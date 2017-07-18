|
Season: Summer
Optional Rules:
15.1 Air Cushion Vehicles
15.5.1 OPLAN 5029 Leaked
15.5.2 OPLAN 3600 Leaked
15.10 Busan Nuked
15.11 Refugees
Rules from Game Series Supplemental #1
Cyber Warfare Rules
Alternate Advanced Game Air System
Optional Rule 1.0 Naval Air Defense Umbrella
Optional Rule 2.0 Stacking for US BCTs
Optional Rule 4.0 Ports as Hardened Targets
Optional Rule 5.0 Low Odds Attacks
Situation:
With tensions peaking, the US sees a widow of opportunity for action closing as the North barrels forward with a program to field multiple nuclear-capable ICBMs. Similarly, North Korean fears of an imminent US invasion cause Pyongyang to see its own window of opportunity closing: either attack now and have a chance of victory, or wait while the US conducts a buildup of forces that the North will have no chance of stopping. While the US, Japan, and ROK conduct some of the largest combined exercises ever, the North fields one long range missile using minimal denial and deception techniques and a second missile using more advanced denial and deception. While the allies are consumed with watching the every movement of these two systems, the North implements a plan to deliver a nuclear payload via shipping container to Pusan. After the explosion, the North denies all culpability and variously blames Islamic terrorism directed at the US forces based there and on an alleged secret ROK weapons program. World opinion is in turmoil with some countries, such as Russia, Iran, Venezuela et. al., supporting the North's version of events. Even the US is uncertain what exactly happened for weeks afterwards. Claiming the US and ROKs would use this as a pretext for invasion, the North invokes its sovereign right of self-defense and invades the South. The ROKs will not accept a second nuclear detonation on their peninsula, and so the allies plan a conventional war to unite the peninsula. Japan’s offer of assistance is accepted excluding the deployment of ground forces.
Concept of Operations, North Korea:
Main Attack
2nd Corps, 5th Corps, the 820th, the 815th and the 806th have the main attack. After penetrating DMZ, conserve combat power until supporting attack in the east succeeds and can begin flanking the ROK forces concentrated opposite 2nd and 5th Corps. As the main attack succeeds in isolating ROK forces within Seoul, the 806th will break away and take population centers deep within the ROK.
Supporting Attack
1st Corps and the 108th have the supporting attack. They will penetrate the DMZ and proceed south beyond the mountains, then turn west and flank the ROK forces opposite the main attack. 108th, if possible, will break away and capture population centers. Supporting attack will get priority for SOF support.
Holding Action
1st and 4th Corps conduct holding actions to pin opposing ROK forces in place. 1st and 4th Corps advance through the DMZ only after the main and supporting attacks push through the ROK defenses in the central and eastern areas.
Held in Reserve
The 425th, 11th Corps, 10th Corps, the PDC and all Red Guard units will remain in reserve, to blunt any ROK or US counter-attacks.
SOF
SOF’s first priority will be to attack HQs and Supply depots to facilitate the success of the Supporting Attack. Second priority will be to attack, and target for SCUDs, airfields, ports of debarkation, and supply depots.
Deep Fires (SCUDs and Air)
SCUDs and Air will reduce enemy sortie generation by attacking airfields, and hinder enemy reinforcement by attacking ports of debarkation. If either the main or supporting attack seem at risk of bogging down, Air will switch to CAS as much as possible.
Cyber
First priority is to suppress enemy air operations, second to support friendly air operations, third to support the ground fight.
Concept of Operations, South Korea:
Defense of DMZ
TROKA east of Seoul and FROKA will hold dug-in positions in the DMZ as long as possible without being destroyed. They will inflict maximum damage on North Korean forces from advantageous defensive positions. SROKA will be in reserve, positioning itself to support gaps in the TROKA AO east of Seoul but west the major mountain range near the coast.
Defense of Seoul
TROKA near Seoul, and the CDC, will deter or defeat a direct North Korean attack on the capital.
Trading Ground for Time
After North Korean forces have penetrated the DMZ, ROK forces will fall back as much as necessary to maintain a cohesive line along terrain advantageous to the defense. ROK forces will seek to create a ring around Seoul.
Counter-Attack
US forces will make an amphibious landing near Wonsan. US forces will seize and hold Wonsan airfield to enable the air insertion of additional forces from both ROK and US. This force will then travel west to capture Pyongyang and destroy defending North Korean forces. As North Korean forces are pulled away from the attack in the South, ROK forces will push north, trapping the North Koreans between the advancing units from the South and the US units moving west.
Held in Reserve
Homeland Reserve and Mobilization Reserve units will form task forces to retake towns and cities overrun by North Koreans. If necessary, these task forces will move to assist defending Seoul.
SOF
SOF’s first priority will be to maximize losses on invading North Korean units by attacking HQs and supply depots. Second priority will be to facilitate deep fires.
Deep Fires (Cruise Missiles and Air)
Cruise Missiles and Air will destroy North Korean air defense system and attack SCUDs. After air supremacy is established, priority will shift to assisting the ground fight either in the defense, or on the counter-attack.
Cyber
First priority is to facilitate deep fires objectives against the air defense system and SCUDs. Second priority is to defend key infrastructure from North Korean attack.
