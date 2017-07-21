|
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Many folks are unaware that the 1940 Battle of Britain was the second aerial campaign conducted against Britain. From 1915 to 1918, Imperial Germany attempted to wage an air campaign against Britain, starting with the Zeppelins and then used a small strategic air corps of giant bombers. Even though the results of the German campaign were negligible in terms of direct strategic success, the indirect effects of this campaign were substantial. Public pressure compelled the government to divert many resources and squadrons to defend the home islands. Decision Games tackle a difficult subject with their magazine game “The First Battle of Britain” (FBOB).
COMPONENTS
I admired the washed out shadow effect that Joe Youst produced on this map. London looks odd since all of its hexes are target hexes and should have been handled differently in terms of graphics. But the map which I thought was appalling became visually appealing and is well laid out for game play. The total graphic presentation and the various red color hues make for a visually appealing package. The counters are nice and elicit no complaints. There are ten pages of rules and a little over two pages of optional rules that layer in additional complexity at the sacrifice of little playability.
RULES
The rules are relatively straight forward and after one or two read throughs I felt capable of setting it up and playing. However the rules did not explain the concept of pursuit or the anti-aircraft table adequately. Being as pursuit is a major weapon for the British in their arsenal of defense, the lack of attention dealt to it can result in the British player not getting his money’s worth out of this concept – an effect the designer could not have intended. A simple example would have clarified the matter.
GAME PLAY
After my third play through I had to check again that this was really, really a magazine game. Magazine games aren’t supposed to be this good, right? The game allows you to fight this campaign in its entirety or choose two other scenarios. Sometimes a Miranda game can get overloaded with “stuff” to try and get you to where he believes the game needs to go but FBOB is a relative model of simplicity. Game play is centered on morale points (MP). MP’s are generated by positive combat results or by choosing not to fly that month. MP’s are the currency of the game, used to buy additional units or replace losses or to purchase anti-aircraft units and additional aerodomes. The British can create the Royal Air Force that gives him some additional flexibility and reduces the cost of his bombers at the hefty price of 10 MPs.
FBOB is perhaps the first air game where I felt like I was managing an air war and playing a game rather than managing a system. If you take nothing else away from this review, understand that this is as good as it gets with an air board game. All the tables are easy to understand except for pursuit and the sequence of play is simply intuitive. For the German you have to get the maximum bang for your buck since units fly one mission per month. Do you spread out your bombers to try and stretch the British fighter force or concentrate in hopes of getting a larger pay off in terms of MP’s? As the British player you have to construct a good defensive line in terms of careful airbase placement and the buying and placement of early warning units. The use of early warning units allows you the opportunity to strike at the bombers before they attack.
The game’s combat results will create aces but seemingly the only effect aces have on play is negative, for if they are eliminated they are worth three morale points for the other side. This creates the dichotomy of not wanting to risk your aces when in reality you want them in the air due to their fighting prowess. It is hard to believe it costs less to build and train a bomber crew than a fighter for the Germans.
FBOB passed the its most basic test with me – it brought to life the design’s team vision for me without needing to question its root design philosophy. A basic scenario on the first run through will take you five hours but repeated plays will whittle that time to four hours. The campaign game will run 8 to 9 hours but it never feels long. Very little learning curve to playing it but to understand the subtleties of pursuit, strafing, and use of naval and civil defense units will take you longer. What I like are the game paying decisions that are complex such as dealing with the costs in terms of fuel and ammo when intercepting that are handled in a simple but believable manner. However it would have been nice if the designers had given us historical results for each scenario.
CONCLUSIONS
FBOB is proof that a fun but dynamic air war game can be made, and done well. The game abstractions never felt “abstract”. Unless you have absolutely no interest in the subject or strategic air games, this is a must for your playing collection - and how often does one hear that about a "throwaway" magazine game?
Barry Kendall
Strongly agree, I too was very happy to find such an excellent game as a magazine issue product.
If only this was more the rule than the exception!
And I'm not even a top-tier WW I aficionado, though I do like strategic air games.
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Barry:
Truly among the best. Thanks for reading.
Smitty
