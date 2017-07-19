|
-
Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
-
Introduction
The American Civil War has always been a conflict that fascinated me for its brutality. Since making the transition from general board gamer to wargamer in the last year, I've been looking at, and occasionally playing, different wargame treatments of the ACW. From single battles to campaigns to the entire war, any game on the subject of the ACW at least catches my attention.
More Aggressive Attitudes (MAA) was published in 2017 by Hollandspiele (designed by John Theissen) and after reading about it, I knew I wanted to pick up a copy. The style of game appeared to fit my playstyle. At the moment I play my games solo, and enjoy less complex games with smaller maps and rulebooks, with lower counter density. MAA is an operational level game covering the Virginia campaign of 1862. The 17x11in hex map is set to a 5 mile per hex scale, with turns taking one day each and the game running from August 9th to September 2nd.
Components & Artwork
Overall component quality is excellent. Not just for a small publisher like Hollandspiele, but for any wargame.
The map has very simple but nice artwork, done by Patrick Tremoureux. The “old paper texture” they use fits the theme well. The map won't win any awards for beauty, but is still pleasant to look at while being functional. Rivers, towns, and other points of interest are labeled clearly. I never had a problem distinguishing hex sides. There is a turn tracker which doubles as a reinforcement schedule. I would have liked to have seen more of the frequently used charts and tables, along with a sequence of play, printed on the map itself. I found myself flipping through the rulebook often. The lack of those does keep the game's footprint fairly small, which I can appreciate.
Each side receives a play aid mat with their special events (described later) and some common tables. There is one shared play aid that keeps track of Victory Points. They are attractive and very functional, I referenced them regularly.
The counters are for the most part fantastic. For those who aren't familiar, Hollandspiele game counters are laser cut instead of die cut. Accordingly, much like other laser cut counters, they are very thick. I love this. Nothing makes a game feel high quality like thick, heavy counters. The size is nice also. They are easy to handle and stack, and I never had any stick to my fingers, which can happen with some of those smaller, thinner, lighter counters from other games. The only negative I noticed, and this may just be in my copy, is that the printing on some of my counters was light. Some of the printing also appeared pixelated,as though it was printed from a low resolution file. Nothing that makes the game difficult to play or even detracts from the experience once you are playing, just something I felt I should mention.
The rulebook is short and sweet. Just like my wife. This is exactly the type of rulebook I like. It is organized well, the print is large, and the wording clear. There are no examples of play, but the rulebook is clear enough and the gameplay simple enough that I didn't need any. I struggled a bit with some of the results off the CRT, but that is just as likely due to my novice level of experience with wargames and CRTs specifically. The back of the rulebook contains the CRT, Casualty Table, and Terrain Effects Chart.
Gameplay
As I've hinted at already, the game is very easy to learn. With some other wargames I need to play through an entire game (or two) before I feel I have a good grasp of the rules. MAA took just a few turns. Now there are special rules that pop up on specific dates, but none of them are complicated. You just need to be aware that some rules only run until certain dates, or begin at certain dates and run for a specific length of time. The turn tracker on the map does a good job reminding you.
Combat occurs more infrequently than you might expect at first. And that's not a bad thing. There was a design decision to forgo Zones of Control, and combined with the potential for a defensive unit(s) to retreat before combat, the game becomes one of maneuver rather than one pitched battle after another. This feels true to the ACW. Units have leadership ratings in addition to the overall Army commander (which are distinct units) leadership ratings. An opponent with a leadership advantage in a given battle is given a beneficial column shift. Fortifications, fatigue, and disruption are all factors that can influence combat. Unit stacks are not allowed to be examined by your opponent creating a fog of war. Playing it solo, I kept all stacks covered at all times (easy thanks to the low counter density and blank counters provided), and only examined the units of whatever side I was playing at the time. This makes the game ideal for solitaire play. During combat, after CRT is rolled but before the results are applied, you roll on the Casualty Table. The larger the battle (based on unit strength points), the more likely there will be casualties to both sides. This means that when large battles are fought, even if neutral results or retreats are rolled on the CRT, there is still damage done to both sides units. I found this to be very satisfying, and a great way to simulate the attrition of brutal Civil War warfare and living conditions. Coordinating attacks from multiple hexes, along with movement, are handled with die rolls. That means you never know exactly how far your units will be able to move on any given turn, and if your orders to attack will even be carried out correctly. This simulates the poor communication and Command and Control of the ACW.
Special event chits enter play after several turns. Each side receives 12, and they can be played when wanted. They are based on historical events, abstracted out. I am both glad they are included, as this adds authenticity to the game, while also glad they weren't forced into being part of the complete rules. I feel this would bog down what is otherwise an extremely fast paced game.
Victory for the Confederacy is achieved by a combination of occupying certain cities at certain times, destroying Union supply depots, and by defeating Union forces in combat. Accordingly, the Union wins by keeping the Confederates from gaining those VPs from cities and supply depots. They also gain VP for defeating Confederate forces in battle. In my games, it usually came down to how well the Union was able to split its forces to protect the supply depots and cities, while the Confederate armies maneuvered to gain an advantageous position and exploit Union weaknesses in leadership and combat ability.
Game length is listed at 90-120 minutes. I found that to be refreshingly pessimistic. My first play took around 2 hours, and subsequent plays after that were faster and faster. My last game I played was done in an hour!
Final Thoughts
Once I had the rules down, and I was playing the game, what did it feel like? And was I having fun? I'll tell you: It felt like a fun, operational level game that does a great simulating (within the limits of a board game with low counter density and 5 pages of rules) the Virginia campaign of 1862 in the ACW. That sounds like a line from the back of the box but it's absolutely true. The few minor snags and component issues I experienced were easily outweighed by the quick and balanced gameplay. I was maneuvering my armies, trying to position the Union forces to protect supply depots and cities, while being much more aggressive with the Confederate forces. MAA allowed me to simulate this campaign in history while giving me freedom to strategize and play as I wanted. The excellent components brought the game to life, and combined with the map really pushed the theme and flavor of the game to the front.
When people ask what a good wargame would be for someone who is new to hex and counter games; or someone who (no matter their experience level) is interested in a quick to learn and fast playing ACW game, I will have no reservations recommending More Aggressive Attitudes. Great job to John Theissen, and thank you Tom Russell and Hollandspiele for publishing a great game.
-
|