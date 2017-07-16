Rules



The Arab-Israeli conflicts, both conventional and otherwise have been a fact of life in my lifetime. GMT Games new offering Elusive Victory: The Air War over the Suez Canal, 1967-1973 (EV) allows players to partake of the air campaigns that made up the conventional wars of 1967 and 1973, as well as the War of Attrition from 1968-1969. Many of us remember the pictures of the smashed planes of the Egyptian Air Force as the Israeli’s caught them on the ground in a surprise attack to open up the 1967 Six-Day War.



What was interesting about the 1973 Yom Kippur or War of Atonement is that the Arabs and particularly the Egyptians crafted a battle plan that allowed them to maximize their strengths. At the strategic level, the Egyptians saw that war need not be a zero sum game with solely a victor and loser, and that its air force did not need to win a victory but simply by existing as an air force in being, it would gain a victory of sorts. This is no epic battle like the Battle of Britain or the Allied WW II strategic bombing campaign. The game is rated at a seven out of nine on their complexity scale with the ability to sort of play it solitaire. What the game allows you to do is fight the air battle from 1967 to 1973 and see how the air and airspace battlefield changed.



COMPONENTS

GMT did an outstanding job making the desert area of the Egyptian-Sinai theatre of operations very visually appealing. Be advised that you get two 34” X 22” maps that will take up a lot of space on the table. The various Player Aid Cards are a notch above the normal good GMT cards, as the choice of color schemes make them easy to read as well as being well laid out. The crisp, clean counters are perhaps the least exciting game component, despite being both functional and good.



RULES

I admit to being aghast at opening these rules as they seemed way too complicated. Fifty one pages of rules seemed like a lot and when coupled with a 48 page scenario book I felt like I was back in the Army doing tank maintenance by the book, except see these GMT guys often lay their rules out in a friendly manner. After one reading I felt comfortable and after two readings was able to play the game with few errors, a rarity in of itself. It all made sense. The only nitpicky things I could come up with were that they mentioned Cluster Bomb ordnance in the rules but did not do so the glossary of game turns and the confusion over the use of the word active airfields when they use open at times interchangeably in lieu of active.



GAME PLAY

At first I was underwhelmed at getting this game as I was only vaguely interested in its predecessor Downtown: Air War Over Hanoi, 1965-1972. But I remembered these air-battles from my childhood and early college years and was drawn to EV. After reading several books on the subject, I decided to give it a fair shake and was glad I put aside my initial reservations as I had a lot of fun playing the game. Within the limitations of a board game, I think EV passed any reasonable litmus test of being real as we know any tactical action happens often in seconds. Most scenarios will run you a fair piece of time, between 2-7 plus hours. The refreshing thing is I was always surprised to see how much had passed by as the game doesn’t have that heavy feel of being long.



Anyone can play the Israeli in 1967 it would seem. In general the better player may wish to start out as the Egyptian player. Yet by 1973 it is closer and the Surface-to Air-Missiles (SAMs) do equalize things up. The critical element is despite seeming complex, the game’s learning curve is not at all steep. As with any game, getting all the nuances now is a different matter but that comes with playing. I never felt like there were any of those wicked “I gotcha” moments because of the rules or game mechanisms. Nor is the plotting of raids hard or onerous with the provided materials. The rule section entitled “Weapons School”, an introductory scenario that introduces you to game play minus plotting the raids, enables you to get into playing quickly.



The game includes a multitude of things that pilots would need to consider such as jamming, radars turning on and off and acquisition by SAMs. Airfield and flight operations are fairly intuitive. You need to manage things like drop tanks, dummy flights, and what attack profile to use, as well as flight levels. Add in Electronic Countermeasures, ground haze, random events and you have a game that feels real and yet was still manageable even as a solitaire player. It pays in this game to try and get your planes after a raid into a hardened or revetted status as getting hit in the open is simply ugly – it’s simply easy victory points for your opponent.



For such a smart guy it only took me several plays to realize you must look at your plane’s capabilities in terms of bomb load, range and speed and the assigned target (Don’t ask me how my first scenario replaying the opening air strike by Israel in 1967 went). Layer on dealing with more sophisticated air defense systems and the tactics necessary to neutralize and defeat it and you get down into some serious planning of your raids. The game generally rewards careful planning but those SAMs in the 1973 scenarios do make life hard. I played over half of the scenarios and found them well balanced. Scenario 14 “Operation Badr” will stress you out in terms of air space management and trying to meet your victory condition by either side. I found the scenarios involving ground units to be the least interesting. Carefully review which altitude you want to fly at and understanding the trade offs in each zone. It would have been interesting to include as an optional rule that if you deviate too far of your flight path you can come under fire from friendlies as ground units in Western Armies are usually apprised of the air axis of fast movers.



CONCLUSIONS

EV is a thinking man’s game that within the confines of cardboard captures well enough the feel of the tactical realm of jet combat. It is not the easiest game (read - at first I wondered why I was playing it) I have ever tried to play solitaire but EV is rewarding enough to make that effort worthwhile.

