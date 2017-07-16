|
Robert "Smitty" Smith
The Italian Campaign generally languishes as a topic for game design. Perhaps one of the areas that get even less attention is the China campaign of 1944-45. Italy was by any definition not a “sexy” campaign. It was s cold, ugly and brutish campaign with no great or epic battles that stand out like D-Day, the Bulge or Remagen. Collins Epic Wargames first game is on the Italian Campaign. Only recently with Atkinson’s new book on the Italian Campaign has much modern interest been shown in it. Frontline General: Italian Campaign Introduction (FLG) is the introductory game to what Collins states is the first of many releases on World War II. He has subsequently followed up this release with Frontline General: San Pietro Infine. The system is really two games: the traditional board style game (Operational) and tactical (miniatures).
COMPONENTS
The game map to the introductory game is small and somewhat underwhelming. It is 8 ½” X 11 “in size. The map’s colors are primarily (minus 2 green hexes) mustard yellow, yellow-brown and purple for the Mediterranean and Adriatic. It is not a map that you will blog about or praise on Consim World. I somehow simply expected something better in terms of map value considering the care given to the other game components. The 495 game cards are as good as any others produced in recent memory by any other company. Game cards represent various combat and support type units, as well as events. All the units’ information is contained on them. In the card’s “Mechanics” area are values for Movement, Defense and Endurance (the number of Hit Points a unit can take). Units are rated for attack factors, damage index, weapon range and target types that can be engaged. There are also experience stars as units engage and survive combat. Some players may not like the fact that all units of a certain nationality have generic ratings.
There are 415 American and German units represented by pre-cut stickers that need affixed to the small and flimsy feeling plastic hexagonal markers. To represent units on the maps you have little plastic wafers with the units affixed to them. Putting together all the units by transferring and affixing the labels was quite time consuming. Add in a complete and well done quick reference card, many dice, plastic bags and money used to execute certain game functions and you have a very full game box. I do wish though the game cards for the Italian campaign had not used a picture of a German NCO from the Battle of the Bulge.
RULES
There are a lot of rules to FLG, 80 pages in all. You will need to print them out from the enclosed CD. Yet the rules are written in a style that is easy and almost conversational in tone. Nor do you really need all 80 pages if you choose not to play with miniatures, you can simply skip those XXX pages. When I had a questions, the designer promptly got back to me with some thoughts and judicious comments.
GAME PLAY
So how does this hybrid and fusion of various elements play? Not badly actually but due to the game limit imposed by the one scenario, it is hard to fairly judge. The scenario included was for the Allied capture of the airfields at Foggia. Historically this part of the campaign was between Commonwealth and German soldiers but Collins fudged to allow the Americans to take their place. Since we have but one scenario, I drafted up a few of my own scenarios’ to try and best give the game a fair evaluation. In doing so, I got a better feel for the game and decided there is a lot of value to the game system.
Game play is pretty standard in terms of sequence of play with no real surprises. What Collins does handle differently is supply. Like in many games, production occurs every so many game turns. To be in supply, you must be able to pay each turn a cost equal to 10% of its production value. Units out of supply cannot move, fight or perform any special functions while out of supply. This is where the money that is included in the game comes into play. Your money is spent to keep units supplied, for purchasing new units and to purchase die rolls for Experience Stars. What seems odd though is that currency is generated by your Forward Command HQ and any additional Command Posts you have on the map. It works, but at the tactical level the way the concept is written sounds goofy. Somehow Collins may wish to rewrite the same concept to put more of a military flavor on it in terms of command and control and logistic capabilities.
We have some rather standard fare in the combat realm. Combat occurs between adjacent units. Once the attacker decides which units will take place in a given attack, the defender states that will “retaliate”. (The imprecision of language I hope will be cleaned up in subsequent editions). You roll a ten-sided die to see who fires first with the attacker getting a plus 2 die roll modifier. Combat is resolved with a 20 sided die with hits being scored by the die roll being equal or higher than the Attack Rating printed on the card for the unit attacking. A roll of 20 is a critical hit and the unit is automatically destroyed. A roll of 19 doubles the damage inflicted on that unit. A roll of one causes the weapon to malfunction, a nice reflection and tip of the hat to tactical nuances. The question is, does it belong at the operational level and if so, it should be called something different for that part of the game system? Units are flipped over when they receive significant damage, with a second attack that inflicts damage equal to its remaining defensive strength will result in the elimination of the unit.
I see two downsides for this particular game. First is that only one scenario was included with it. That makes the game seem pricey despite all the lovely components. The second is it doesn’t seem like there are enough units on the map at a given time. This sense of lack of units may be a reflection of the hybrid fusion of the gaming systems. I can tell you this much though – I look forward to seeing Collins produce other small units and esoteric pieces of equipment to round out the tactical scenario possibilities. One quibble – American units at CowPens had rifles and not muskets.
CONCLUSIONS
FLG is one of the harder games to review as it is a work in progress in a larger sense. As it stands, the game system shows a lot of promise with its fusion of small tactical actions and his inclusion of rules to fight the game tactically by the use of miniatures. Collins may successfully get a niche following out of two diametrically opposed markets. I think the system bears continued watching to see how he continues to progress. He is off to a good start and I will watch with interest if he works on some of those areas that just seem quirky. FLG boasts of mostly solid components that are a great value. I note as an aside that the developer is always available to answer questions and does so in a consistent and cheerful manner.
out of left field...........
Thanks for reading Curtis.
Smitty
