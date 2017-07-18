|
-
Andrew J.
United States
Missouri
-
We sat down to a three-player game of Axis and Allies and our Axis player requested both civilizations. We had a more experienced player willing to play them but we gave them to the newer player at his insistence. I played the United States and Russia, and the most experienced of the three of us played Great Britain. We would cruise to a fairly easy Allied victory.
Russia started out by pouring everything into infantry, as it needs to, and consolidating its position in the east. I took West Russia as a starter and made my line on West Russia, Archangel, and Caucasus. Then, I moved everything forward to the western half of Russia. I consolidated my eastern forces in the Yakut SSR, abandoning my two far east provinces to Japan. They would take them, but Yakut would not ever be attacked and this relieved a ton of pressure on Russia.
Germany responded weakly -- they did not retake West Russia and largely entrenched along the same line I had drawn. There was one failed battle for the Caucasus but I had placed enough tanks and infantry there to drive off his attack. Plus, anti-aircraft in both West Russia and Caucasus deterred his planes enough that I lost no territory on the first round. This, of course, is exactly the way that Russia wins: a drawn-out troop buildup which buys time for Britain and the US.
Britain began to build up slowly, preparing for D-Day and began strafing the german factories immediately. Bizarrely, Germany never ran an economic bombing run on Moscow OR the Caucasus, despite Moscow even being unguarded by AA guns throughout the game (my error).
Japan similarly took a wait-and-see first turn, which neutralized all Japanese advantage. They neglected to take my two abandoned Russian territories, and spent their forces on a battle for India, which failed. The Japanese fleet sat still and did not attempt Pearl Harbor or even a takeover of points-less Midway Island, which was unguarded.
The United States began the conveyor belt of troops and tanks into Great Britain at this point, and immediately began to build up a destroyer fleet in the Pacific. Incredibly, the entire victory in the pacific would come with only a single troop carrier that was never challenged or attacked throughout the entire game, due to its overwhelming escorts. Japan was also badly distracted with the 'India problem' at this point and actually diverted its battleship to address that problem.
--
In Round 2, Russia continued to press hard on Germany, and took Norway, which would not be challenged for the rest of the game, despite Germany's troop transport in that sea zone, which persisted for several more turns. This was an immediate economic boost. Also, thanks to some fortified British troops, I was able to move my troops forward from the Kazakh SSR. Germany would tit-for-tat over Western Russia the next several turns, but never successfully invaded any of my starting Russian spaces. This would cost them the game.
Britain and the United States' second turns were not of note, and Japan finally woke up to sense the empty Russian space, but did not challenge the Yakut SSR -- again, despite a Japanese transport providing a possibility of steady troops from Japan into Russia, this option was not explored until a few rounds later, far too late in the game to make a difference.
--
The game was over by the seventh (?) round. Great Britain landed troops successfully in Paris, and the Japanese player left Manila open for the taking. On the American turn, the same transport which had conquered two other Japanese islands would then conquer Manila, achieving the minor victory condition for the Allies and ending the game about four hours in.
I felt bad beating up on the Axis player so thoroughly, but they made several mistakes. It's my understanding that Germany and Japan need to coordinate to destroy Russia while the United States and Great Britain are still strengthening, as they are in no position to initially attack Europe. With Russia out of the way, the Axis can then turn to the other Allies. Our Axis player instead mostly ignored Russia, and that was costly for the Germans, who had to continue sending troops to the Russian front long after they should have been diverted to Western Europe.
For the Japanese part, they undertook no effort to take Hawaii, which cost them as it proved a valuable staging ground for my attacks on Japanese island. Even if Japan had committed to the attrition game and attacked Russia (which it should have), it should also have stocked up every island with at least three or four defenders, so that I would have had to commit far more transports to take each individual island and my progress would have been far slower. Additionally, the Japanese player went for India instead of Australia and New Zealand, which were very lightly defended and saw no action the entire game.
I'm no Axis and Allies genius, but it does seem that the Axis player made some significant mistakes throughout, and we cruised to a pretty easy Allied victory. In his defense, he was dealt a really tough hand, but we gave him a lot of warning before he jumped into it. His only previous experience with Axis and Allies was the simplified 1941 version.
-
-
Steve R Bullock
United States
Palm Coast
Florida
-
It's pretty easy for an experienced A&A player to beat a newbie at this game- playing as either the Axis or the Allies!
And it sure is fun doing it!!!
-
|