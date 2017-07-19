aerogoose wrote:



As I went along in TFT, I noticed what everyone has already commented on. Kill rates for my crew members was way of of whack. In QOTS, tail gunner, ball gunner, engineer would always be the first to achieve ACE status. BUT, it took a several missions. In TFT, when my bomber fell apart, I had the same position ACES, in addition to the right waist gunner, navigator and bombardier, with the port gunner just 1/2 kill away. Radio operator had 2-1/3 as well. The total # of confirmed kills for my ship was 62. After ten missions...I understand the amount of discussion it has been given now.

