neutered the British chances for any Advanced fire. Control of the buildings in the center of the board will be key – as places to retreat if/when broken. Otherwise, the Germans will always be forced to race toward the eastern end of the board. My 3” mortar got off 1 SMOKE charge and is now rendered useless until I move him to LVL0 and out into the open to find new targets.
GT1
The Germans have no real defensive position; they’re all out in the open. They’ll try to form some defensive firegroups to take on the advancing British.
RPh: NA
PfPh: C7-B6(PBF) 18FP/-1 K/3, British leader (9-1) is eliminated after random selection and rolling for wounds. The squad breaks but passes their LLMC.
G3-D1 7FP/+1 NE
G4-C3 7FP/+2 NE
G5-C5 7FP/+2 NE
MPh: I2(ldr)-M6, I2-I6, G6-H6
G8(AM)-H7 DFF B9-H7 2FP/+1 NE
L4-I7, M5-J7, N5-K8, O8(squad)-K9
The Germans swing to the south to form the firegroups, also to be closer to buildings in rows O and P if need be.
DFPh: C5-C7 8FP/+4 NE
D1-G3 8FP/-1 NMC, Pins German squad.
C3-G4 8FP/+2 1MC, Pins German squad.
B6-C7 (2” mortar) R:4 TH:7(+1 C#12) DR ‘5-6’ MISS
B6-C7 4FP/+4 NE
B7-C7(PBF) 4FP/+3 NE
AFPh: NA
RtPh: German L7-O8, British B6-C5
APh: G5-F4, H7-H8, H6-H7, M6-N6, I6-H6, J7-I8
CCPh: NA
With Turn 1 Complete: The British have lost their best leader and the Germans have swung into position to accept the next British advance in Turn 2.
Turn2
BT2
RPh: NA
PfPh: Smoke in B8 down to +2
B7-B8(PBF) 4FP/+3, PTC, Germans are pinned.
B6(MTR)-C7 SMOKE TH:7(-2 C#7, +1 C#12, -1 C#15) DR ‘3-6’ NO SMOKE.
B6-C7 HE TH:7(-2) DR ‘4-3’ HIT and NO ROF. 2FP/+3 NE.
B6-C7 4FP/+3, NMC, German leader breaks, squad passes MC and LLTC.
C5-F4 8FP/+0 NMC, Germans pass.
MPh: B9-C9 (SMOKE fail, AM) DFF I7&I8(FG) 6FP/+1 NE
B8-C8 (SMOKE in C8) DFF C7&C8(FG) 9FP/+1, 1MC, British break and ELR.
SFF C7&C8(FG) 4.5FP/+1, 1MC, British pass.
D4(ldr)-C5
D4(Mortar) manhandled M#11(+2)-D3.
D4(Mortar) manhandled M#11(+2) and misses roll, stuck in D3.
D1-E1(SMOKE in E2 and AM) DFF G3&E1(FG) 7FP/-1, 1MC, British pass.
DFF G4&F4(GF)-E1 14FP/+1, leader pinned, squad passes.
C3-D3(SMOKE fail, AM) SFF G3&G4&G5(FG) 10.5FP/+1, 1MC, squad passes.
DFPh: H6&H7&H8(FG)-C9 6FP/+2, Germans cower, NMC, British break.
AFPh: E1-G4 5FP/+0 NE
RtPh: British xC9-wD2, xC8-wC3, Germans pass interdiction, C7-H5.
APh: D3-D4, C5-D5, B7-C7(CC), wB6-xA5
CCPh: C7, Germans are pinned, no ambush. G2/B2(+0DRM), British miss roll. Germans roll a ‘5’ – which is just what they need. They CR a ½ squad, eliminating it.
[/q]
End of British Turn 2
A huge defensive victory for the MMG squad in C7 – they repelled and broke two different advancing British units and also won a Close Combat victory. The British advanced a bit to the north, but did no damage to the Germans.
GT2
RPh: Germans in O8 Rally. British in C5 Rally.
PfPh: C7-D5 9FP/+0, 1MC, British make MC.
F4-D4 7FP/+0 NE
G3&G4(FG)-D4 14FP/+1, Germans rolls ‘6-6’ with 2-hex firegroup, each with a LMG. There isn’t a specific rule covering this event in the ASKSK#2 RB. After doing some research on the BGG website, I see that the ruling is to do a classic “random selection” roll for each. As such, the LMG in G4 is flipped inoperable.
