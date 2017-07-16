Rules



Robert "Smitty" Smith M1Tanker) United States

Unspecified

Pennsylvania

Petunia keeping her eye on the Jewish Zealots!



Khyber Pass Games first offered The Jewish War: The Zealot Rebellion against Rome 66 AD to 73 AD (TJW) as a desk top publishing venture. In 2005 TJW was released anew with die-cut counters and remastered graphics. Ironically I got the game just as my wife and I are indulging ourselves in a marathon of the HBO miniseries Rome. The Zealot Rebellion was an attempt by Jewish nationalists to throw off the yoke of Rome in a war of national liberation. The end result was the sacking of Jerusalem, the beginning of the great Diaspora and the advent of a new Judaism. As we all know, Romans hated to lose. Game turns equal one year. Playing time will run roughly forty-five minutes to one hour. What is worthy of note is Max Boot talks about it in Invisible Armies and how the Romans got whacked hard at Beth-Horon.





The push begins - and the clock ticks fast in this game. We think we have a great defense in depth - and you have to attack adjacent units.



COMPONENTS

The map to TJW is a glossy but not shiny 8 ½” by 11colorful map. Hexes measure 7 miles across. Towns, walled cities, rough, mountainous and rivers all add varying defensive strengths to the defenders strength total. Terrain effects are cumulative for movement but not for combat. The forty two mounted game counters are colorful and quite handsome, on par with the best that GMT has offered. They are easy to read and I love the fact that none of the Jewish counters are exactly the same as others of its type. The counters are simply well done and came off the countersheet easily. One leader is included in the mix for the Zealots, Eleazar ben Yair. Units represent local native defense forces raised by the Romans, Roman legions, cavalry and native troops along with Jewish militia and Zealots. You also get a nice Game Set Up card and color Terrain Effects Chart on heavy cardstock.



RULES

Let me say it out loud for you – TJW only has six pages of rules. Easy to read, easy to set up and done in a way that you can play within fifteen minutes, a bonus in my book. I had only two small quibbles with the rules. One of the quibbles was that although they mention Eleazar ben Yair, they tell you little of him. I wonder if the designer meant to include instead Eleazar ben Simon who was a Zealot leader from the beginning rather than ben Yair who was the leader at Masada. The Zealot leader and Roman legions can both get die roll modifiers (DRM). My other quibble is why the rule if two Roman Legions are attacking the same hex, they don’t both get a combined DRM. I believe that would more accurately reflect better the awesome lethality of the Roman war machine. Victory conditions are simple and clear cut – if one Jewish unit survives they win; if all the Jews are eliminated, the Roman player wins.





Except some idjit failed to consider the Jewish Garrison here was unable to retreat...



GAME PLAY

Game play is as simple as it gets as you check for reinforcements, move and fight. Being as the only reinforcement phase in the game is on turn two for both players, this simplifies matters. The Zealot player must set up his initial unit’s one per unoccupied Roman town. Initial placement will drive both players strategy a great deal. As the Zealot, do you place units in the north, knowing they will die but hope their sacrifice buys you time? Or do you pursue a purely southern strategy and hunker down and make the Roman come to you one town at a time? Due consideration must be given by both players to a bloody combat results table (CRT), that a exchange result may be a pyrrhic victory of the worse sort.



Combat is simple as the CRT is based on a simple odds ratio. Combat is mandatory between adjacent units. Movement is very fluid in this game since they are no zones of control (ZOC). The lack of ZOCs mean the Roman must protect his rear area to not allow a Zealot unit to escape and have to pursue them. For the Zealot, unlike Stalin in 1941, you don’t have a lot of space to trade, meaning you will need to stand and fight and to judiciously launch counterattacks. Units can sack two high. The single exception is the Zealot player can stack ben Yair with two Zealot units, adding a 2 DRM, plus or minus. If stacked with a single Zealot, he can function as a combat unit and use a 1 DRM, making him a powerful battlefield influence.



I liked the unpredictability of the game’s CRT, as it nicely reflects the chaos of ancient battles. At Pharsalus, Pompeii the Great lost to an undermanned and weary Army of Caesar’s when his cavalry after being repulsed crashed into their own right flank, giving Caesar the opportunity to roll Pompeii’s army up in the ensuing chaos. TJW CRT will cause you to groan and curse the gods as an attack bloodies you more than anticipated. Since there are no ZOCs, the designer states that a retreat is to be made away from the enemy, and not conducted in a manner to bring you any tactical or strategic advantage. A number of games will come down to the luck of the Roman player when attacking Masada. Here is the one instance where a defender retreat result works against a player for the Zealot has nowhere to retreat to from Masada if properly besieged. However one victorious unit may always advance into a hex. In six games, each side won three times and only in one game was the result clear before the end turn.



Anytime I play a game I like to read the design notes if there are any in order to understand the designer’s intent. With TJW, Bishop achieved a certifiable A for designing a game with high playability and that does almost always go to the last battle of the last turn. However in terms of realism and giving you any understanding of the period, it doesn’t measure up. Game scale is off in terms of time and distance. I know the argument can be made that the Romans were pacifying areas as they moved. I will also grant that Judea was somewhat of a logistically an austere place to campaign in, so perhaps the time scale isn’t off so much. Within the designer’s intent and parameters, I don’t know if the game could have achieved this lofty goal that many more intricate games fail to pass muster on as well. However, to be fair, there are other variants and optional rules floating around the ether of the internet that in general give you somewhat of a more historical flavor within the limitations of the game’s design.



CONCLUSIONS

TJW is a fun retro game that harkens back to the glory days of our youth and of SPI. As a simulation, TJW really offers little insight into the complexities of the Zealot Rebellion of 66 AD, although the online options of extra chrome allows you to craft a game more to your own pleasing. Is it worth the price of two movie tickets? Depends upon how your need for chrome but in terms of sheer entertainment value, I received easily the value for my money. I may not have learned anything more about that period but it was fun.





Good to the last turn and the last die-roll - wow...Rome pulls it out.

Posted Sun Jul 16, 2017 5:00 pm

