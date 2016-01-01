Rules



Kuala Lumpur For years, Twilight Struggle reigned the BoardGameGeek rankings at #1. It remains an excellent title; but for this reviewer, Geoff Engelstein’s The Fog of War has dethroned it.







Both titles are two-player board games of intelligence, influence, and information, featuring satellite’s-eye-view strategic lenses of the conflicts they portray. Neither has a single miniature bomber or tiny tank in sight, yet in both games the tension bubbles like the waters above a squadron of U-boats.



The Fog of War time shifts from ‘the political quagmire of the Cold War’ to ‘Hitler invades Poland’, but keeps the ever present tension of “Oh god oh god what is my opponent doing what are they planning this is awful I just need to hang in there for one more round”



The Fog of War places you as supreme commander of this board and asks: where do you direct your forces?







France? The fall of Paris would lead to a domino chain as the French territories surrender.



A sneak attack on Russia, entering them into the Allied side on the war early, but possibly steamrolling into the heart of unprepared Moscow before the winter sets in?



Do you conduct naval warfare in the Atlantic? Or run your tanks across North Africa?



This strategic freedom can seem dizzying at first, but attacking Berlin is as easy as placing the Berlin target card, and as many forces as you like, onto this operations wheel.





Operation Alpha, the assault on Berlin. Some initial forces have been committed, along with dummy cards that have no combat value but can deceive your opponent into thinking a force is bigger than it is. Operation Alpha, the assault on Berlin. Some initial forces have been committed, along with dummy cards that have no combat value but can deceive your opponent into thinking a force is bigger than it is.



This wheel is the heart of the game - every attack you perform must be conducted here, where it spends months in the planning and logistical stage before even having a chance of launching. If you’re clever, you can line them up so you can swoop through vast areas of the map in a single turn; a filled ops wheel portends impending doom.



Of course, it could all go terribly wrong - Libya could fail to fall, cancelling the invasion of Morocco; or your opponent could figure out your plan and reinforce their defenses before you can launch. This is where intelligence comes in.





A spy in the right place can save thousands of lives. A spy in the right place can save thousands of lives.



Intelligence can be spent to look at half the cards in any pile - operations, defenses, or even the Axis’ secret victory cards - without revealing to your opponent which cards were seen. Intel can also be spent to block said attempts; If my opponent conducts intel on an operation of middling importance, do I let their spies through, hoping they won’t see the true target of the attack, or be confused by the fleet cards I’ve snuck in there as a potential distraction? Or block their attempts with my own precious intel, creating the idea that there’s something really worth spying on?





The Axis intelligence action on Operation Alpha reveals a serious land army buildup - but not its target. The Axis intelligence action on Operation Alpha reveals a serious land army buildup - but not its target.



Of course, knowing this you could simply create a feint operation aimed at, say, Greece, making your opponent commit precious units to defend a territory you have no intention of attacking. Ruse and counter-ruse, smoke and mirrors; The Fog of War is aptly named.







Turns themselves are fairly straightforward; each turn you only have three cards to work with. From these three cards spin out all your options: Should I attack the Mediterranean with my powerful fleet card now, or next turn? Should I use the planes to support the fairly safe fleet action or commit them to Yugoslavia where the fighting could go either way? Should the dummy go on the operations wheel to make them think I’m building up? Should I station all three cards in Stalingrad to make the Germans think twice about launching their attack there?



There’s also the element of trying to thin your deck so that each card drawn is an elite unit, or swell it with weaker ones so you have more strategic options since the same tank battalion can’t be in two places at once. Having the industrial capacity to support this strategy is powerful, since the player with more cards can simply throw them into battle en masse; to successfully invade a territory, you need to *double* the enemy’s forces to win outright, or else the battle devolves into a quagmire.





The Allies (total strength 8) barely avoid a quagmire with the Axis (total strength 5). Now half these units are going to die - and worse; require industrial capacity to rebuild for next year. The Allies (total strength 8) barely avoid a quagmire with the Axis (total strength 5). Now half these units are going to die - and worse; require industrial capacity to rebuild for next year.