H6&H7&I7(FG)-D5 10FP/+3, NMC but British make their roll.
MPh: N6-O8, O8-P7, O8(squad)-L5, K8-K5, K9-K6
DFPh: E1-G4 8FP/-2, PTC and Germans are pinned.
D4&D5(FG)-F4 16FP/+1, K/3: Germans are CR, miss MC and are ELR. British roll was ‘1-2’ and thus retain ROF on both guns.
D4&D5(FG)-F4 6FP/+1, PTC, Germans pass.
wD3 Mortar elects White Phosphorous and fires on H8. R:10 TH:7(+0). DR is ‘5-2’ for HIT and then loss of WP. 6FP/+0, NMC, Germans pass NMC, but then fail WP NMC.
wC5-xC7 8FP/+3, NMC, Germans fail MC. Finally, the British have been able to get at this stubborn MMG unit in the building.
A5(mortar)-C7 R:3 TH:7(+2 C#12, -2 C#15) DR ‘5-6’ MISS
AFPh: NA
RtPh: Germans: D7(passing interdiction)-I10, H8-N8, H5-N7, F4-L7, British wC3-wD2.
APh: I8-J8, I7-J7, H6-I6, H7-I7, K6-J5, L5-K6, G3-H3
CCPh: NA
[/q]
End of Turn 2: The fates have shifted the balance of power. During the German attacking phase, they were completely ineffective. The British rolled well during their Defensive Fire and now have 4 broken German squads on the run. The central portion of the board has opened up and the Germans are struggling to maintain a defensive line to keep them west of Hexrow K.
Turn 3
BT3
RPh: Germans repair their LMG in G4
PfPh: Smoke in L8 removed. WP dispersed in H8.
MPh: E1(SMOKE success in F1) – F0 and then DFF H3&G4(FG) 14FP/+1 NE.
Units continue from F0 to G1 and draw SFF 7FP/+1 DR ‘6-5’ which triggers their LMG Breakdown. (B# is lowered by 2 for SFF..). Random selection roll is ‘2-2’ , with both LMG units broken.
This was a real opportunity lost for the Germans – they had 2 good chances to stop the British in the north and not only failed their rolls, but managed to jam their machine guns in the process.
D3(mortar) rolls ‘6-6’ for manhandling and is prevented from moving (or even firing in the AFPh)!
C5(ldr)-D2
wC5-xC5
A5-C3
D4-F2
D5-F3 and takes FPF (PBF range) G4-F3 for 4FP/-2, 1MC and the British unit breaks. The Allies got greedy here.
DFPh: J4-H1 4FP/+0 NE
K6&J5&I6(FG) 8FP/+1, Germans cower but get NMC; British leader and squad pass.
AFPh: H1-H3 5FP/-1 NE
F2-G4 5FP/+0 NE
C3-G4 3FP/+3 NE
RtPh: British F3-B4 (survives interdiction)
German N7-O8, L7-O8, I10-O8 (survives interdiction from British Mortar in D3 11 hexes away)
APh: H1-I2, F2-F1, C3-D2, C5-D4
CCPh: NA
[/q]
End of British Turn 3. The Allies had great success in the North and, as such, have decided to shift their attack to sweep around the key building hex in I2. The Germans have set up a massive field hospital in O8&P7 to accommodate their broken troops.
GT3
RPh: Two British units in D2 successfully rally.
PfPh: H3&G4(FG)-F1 8FP/+1 NE
J4&J5&K6(FG)-I2 10FP/+2, DR ‘1-1’ for cower and 2MC. Both British leader and squad pass MC.
MPh: J8-M7
J7-L6 DFF 5FP/-3, PTC and German pinned.
I6(AM)-I5
I7-H5
DFPh: F1-H3 8FP/+1, 1MC & ROF, Germans pass
F1-H3 4FP/+1 NE
D2(mtr)-G4 R:3 TH:7(+1 C#12), DR ‘5-2’ MISS
D2(IFP)-G4 4FP/+1 NE
D4-G4 8FP/+1, 1MC, Germans pass.
AFPh: I5&H5(FG)-I2 4FP/+2 NE
L6-I2 2FP/+2 NE
RtPh: NA
APh: H3-H4, K6-J5, J5-K6, J4-K5, M7-M6
CCPh: NA
[/q]
End of Turn 3. The Germans do no damage and spend balance of turn jostling around for better defense and to get more squads within normal range of advancing British. Their ability to rally all of the broken units in O8 and P7 will decide events in Turn 4. The British 3” Mortar can’t move (yet) into any sort of position to contribute – there are simply too many hindrances between it and the enemy.
