Airwar Begins Campaign, Aug - Dec 1942
Overall summary:
Fun campaign, and I like the fact that I have limited BGs and FGs to choose from. Overall I think this scenario is pretty balanced and I had a great time playing it. FLAK was murderous, and I had plenty of targets to choose from. I like the secondary missions and think they add a lot to the base game.
My overall result was Adequate, and I am satisfied with that result. I had tough decisions to make and had to have decent rolls to get the result, so its not impossibly hard nor ridiculously easy to win.
I found that I grew attached to my groups but never really felt threatened about losing them. I did have to rest the groups a couple times during the campaign, but not nearly as much as having to rest pilots in TAL due to stress. It was awesome seeing them promote frequently, and their skills change. I did not lose anyone to reassignment but it was nerve wracking to roll at the end of each month.
I didn't really fear the LW squadrons, though in an earlier campaign I did have a few really chew up the BGs. This time I was able to shoot down more LW squadrons (Anderson’s out of the sun tactic is AWESOME!) and the LW rolls were not as good. I did do better mission planning to avoid those on the map, even if it meant flying further and leaving the fighter cover behind.
Finally I am shocked at how many bombers I lost (~775). It didn't really feel like it as I was playing, but what a price was paid for the adequate result.
Overall, fun game! I enjoyed this mission and can see playing this one numerous times.
On to a brief summary of the campaign:
Options: Intel, Weather, Fighter Engagement = +32 SO
Initial groups:
44th BG (Rookie)
91st BG / Wray (Rookie)
306th BG (Green)
305th / LeMay (Average)
4th FG / Anderson (Green)
RECON: Purchase 2 4 SO units
Secondary Mission: Oil Factories (Sperrle)
Initial LW tech being researched - FLAK Radar.. that will hurt later on. I am not going to buy the Commander that allows one early tech but will take my chances.
Strategy:
With the Oil Factories as a secondary mission, and needing 10 Airfield VPs, I plan on going after the airfields for the first 2 weeks, then oil factories the second 2 weeks, and adjust as needed. I plan on buying a couple additional BGs and another FG - would like to have 7-8 BGs and 2 FGs as I think that is a reasonable amount for this campaign (and I think having too many BGs takes some of the drama out of the game, based on my playing so far).
Initial LW squadrons are scattered around the map, with the edges well protected but the middle area, where most of my targets are, are less defended.
Monthly reports as follows. This isn't meant to be a very detailed after action report, but more give the flavor of the campaign as it progresses.
Aug 1942:
The campaign did not start off very well in August - I only managed to destroy one target (AF08) and damage a few others. The LW response was pretty tame but the FLAK was murderous. Overall not a lot of drama except for not hitting targets.
My habit of losing Recon units continues - Lost 1 or 2 Recon units this month. I replaced them as I could.
Purchased the 97th (G), 301st (G) and 303rd (G). That should about fill out my BGs.
Numerous unit promotions throughout the month: 44th -> Green; 91st ->Average (the commander sure helps promotions!); 4th FG ->Average; 306th -> Average
End of month stats:
30 Losses (~180 planes); 2 LW squadrons shot down. 1 target destroyed. Replacements are few and we sure could use more. VP=3.
Flak radar activates next month. That may hurt.
13 new LW squadrons, most are in theater. The Med and USSR theaters do not change.
Sept 42 (3 weeks)
Pretty bad performance for the first month, feeling the pressure to destroy some oil factories so I can limit LW squadron attack turns to 1 for a month. Time to focus on oil targets, then switch back to the airfields as I have more time to destroy them.
Recon units to date have not done much, and I keep having them shot down. Lost another on the first recon flight this month. Time for a new Recon commander!
The first mission this month was a resounding success - destroyed OIL 4. Second mission on OIL 6 damaged it but did not destroy it. Week 2 found two more OIL targets destroyed (OIL6 and OIL 5), which gives the 7VPs needed to meet the secondary target requirements! Following this success attacked another airfield and an aircraft factory, damaging both but not destroying them.
Purchased the 31st FG the second week - needed more fighter cover as, despite the -2 modifier, kept running into LW squadrons (High responses!).
