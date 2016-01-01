Rules



J. Atkinson jgatkinsn) United States

Grant

AL

photo credit: pcfrederick







Warfighter WW2 is the second game in the popular Warfighter series by DVG (Dan Verssen Games). It takes the Warfighter game which was based on modern warfare concepts and ports it to the Second World War era. I haven't played the first Warfighter, so I won't make comparisons. This review looks at the merits of this standalone game by itself, and I plan to be thoroughly critical about some of its shortcomings. It is a cooperative game that plays one to six players in supposedly 30 to 90 minutes.





Components





photo credit: Viqui S



Warfighter WW2 comes with a beautifully large mounted board to hold your decks pertinent to the game as well as sections to hold hostiles and location cards. Even though this board is large it still isn't quite large enough to hold all the hostiles at times when lots of them come out at your location. The board as most DVG games has a nice turn summary and attack result table as easy reminders of how to play the game. The counters are nice and thick. They also punch out quite well. The cards feel a tad on the thin side and not linen finished. It's almost like the publisher chose a grade or two below the best card stock to save some money (280 cards). This is a very subjective analysis from having played other games with very nice cards. The only issue concerns me is that long term wear and tear on these cards may force me to sleeve them particularly the cards that will be shuffled constantly like the action card deck and hostile deck. I do like the artwork and graphic design.





Game play



The game is really split into two parts: a planning phase and an execution phase. The first part of planning really begins after players have picked both an objective card and a mission card which specifies the parameters of how many turns to complete the objective, how much gear and soldiers they can take called resource points, any load penalties, and where the objective is located. Once those two cards are decided, players spend some time figuring out what soldiers they want to take on the selected mission and what gear they are going to carry. Players can spend a lot of time going back forth between adding or removing a soldier and shifting weapons, equipment, and skills around to stay within the allotted resource points for the mission. Unfortunately, the game doesn't come with a recommended squad load out for each mission which would greatly help beginners to start the mission sooner.

Once equipped, the mission begins and this can take a long time or short time depending on the mission chosen. It really depends on how many turns are allowed in the mission and how many people are playing. This game feels optimally designed for one or two players even though the box says one to six players. I can't even begin to imagine trying to play this game with six players with all the discussion going on during each soldier turn. I've played it for two players with my son on a longer mission, and it took hours! So, don't believe the 30 to 90 minutes game length on the box. That long mission might have taken 90 minutes if I was playing solo... maybe. Yes, the game plays well solo!

Each turn, players will be deciding how to use their sparse amount of actions for each soldier they have. Most soldiers come with two actions, but there are exceptions. Players will always have at least one hand of action cards that give them tough decisions on what to play during each turn. Some cards require a player to discard other action cards as a requirement for being played. Other cards require experience points from soldiers to "upgun" their effects that make them more powerful or allow other soldiers to benefit from the card's abilities during an action. Experience points are the currency for doing nifty tricks with the action card abilities, and they are commonly obtained by eliminating hostile cards during the mission.

After all soldiers actions are complete, the hostiles get their turn which begins with possible reinforcements coming into the action. This is specified by the location cards wherever soldiers are located. So if the player's soldiers are spread out across two locations, then two reinforcement draws will happen if those locations allow it. Then the hostiles will take turns attacking the soldiers they've been assigned based on a random draw when they appeared, and it's possible they can't attack if they've been fully suppressed by the actions of the players' soldiers. The hostiles turn ends by hostiles closing in on their targets if they're not suppressed, and the each hostile card getting a suppress token removed. The turn timer then advances.

So players will keep repeating this over and over as they move from location to location until they reach their objective. Every new location always has a new set of hostiles that come out to play. The final objective card will list the details on the requirements for completion. Players must satisfy those requirements before the timer runs out to be successful and win the game. Of course, if all your soldiers die before then, then it's game over as well.



Rule book



The rule book has issues, but it is serviceable. It's far from perfect, and it's far from horrible. It's a little on the in-between side. It comes with 44 pages chock full of information, examples, and pictures. I had issues with how it was organized in some places like the hostile card explanation coming after the section that talks about how to resolve soldier attacks. This soldier attack section would have been clearer if the hostile cards had been described beforehand. Instead, I had to jump ahead in my confusion. There are a couple of cases like this. A lot of the rules are listed in a card keyword reference guide which is a plus and minus because it's separate from the rule book. The plus is that it's an easy reference when you're playing a card during the game; however, the keywords aren't clearly identified on the cards with something like a 'bold' font. They look like normal text, so sometimes you look it up in the reference guide only to find it wasn't a keyword then you're left unsure of the meaning of the card. Dear reader, please understand that this is not the case for all the cards, but just a few. When it comes to multiplayer, this cooperative game doesn't hold your hand and tell you how to play with each other in the rule book, but it gives you the freedom to figure it out for yourself with your play group.

Also, I found the naming of the "Action" cards a little confusing especially if I'm trying to teach the game because most of the time they don't require actions to play in the game. The following scenario plays through my head at the idea, "So, you've got these actions that each soldier can take, and you have action cards that don't take actions unless they say they do take actions, capiche'?" Seems like Action cards could have been named differently like "Operation" cards or something less confusing. This is a minor quibble and one I can get past.

At the end of the rule book, there is a very nice example of the game that walks you through the shortest mission turn by turn. This summary helps clarify a lot of my questions, but not completely. I'm glad they included it for this reason. Although, some of the rules could have been a little more clearly written such as when the hostile turns begin in the turn summary section. The rules seem to imply that it was when the soldiers used up all their actions, but it could have spelled it out more clearly where I didn't have to jump to that conclusion. This kind of jumping to conclusion happened a little more often than I preferred. Unfortunately, you may find yourself heading to BoardGameGeek to the Warfighter WW2 forums for some more rules clarifications. At least the designer of the game frequents there to help answer questions.

Overall, it gets the job done for the most part. It has taken me about 3 solid plays to feel like I have a good handle on the rules, but I did visit the forums for help a few times.





Replay value



The replay value of the base game seems very high. The game comes with a lot of soldiers with varying abilities. It comes with a lot of equipment and varied weapons and skills. The missions are separate from the objectives, so players can mix and match these for very different combinations. It's practically infinite in combinations you can try between the objectives, missions, and soldiers and what gear they could be carrying. Did I mention that you get two hostile decks (Frontline and Elite) for variable difficulty? If that wasn't enough, there are expansions!

The expansions introduce more gear, more hostiles, more missions, more objectives, and more soldiers of different nations both playable and hostile. As of this review, soldiers and hostiles are available for US, UK, Germany, Russia, and Poland. I hear there are plans for Pacific Theater and Mediterranean Theater expansions as well! So even if the base game gets a little stale, more expansions can be thrown into the mix.

One caveat that should be mentioned. From what I've read, some of the expansions are slightly dependent upon each other. I don't know if was an accident or on purpose to get players to buy more expansions. Some expansions have a few soldiers that either mention a required weapon or skill that they have whose card is only found in another expansion. This concerns me because I don't like to buy something incomplete and feel forced to buy something else to complete it. Speaking of which, the base game does feel a bit incomplete at high player counts. There doesn't seem to be enough cards (weapon, skill, equipment) to equip all your soldiers and counters to go around for those high player counts which must make coordinating things during turns very difficult. This is also why I don't think this is a five or six player game. Thankfully, none of this will keep me from playing the base game, but I'll be more careful about which expansions to purchase in the future.





Conclusion



photo credit: ruestchm



With all the quibbles aside, I really love this game. It amazes me how much a card game can give you that tactical combat feels without the hex and grid map of most war games like Conflict of Heroes (awesome BTW!). A lot of the card play is very thematic like when you play "Go Go Go", and all your nonplayer soldiers get moving and save you precious actions. Also, drawing locations and having to choose which location to play from your hand, feels very thematic just like you're choosing the best path to take on the mission. Every encounter with hostiles is interesting especially given the "terrain" of location cards which can give hostiles bonuses or make it harder to close range on them. You really have to puzzle over making the right decision on which hostile to engage first with which weapon with your precious few actions. Suppression is the key tactic to this game. As much as one would like to eliminate all the hostiles, sometimes it's better to heavily suppress a hostile and then just leave them in the dust depending on the mission. I really enjoy how the "story" unfolds as your squad journeys from location to location and looking back over the board once the game is complete. My mind can't help but fill in the little details of how every event occurred as I revel in defeat or victory. I sometimes leave each game wondering what I could have done things differently or how a different soldier would have performed with a different load out. There is a lot of freedom within the constraints of this game. So much so, it could get overwhelming particularly during the planning phase of this game. This could be a plus or minus for some, but a lot of times I'm in the mood to experiment and tinker with ideas and this game gives me the freedom to do just that. If you can get past my quibbles like I did, I highly recommend this game. I think it's worth your money! 3 Posted Today 3:13 am

