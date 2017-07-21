|
I consider it more than ironic that “The Greater East Asia War” (GEAW) game arrived the day after my wife and I watched the World at War series segment on the China-Burma-Indian Theater. Simply an ugly place to fight and one sees why there are few good games out on the land warfare in China from 1942-1945, aside from the fact that other than the 1944 Rice Offensive little happened. Unlike Columbia Games Pacific Victory, GEAW allows you the opportunity to explore the what if that Pacific War gamers often want to explore of what if the Japanese had expended greater effort in their war against the two Chinese governments. S & T in Issue #227 published Vinegar Joe's War: CBI (China, Burma and India) that bears some resemblance to GEAW, except that it had a more complex air system and despite the title, Vinegar Joe had no China theatre.
GEAW 34” x 22” map is an attractive map, with all of the game’s tables and charts placed on it. The only problem is that with the chosen color of dark blue for the oceans, the charts black print is at times hard to read. The cost for the Japanese armor unit is left of the Mobilization Table. The turn record also is misnumbered, a small error but one that should have been noticed in final proofing. The rules have a feel of some incompleteness to them at a gut level. Some of the critical game tables are not even referred to in the magazine rules, making you search through the rules and then onto the map to find them. I also note that the game has grown extensively with the optional rules. One feels that the play testers understood the game, but that their understanding didn’t translate to clear, clean rules. Playing time will go between 3-5 hours.
The game’s engine revolves around striking a fine balance between the ever pressing shortage of logistics and the need to take calculated risks for victory points. The game nicely captures the shoe string nature of the logistics of the CBI theatre. To do anything of consequence requires the expenditure of victory points. Victory points are generated each turn for areas held as well as the destruction of enemy units. What you find is you never have enough supply depots, whose cost goes up quite a bit for the Japanese in 1943. Supply depots are needed for 2nd phase movement, maximum attack supply in the 1st phase which doubles your attack strength, or 2nd phase normal attack supply if it had not moved that turn. Fall out of general supply and you are subject to attrition. The handling of supply was deft and easy to remember. There are two different combat tables – one each for raiding and heavy combat.
Both players need to always carefully look at the map. Rangoon looks at first glance pretty defensible even without a unit in it, except you can outflank it. A well drawn map and use of scale allows the Japanese even at the Corps level to conduct infiltration against a sloppy Allied player. The game also has periods of complete inaction due to the need to build up your logistical tail by getting supply units built and moved to the area where you plan to attack. Fail to take Singapore and Hong Kong early on and you may as well resign. For the Allies, if you don’t get an air unit into China and work hard to defend Burma (it’s harder than it looks), you might as well get out a towel since you obviously will need to throw it in. A good defense of the southern islands will delay the Japanese timetable, but like the American, British, Dutch and Australian forces in the early going, you will need a healthy dose of good luck to make that happen. However I do question the inclusion of a Japanese Armor Corps and the mechanized corps is perhaps too strong.
It’s an above average game that despite the top down high level overview nicely reflects the realities and ebb and flow of the CBI theatre. If you like World War II Pacific war games, I think GEAW is a must have. If you have a passing interest in the subject, you will find yourself pleasantly surprised, despite rules that felt as if they needed simply more clarification at times.
Recommended Reading: China -- Burma -- India Theater: TIME RUNS OUT IN CBI and Report to the Combined Chiefs of Staff by the Supreme Allied Commander South-East Asia 1435-1945 by Vice-Admiral Mountbatten.