Turn 4
BT4
RPh: British unit in B4 Self Rallies. Germans repair LMG in G4. In O8, Germans rally 1 8-1 leader and 2 squads.
This is a huge win for the Germans – they now have fresh units to throw back in to the battle – especially to help defend the southern half of the board.
PfPh: I2-H4 8FP/-2, 1MC, Germans fail MC.
MPh: F1-G1-G0-I1 and then draw DFF K5&K6&L6(FG) 8FP/-2, K/2, British CR and breaks.
wD2-xC7
wD3(MTR)-wC3 and then stops. British rolled ‘4-5’ on manhandling roll.
D4(AM)-E5 DFF G4-E5 7FP/+1 NE
B4-C5-E4 DFF I5&H5(FG) 8FP/+1 NE
SFF G4-E4 3.5FP/-1, 1MC, British break.
D2-G1
DFPh: M6-I2 2FP/+2 NE
J5-I2 4FP/+2 NE
AFPh: G1(IFP)-G4 3FP/+2, NMC, German PASS
E5-G4 5FP/+1, rolls ‘6-6’ to break LMG and NE
C7-H5 7FP/+2, NE
RtPh: British E4-B4, I1-D2(PASS interdiction). German H4-N7
APh: G1-H0, E5-E4, C7-D7, C7-C8
CCPh: NA
[/q]
Big turn for the Germans. They recover all broken units during the Rally Phase. They also hold off British advance and send 2 broken squads back to the west.
GT4
RPh: British in E4 dr ‘6’ to repair their LMG and it is eliminated.
PfPh: G4-E4 7FP/+0, PTC, British PASS
H5&I5&I6&J5&K5&K6&M6(FG) form a 7-squad firegroup – the largest I’ve ever played and attack squad in I2. 24FP/+2, 4MC. The leader is pinned and thus cannot contribute his -2ldr drm to the squad, who then fails MC.
MPh: O8-L7
O8-L8 DFF C3(MTR)-L8 R:13 TH:7(+4 C#12, -1 C#13, -1 C#14) DR ‘1-2’ for HIT and ROF
8FP/+0, 2MC, pins German unit.
C3-O8 TH:7(+1), DR ‘4-5’ for MISS.
DFPh: H0(mtr)-J5 LOS check shows no hindrance or LOS block.
R:5 TH:7(+0) DR ‘6-6’ which is B# for mtr (2”) and it breaks.
H0-J5 4FP/+0 NE
E4-G4 6FP/+0, 1MC, German breaks.
C8&D7(FG)-H5 10FP/+3, 1MC, German breaks.
AFPh: NA
RtPh: Germans N7-O8, H5-N7, G4-M7 (passes Interdiction)
British I2-C5 (leader accompanies, no interdiction possible), D2-B4
APh: L6-K7, M6-L6, J5-I6, K5-J5
CCPh: NA
[/q]
End of Turn 4: Both sides trade blows. British send back two German squads, but the same fate falls on two British stacks. A great deal of space now separates the two sides; The British have yet a long distance to travel and now only two movement phases left to do it.
Turn 5
BT5
Things are starting to get a bit sloppy, as they tend to do in the final 1-2 Turns when time becomes a greater threat than the enemy in front of you.
RPh: British mortar in H0 repaired.
Germans rally unit in P7
PfPh: The C3 mortar crew is just too far to the VC hexrow to make a run for it. They have little choice but to stay where they are and hope for some lucky shots to help open up a path for the others.
C3-L8 TH:7(+4 C#12, -2 C#15) DR ‘2-1’ for HIT and ROF. 8FP/+0, 1MC, Germans PASS
TH:7(+2) DR ‘3-4’ for MISS
MPh: E4(CX)-F3 and draws DFF I5-F3 4FP/+0 NE
F3-G3-H2 and draws DFF J5&K6(FG) 8FP/-1, DR ‘2-1’ for KIA. Huge roll for the Germans, eliminating what would otherwise likely be 2VP for the British in Turn 6.
H0-L0 – crossing the line for 2VP for the British (assuming they can hold).
D7-I10 DFF L7&L8(FG)-I10 12FP/-2, 3MC, British PASS (Amazing!)
