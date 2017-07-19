|
Well, I’m afraid I have some catching up to do. Since my last report, life got pretty busy for the two of us. We’ve been plugging away OK at our campaign, but my AARs have been lagging behind. So I’m going to whiz through the 15th and 16th to get us caught up.
Both days were fairly similar: the Russians followed the historical strategy of hugging the German lines, and this kept me from making a lot of forward progress; it did, however, let me chew up the Russian forces pretty good. By the 16th in particular, I was able to put 4 machine-gun nests on the board, each with 24+ FP and a -2 or -3 leader. Once these stacks were fully armed and operational, the Russian forces nearby mostly withered, and this allowed steady, but not spectacular, German progress all along the line.
Rather than go into any great depth, I think I’ll just show the map, with the perimeter lines at the beginning of the 15th and at the end of the daytime scenario of the 16th.
As you can see, my perimeter had started on the 15th as a nearly straight north-south line, and since then it has bent into a C shape. The bends at either flank were the sites of the toughest fighting, so I shall talk about each briefly.
In the north, my advance went as planned on the 15th, advancing to the western edge of 9th January Square, and cutting off the Milchhaus, forcing its evacuation in the night. The following day, I covering the Pavlov’s-House-to-Flour-Mill area with ordnance and OBA smoke, letting the engineers get in close and blast away. By the end of the day on the 16th, the whole area north of Solechnaya was in German hands. If I can hold this area overnight, it will form an excellent staging ground for an advance south against the NKVD house; or this area can be bypassed altogether with a southeastern advance toward the ferry landings.
In the south, I made good progress on my extreme right flank. The Russians put up less of a fight here than I was expecting: on both days, my brother’s strategy was to put a reserve company as close as possible to the front lines. Between me and the reserves was a delaying force, which put up just enough of a resistance that by the time I was up to his reserves, I didn’t have enough time to regroup for an attack on them before the scenario ended. So the damage was limited, but I still seized three blocks with little in the way of casualties. Any further advance east, however, required the Univermag block to be seized, and this turned out to be a different story.
The Univermag was a more persistent obstacle—so bristling with what looked like scary (albeit concealed) units that I ignored it altogether on the 15th, and I wasn’t sure whether I would be able to take it on the 16th or not. However, the first few turns of the 16th went so well that I was able to turn nearly all of my forces on the right to this task. Two machine-gun death stars, a howitzer battery, close assault gun support, and increasingly reckless waves of infantry eventually managed to secure a foothold here, although at considerable cost in landsers. The whole block is now inside my perimeter, and although the Russians still controlled about half of it after the dust settled in the most recent scenario, their forces there evacuated around dusk.
Assuming I can keep the Univermag overnight, the path is now clear for an advance across Octyabrskaya. The tricky part, I think, will be getting across the wide avenue. But that’s what smoke or possibly barrages are for; once I’m there, the engineers and stosstruppen can make pretty quick work of the Soviets, I hope, and seal up the southern flank.
Of course, both of my plans for advance rely on keeping this ground until tomorrow, and the Russians have declared a night counterattack. So I won’t start counting my chicken for a little while longer.
Sorry to whiz through two whole scenarios like this, but I figured it was better to catch up than to pretend to myself that I was going to go back and cover this ground in detail. I'm setting up for the night scenario now, so hopefully more soon!
