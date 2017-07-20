|
-
Andreas Johansson
Sweden
Linköping
I spent 200 GG and all I got was this lousy overtext!
I spent 200 GG and all I got was this lousy overtext!
-
Played the full Campaign Scenario today, commanding the Allies v. Sebastian's Japanese. We used no optional rules except the one about putting oomph in your hits. I took no notes, so what follows is somewhat hazy and possibly not 100% accurate.
The Japanese opened fairly conventionally, raiding Pearl Harbour - where they destroyed all the air steps, sunk a destroyer, and damaged three BB's - and invading Manila, Singapore, Brunei, Lae, Rabaul, and Bangkok. All invasions went more or less fine, excapt Lae, where the invaders were turned back by the Australian CL. Also, PoW/Repulse were merely damaged, not sunk.
The Australians took the opportunity to seize Lae, while the Americans reinforced Port Moresby, Guadalcanal and Espiritu Santo. Further west, Singapore, Manila and Surabaya fell on turn two, followed by Rangoon on turn three.
The war then turned into something of a stalemate. The British counterattacked Rangoon with the Indian Army coming overland supported by every available ship of the Royal Navy, but despite repeated attempts could only flip, not eliminate the Japanese army there. This went on for several turns, forcing the Japanese to spend transport points to flip back their army, but otherwise achieving nothing but the PoW/Repulse being damaged again, this time by a Japanese submarine.
Back in the Pacific, the second Japanese invasion of New Guinea forced the Australians to withdraw to Port Moresby. Reinforced by Americans and supported by battleships allowed through by a temporary gap in the Japanese Air ZOC perimeter they made an attempt to take Lae back, but were forced back again. The subsequent Japanese overland attack on Port Moresby was equally unsuccessful.
Further east yet, the Japanese invaded Guadalcanal (turn 2 or 3) but could not dislodge the defenders. Simultaneously, the American invasion was more successful, eventually destroying the defenders, but only after several turns of fighting and repeated naval battles off the islands. On turn six, following the end of the Guadalcanal campaign, the Americans invaded Rabaul to ease the pressure on New Guinea.
The naval battles surrounding these islands were very hard on both sides' carriers, with a remarkable number being hit and almost all those hit being sunk. By turn seven, neither side had any operational - the Japanese losing their last in a failed attempt to support the invasion of Port Moresby -, and the Japanese, seeing several reinforcement due for the Americans while they wouldn't be able to put one in play until turn 10, conceded.
This concession was perhaps premature - the Japanese had a strong perimeter of land based air protecting their territory and the oil was flowing in freely - but things were undoubtedly not looking too bright for them.
The heavy carrier attrition meant that battleships saw more use than usual in FitS. No big Jutland style surface battles, but the allies in particular carried out some truly massive shore bombardments.
-
-
Jim Eliason
United States
Iowa
-
Thanks for the AAR. Sounds like a fairly typical game. There are two approaches to taking Guadalcanal 1) Overwhelming force on turn 2 and hope for at least average dice 2) Put in a medium large force then have a large reaction force in Truk to prevent the USN from reinforcing it.
My guess is that the USN was headed for victory in your game. The USN gets really impressive in the late game and the Japanese are usually down to only a few transport pts. They need all of them to shore up weak points and have few, if any, for transporting oil. The IJN can collapse really fast in the last few turns.
-
-
Andreas Johansson
Sweden
Linköping
I spent 200 GG and all I got was this lousy overtext!
I spent 200 GG and all I got was this lousy overtext!
-
Yeah, I think the Allies would've won too - but I'm not sure it was inevitable at that point, even assuming tolerably equitable dice. The American CV shortage made taking islands with multiple air steps very hard.
The American economic warfare campaign had very modest success, so the Japanese had the merchantman pool at 27 after the economic warfare phase on turn seven.
-
|