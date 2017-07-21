Rule 31.4 wrote:



31.4 A dropped airborne unit which is eliminated before the end of the following game turn is removed from the game permanently and may not be reconstructed, unless, in that Combat phase it was: [either: (1)] able to trace a normal supply line to a source other than the hex on which it was dropped; or [2] adjacent to or stacked with a friendly ground unit (other than another recently dropped airborne unit or partisan). An airborne unit which met the latter condition would not be permanently removed even if the friendly ground unit was eliminated in the same Combat phase or was itself unsupplied.



DQB In the second player turn, an airborne unit drops on a hostile port where it could be supplied by sea. In the first player turn of the following game turn, it is attacked and eliminated. Is elimination permanent, because the owner has not yet had an opportunity to designate a supply fleet for the current game turn?



A. No, provided a supply fleet is designated during its owner’s player turn.





