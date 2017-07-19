|
-
Jim Rose
-
I just finished my first campaign on TFT. Well, sort of. It actually finished me when my B-17 took a shell into the bomb bay and they detonated killing my crew on their 10th mission.
First of all, a little background. I bought B-17 QOTS back in 1990, eight years after it was released. Playing regularly and participating in for years in a PBM campaign, I have played that version thousands of times. Literally. The best I was ever able to do for a B-17 trying for 25 missions was 16. It blew up on the 17th mission when, yes, a shell to the bomb bay struck.
The most missions I was able to get a crew member through safely? 23. He was on the doomed ship above when it exploded. Obviously, a futile attempt every time I picked up the dice. But, the game was right down my wheelhouse. I love rolling dice, checking charts and making up the narrative as it goes along.
When this game was introduced, I figured it would similar, but adding in a lot of the variants/home rules that people have created over the years. (More targets, German jets, rolling for flak both inbound to the target and after the bomb run etc.) That's the impression I still have. Again, a perfect game for me.
As I went along in TFT, I noticed what everyone has already commented on. Kill rates for my crew members was way of of whack. In QOTS, tail gunner, ball gunner, engineer would always be the first to achieve ACE status. BUT, it took a several missions. In TFT, when my bomber fell apart, I had the same position ACES, in addition to the right waist gunner, navigator and bombardier, with the port gunner just 1/2 kill away. Radio operator had 2-1/3 as well. The total # of confirmed kills for my ship was 62. After ten missions...I understand the amount of discussion it has been given now.
The bomb runs were ALWAYS on target, where in QOTS, if you were hit by flak over the target, it was a 50/50 shot. MUCH easier to hit the target here even when it was completely obscured by clouds.
I do like the weather and contrail checks for each zone, and the possibility of a malfunction hit me twice after I took off. The heat system went out twice in three missions resulting in a thorough beating of the crew chief by the boys. I had two missions never even make it up due to bad weather over the base. Little details like those occurrences are frustrating especially when you've filled in mission details, crew names, etc., then the whole mission is called off. But again, I like the fact that it can occur.
It was nice to know that, even if you rolled heavy enemy fighter opposition, you still had the possibility of no waves attacking your plane. It took awhile to remember to check for collisions, but that's now locked into my memory, especially having had to use a Rabbit's Foot to keep it from happening.
So, all-in-all, I love the game. I probably will tweak the possibility of getting a hit on an incoming fighter, but need to research some of the suggestions posted. I hate messing with the game as designed, but I don't remember The Memphis Belle coming back with 61 Swastikas painted on the nose either...
Worst part for me was thinking I may have a shot at getting a plane to complete 25 missions and then having the same Bombs Detonate result that wiped out dozens of ships the same way in QOTS. Oh well, that's the way the dice roll I guess.
Lou Correia
-
I have had a similar experience, except I don't have a problem creating personal tweaks to fix areas that I perceive as problematic. Now if I am flying a mission in a Play-by-Forum Campaign I'll use the standard rules plus any agreed upon house rules; but for myself...
Bombs explode occurrences are not historical. Unless I know I am carrying RDX I've reduced those occurrences.
Gunner's odds to hit I believe are high for some guns, like the radio room. Other guns may be correct for getting a hit, but I believe that hitting your opponent and killing them are two different things. I am toying with adding penalties for:
> to hit when lightly wounded (was in QOTS, not in TFT)
> to hit when crew is firing a gun position they are not trained on (was in QOTS, not in TFT)
> damage when firing a single gun. (In QOTS there was basically a -1 DM for a single gun vs. a twin gun on 1d6. In TFT there is still a -1 but with 2d6. I'm thinking it needs to be -2.)
> damage overall - changing some kill results to FBOA-X, where the damaged enemy fighter breaks off the attack without even firing.
The odds of being forced to leave the formation in TFT are significantly higher, as one oxygen hit knocks out the system, as opposed to two required hits in QOTS. Once you are out of formation your odds of survival plummet. The B-17 had redundant systems to prevent such a thing, but the redundant systems were not in every compartment. It may be extra bookkeeping, but I allow crew to move in the Radio Room or Cockpit to take advantage of those additional oxygen regulators as opposed to descending to 10,000 feet. (An oxygen fire takes out all the regulators in a compartment.
I haven't had a collision yet, but plenty of near misses. Maybe needs to use 2d6 for both rolls. Get an 11 or 12 the first time, then 11 or 12 the second time is needed to lose the bomber.
I've shared some ideas in the files section.
Andrew Polak
-
Note that Steve Dixon (Gyrene251) (game designer) posted an optional rule 7.6 two days ago: https://boardgamegeek.com/filepage/149709/optional-gunnery-c...
This would appear to deal with the casualty inflation, while still achieving the main goal of not being shot down (that is, a 'destroyed' fighter can't shoot at you, even if during the Post-Mission Debriefing your gunner does not get credit for the 'kill'). In my opinion the new optional rule very effectively deals with the issue.