End of month stats:
Promotions:
44th -> Average; 91st -> Skilled; 306th -> Skilled ; 305th -> Skilled ; 4th FG -> Skilled ; 97th -> Average ; 303rd -> Average ;
Lost 11 points of BGs, shot down 2 LW squadrons. 3 targets destroyed. Lost another Recon unit. Still not enough replacements but most groups are around -1.
10 VP total.
Another 12 LW Squadrons deploy. I need to destroy some factories, or at least damage more of them. The good news is most of the squadrons are on the fringes and are not in the target areas (or my chosen routes). With the -2 response on most rolls LW attacks have been limited.
Oct 42
New secondary mission - Operation Torch (no targets, just 12 SO transfer during the 2 months it is active (or a group, which I don't want to lose). Med theater moves 3 to the right.
Focus is now on airfields - if I don't destroy at least 10VP of airfields, I will lose the game for sure.
This month we destroy 4 targets (AF02, AF14, AC06, AC03) and damage AC04. Gets us closer to the required AF VPs and reduces the new LW squadrons coming on line.
Stats:
Promotions: 44th -> Skilled; 91st -> Vet; 306th - Vet; 97th -> Skilled; 303rd -> Skilled; 301st -> Average; 31st FG -> Average
Losses: 39; Recon units lost: 1; LW squadrons shot down: 8
VPs: 22 total, 10 VPs for airfields so we meet that minimum.
Nov 1942:
The focus now is on VPs - I am in the poor range and need to destroy what I can. Going to focus on factories and airfields this month.
Lost my best Recon units 2 weeks in a row, ouch, but the others are starting to return better photos now that we updated the cameras and have a better plan!
New German LW commander(Kammhuber) results in a U-boot counter on the map (-2S0), and Surv Radar Tech. The 44th is going to be going after them when possible, but I have to get some targets destroyed and will have to live with the SO loss if I can't sink the U-boots soon.
Good month for operations - destroyed 4 targets this month (AC09, AC01, AF09, AC04). Weather was finally factor this month, with storms over base so I paid the SO price to re-roll the following day and had much better weather. LW response was above average this month due to some not so great rolls and events.
Had to rest a lot of squadrons during the month to get some replacements - the FLAK is starting to take a toll and the groups are getting beat up. Tough month on flak - a lot of “10’s” rolled for Flak rolls, ouch. Essentially only flew one mission a week for two weeks to alternate resting the groups.
U-boats are still out there, the 44th isn't even getting close.
Month stats:
Promotions:
306th -> ACE; 305th -> Vet; 4th FG -> ACE (shot down a lot of planes and promoted twice in November!);
25 losses, 2 Recon units lost; LW squadrons shot down: 3. VP = 33 Total, getting better.
Dec. 42 (2 weeks)
I need some points to pull out an “Adequate” result. Let’s go for 4 VP targets (or 3 after the 4s are done). Only 2 weeks of missions in this month. The 44th is going to go after strategic targets and leave the U-boats. I can live with -2SO a week for this month.
SURV radar is active - so much for the -2 LW response roll.
On the first mission this month Commander Wray was KIA - Flak tore into the ‘Belle and there wasn't much the crew could do for him. He was a great commander - the -2XP per level really helped them promote fast.
Destroyed 3 targets this month (AF06, AF10, AF12) and damaged AF03 (may have destroyed it but the target bound event had one BG turn back, eliminating any chance of destroying it). AF12 was pulverized resulting in 2 additional VPs! That helped alot.
U-boats are still out there, the 44th was pulled off to bomb more important targets.
End of month stats
Promotions:
44th -> Vet; 91st -> ACE; 305th -> ACE; 97th BG -> Vet; 301st -> Vet; 31st FG -> Vet
Losses: 24
LW squadrons shot down: 6
Campaign summary:
Losses: 129 (*6) = ~ 774 planes. Mostly due to FLAK
LW squadrons shot down: 21
Recon Losses: 5
VPs: 49 (Adequate), with 26 Airfield VPs so no worries there
Ted Leiker
United States
Friday Harbor
Washington
Good write up, Dave.
Just wondering....shouldn't your losses be half? It's 3 planes per point, not 6.
I enjoyed that campaign as well. Don't remember my VP's, but I'm pretty sure I just squeaked into "Good" territory.