C8(CX)-H9
C7-H10
C5(CX,ldr) abandons his broken squads and makes a run for it.
C5-H10 DFF K7&L6(FG)-H10 6FP/+3 NE
DFPh: NA
AFPh: I10-L8 3FP/+0 NE
H9-L8 4FP/+2 NE
RtPh: British C5-B4, Germans H7-O8, M7-O8
APh: I10-J10, H9-I10, H10-I10
CCPh: NA
[/q]
End of British Turn 5. 2VP are scored to the north while the rest make a desperate run to cross in the south. The Germans have two defensive turns to push back these squads; there is a lot of wheat between them and the enemy, so they’ll need to close in a bit to make their shots more effective.
GT5
RPh: Germans rally unit in O8
PfPh: L7&L8(FG)-I10 12FP/+0, DR ‘2-2’ for cower, 2MC, British leader passes but squad is pinned.
MPh: O8-L10 DFF 4FP/+1, PTC, German pinned.
L6(CX)-M7-M9 DFF J10-M9 3FP/-3, 1KIA, German unit eliminated.
K7-K9 SFF J10-K9 2FP/-2, 2KIA, German unit eliminated.
This strategy is NOT working. Time to play things a bit more conservatively.
K6-L9
I5-M7
I6-M7
J5-M8
DFPh: L0(mtr)-O8, R:9 TH:7(+4 C#12) DR ‘3-6’ for MISS
C3(MTR)-L8 TH:7(+2) DR ‘2-4’ for MISS and ROF
C3(MTR0-L8 TH:7(+2) DR ‘4-1’ for HIT and loss of ROF 8FP/+0 NE
AFPh: L9&L10(FG)-J10 3FP/+1 NE
M8-J10 2FP/+1 NE
RtPh: NA
APh: L9-K10, L8-K9, M8-M9, M7-M8, L7-L8, P7-O7
CCPh: NA
[/q]
End of Turn 5. After losing two German units to KIA defensive fire, the Germans use the rest of the turn to swing around and prepare for the final shootout that must take place in K9 and K10.
Turn 6
BT6
RPh: British self rallies squad in B4. German rallies 2 squads in O8
PfPh: C3(MTR)-K10 R:12 TH:7(+0), DR ‘2-2’ for HIT and ROF. 8FP/+0 NE
TH:7(-1), DR ‘4-4’ for HIT no ROF. 8FP/+0, NMC, German breaks & ELR.
This is an encouraging start to the British turn.
L0(mtr)-K9 R:9 TH:7(+3 C#12) DR ‘6-5’ for MISS
MPh: B4(CX)-F8
I10(AM)-J10. DFF L10-J10 4FP/+1, NMC, the British 9-2 leader breaks, but the squad passes NMC and LLTC.
However, at this point, the British only have a maximum of 6VP worth of units (1 MMC squad J9, 1MMC squad J10, 1 9-1 leader H10) that can possibly cross over into Hexrow ‘K’ to join the 2VP already earned at the norther part of the board. The bulk of the German defensive fire hasn’t yet begun, but it doesn’t matter at this point. The British yield the match and Scenario.
[/q]
Positions at the end of the Game.
Result:
German Victory in Turn 6.
Impressions:
• I didn’t set up my British mortars effectively. They started out on the LVL1 hill – and only then did I remember to review the rule about LOS blockage with Orchards (in season) across levels. I wasted a turn or two getting them down the hill and out into a position where they could either attack the Germans or at least support the British effort to advance. I wanted to make more use of mortar SMOKE (and WP) but in 2/3 cases I rolled > depletion number from the outset.
• German ELR of 2 and no building/forest hexes on most of the board = German defensive fragility. Just get them to break and they are forced to race to the eastern edge of the board. What made the difference for the Germans was a nice 5-7 hex/squad firegroup defensive stand along the orchard groves along the H7-M7 diagonal. They were able to take on any incomers, either north or south – and there were enough of them such that if any one unit broke, another was able to fill the gaps at the next MPh or APh.
• Good back and forth in this scenario – the Germans had a clear advantage come Turn 2, but then the British turned it around in Turn 3. However, by Turn 5 it was clear that the British would need some extraordinary luck to get 9+VP across the destination line.
Ruben Rigillo
Italy
Roma
Rm
Kilgore, your AARs are amazing!!!
Thanks a lot!!!!
Better than a war movie
:cool:
