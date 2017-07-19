|
A good friend brought his 10-year-old son over last Friday for some gaming. We debated whether to play X-Wing Miniatures, Memoir ’44, or Wings of Glory. Wings of Glory won out.
My friend got out his new Ares game mat, which I hadn’t seen in person. I thought it was very attractive, with very nice colors.
We decided on a simple scenario: I would fly a 2-seater Breguet 14B2 to photograph a train tunnel in enemy territory; my friend’s son flew a SPAD XIII and a Sopwith Camel as escorts. The location was patrolled by four enemy aircraft: 2 Fokker Dr. 1’s, an Aviatik D.1, and a Fokker D. VII (I think).
Although my friend’s four enemy fighters made a formidable screen, they also had the disadvantage of being controlled by one player. Four planes is a lot to handle, especially since none of us are experienced players. What that boiled down to was this: The Germans flew like rookies. One flew right off the board before combat really even started.
I slowly maneuvered my Breguet to the right, to let the eager 10-year-old get out in front to attack and draw their fire. The Camel accidentally took a wrong turn to the right, alongside the Breguet, while the speedy SPAD quickly moved ahead and tangled with the enemy, taking heavy fire but fighting back ferociously.
One of the Fokker Dr. 1’s stayed to keep the wounded SPAD occupied while his two remaining comrades turned toward the Breguet. As the Central powers aircraft swept back toward the Breguet, the two-seater and the Camel opened fire; the pilot of the Fokker D. VII was hit by gunfire but, before he even had time to feel much pain, his plane exploded! The Central Powers’ most formidable fighter was now plummeting fragments (Boom!)
The SPAD XIII, recovering from both right- and left- rudder jams, rejoined the fray as the Breguet executed a stall over the target, taking valuable photos for analysis back at base. Meanwhile, the Camel claimed another victim: A Fokker Dr. 1 fell from the sky near the other German plane.
The lone surviving German pilot, showing a mixture of intense courage and foolishness, made a suicidal attack run on the badly damage SPAD, but crossfire from its enemies sent him to smoking ruin.
The Entente aircraft headed home, mission successful, with no lives lost on their team.
Despite superior numbers, the defenders had a big disadvantage in having one player keeping track of four planes—I think that even with an experienced player, this would have been too much. That is just too many maneuver decks to keep track of. Flying one plane off the playing area, then drawing the “boom” damage card for another plane shortly after, put my friend’s Central Powers defenders on the ropes. The ten-year-old piloted his two planes with enthusiasm, but even two decks is a bit of a challenge for a youngster who only plays the game occasionally (it had been a very long time for each of us, but not for lack of desire!) But he really got into it; I let him be in charge of what our strategy would be. As the player with the 2-seater, I had it pretty easy; I only needed to plan one set of maneuvers each turn, and the Breguet doesn’t have a huge selection to pick from—it’s a sturdy, tough, no-nonsense plane, and I had the main task of simply evading fighters and getting to the reconnaissance target and back.
We had a great time. I want to make more opportunities to play, and to play enough to get a better sense of how to use the differences between each plane to best advantage. Having a mission (photographic reconnaissance, in this case) as a framework created more narrative drama than a simple dogfight, though dogfights are fun, too.
Nice AAR, and pics too! Thanks...