Quagmires feel awful. Really, really awful. Fully half your forces committed to a quagmire are destroyed each turn at random, with the battle then being re-fought next turn. Quagmires either burn out quickly as one side abandons the fight, or drag into desperate battles of counterintelligence where both sides calculate just how many units to send into the grinder and how many to save for other fronts.



In my second game of Fog of War, I thought my French defenses were good enough to at least force a quagmire while I focused on romping through North Africa. But as the Panzers pranced through Paris and the French-aligned territories surrendered like dominos, my friend followed up by waltzing her destroyers through the North Sea.







Britain, almost surrounded, was left undefended; a couple of dummy units stationed on the island to dissuade attack. Had she the guts or the foresight to plan an operation against the isle of Britain itself, the war would have effectively ended in 1940 with the Allies relegated to scraps of territory in North Africa, unable to stop the German war machine from kicking into high gear 12 months before Pearl Harbor.



Despite nearly all hope being lost, if I were smart with my choices I could potentially have scraped together enough guerilla warfare (or god forbid, retaken Britain by sea) to hold on until the US and USSR entered the war with their massive industries and copious reinforcements. It would have been even more of an uphill slog than usual (early on the Axis have the edge) - but I would have had a chance.



For all of Twilight Struggle’s many, many, merits: it’s never given me a story like that. Fog of War did it in game two.





Twilight Struggle’s big, beautiful, bastardly board. Every single thing on here is incredibly important and forgetting even one of them could result in your defeat. Twilight Struggle’s big, beautiful, bastardly board. Every single thing on here is incredibly important and forgetting even one of them could result in your defeat.



I realize it’s unfair to compare these games so directly, but there’s a lot of awe and intrigue built up around Twilight Struggle as ‘the ultimate two player war game for board gamers to get into.’ Nothing that’s been said about TS is undeserved - it is deep, lush, thematic, historically accurate in the extreme, and incredibly replayable. It’s just not the most accessible game.



There’s so much minutiae in TS, with its hundreds of unique events and dozens of sub-rules. It’s dense and deep in the same way Go is - infinitely rewarding to master but incredibly unfriendly to newbies - I once mulled a single move for almost five minutes before leaning in closer and realizing that Iraq is not adjacent to Israel.





Also the 14mm a side tokens are difficult to manipulate with my ginormous hands.

Also the 14mm a side tokens are difficult to manipulate with my ginormous hands.



There are so many little things to remember - such as which country Formosa Accords affects so you don’t waste influence, or what the nations of OPEC are. You can’t play Socialist Governments if Thatcher is Prime Minister; Flower Power only works if Nixon hasn’t given his Evil Empire speech - and each of these reminders is written on the same 14x14mm tokens! Remembering to continually advance the round timer (don’t get me started on the game’s use of ‘rounds’ to refer to individual player turns) alongside the annoyance of the vital coups or space-race actions coming down to the roll of a single D6. It all adds up to really bother me - and all without giving the same kind of narrative payoff that Fog of War does.



If you forget about the War Games event in Twilight Struggle, you can lose a 3+ hour game to a single card play. If you lose in Fog of War, it’s almost entirely always your own fault. If I’m going to spend 180 minutes orchestrating a global conflict, I want to at least lose on my own terms.





Commander Colin trades his Arctic camo for a shot at the Africa Corps. Commander Colin trades his Arctic camo for a shot at the Africa Corps.



Despite some issues with the presentation (I wish they had gone for that absolutely gorgeous propaganda poster aesthetic throughout) and a rulebook in the school of “7.1.2: Supply Provinces”; for me Fog of War has felled the Titan.



When I interviewed Geoff earlier this year, he said it took him 14 years to design - and the end product is fantastic; just sparse and zoomed out enough to minimize arcane rules lookups, but enough crunch and back-and-forth tension to keep the players absolutely hooked.



I highly recommend The Fog of War to any grand strategy aficionados, and I cannot wait for Geoff’s explicitly Twilight Struggle-influenced “The Expanse” to drop later this year. Political strategy in space? Sign me the heck up.



