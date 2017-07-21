|
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
-
GMT’s game on the 1805 naval campaign is called 1805: Seas of Glory (1805 since Seas of Glory converts into Sag). Its background is the threat posed to England by the combined French and Spanish Fleets. Britain’s Achilles heel has always been the English Channel. From the time of the Viking invaders, to William the Conqueror, and through the Spanish Armada and Napoleon, this narrow seaway beckoned to England’s enemies. It is out of this time period that my wife’s favorite movie comes from, Master and Commander. With that as my start and having read several good books from the US Army’s Center of Military History on the 1805 campaign, I felt well prepared to review this game. What did strike me as interesting is I never really made the connection between Trafalgar, the Continental system and the fact that there was a real threat to England in terms of an invasion fleet. The designer Phil Fry though seems eager to answer questions in a puppy dog like happiness about a subject he obviously is well-versed on.
COMPONENTS
The box cover is an attractive fleet action and a handsome portrait of the uncrippled Lord Nelson. I have remarked before that GMT games never seem to even mildly disappoint when it comes to the packaging and visual part of their games. 1805 is an exception to that rule. The map is something else – hoo boy is it something else. Was this map done by an Easter Bunny aficionado? Or was the color scheme picked out by the Purple People Easter? Sorry but the purpura purple plum passion color scheme is butt ugly. The whole map board is jarring to the eye, not allowing you to really focus. I tried to find something that appealed to me about it but it simply wasn’t happening. The layout simply feels like an art student gone wild. Ick, Ick, and more Ick.
Again, I turn to components, uncertain what the design philosophy was with the counters. I simply expected more from the ship counters from GMT. These counters are ordinary, a word seldom thrown in the direction of GMT or its fine line of games. The blue background chosen for the French ships makes them look like a ghost ship from a Clive Cussler novel. However the ships that you mount on the wooden blocks are pleasant to look at, a small saving grace. But the charts and table that accompany the game are of the high standard we expect from GMT.
RULES
The rules seem unfinished, with a hit and miss indexing but thank heavens for the great example of play. Without it my learning curve would have been to try and push stuff around, get honked off, box it up and reshelf it. I also understand that there will be some living rules as the game is played more. I found the wind rules to be most challenging. As well, the whole tactics concept was understated. What you find out is that the choice of tactics can have a large impact later on the amount of dice you can roll. Now it was on the Combat Tactics Matrix but why not tell us that so we can refer to it and get it ourselves early?
GAME PLAY
After reading several books to bone up on the subject, I bravely ventured out of my safety zone to play. What I found was system that was perhaps all too reflective of the reality of naval warfare of the period. The game and the subject never quite aligned in a meaningful way for me. What did appeal to me were the cat and mouse and fog of war aspect of the game. Fry understands that naval logistics and intelligence go hand in hand and that the game models very well. But to get to the fun parts seemed tedious. Nor was there a grog ration to get me through those parts.
It felt as if I was often doing nothing but picking chits to the extent that I felt like I was picking out draft number out of the fishbowl before WW II. Ok – that’s an exaggeration but it doesn’t cause one to warm up to the game. The game often felt like it was in neutral going nowhere, and again that fits what went on. You will make a lot of weather rolls. Bad weather rolls means the game stalls to such a degree that I hope you are playing another game concurrently. As well due to storms there are a lot of damaged ships. So many in fact I felt like I was a manager at Mr. Tire; “Hey Jim, bring than man-of-war into bay number 3, and afterwards let’s get the frigates out of here so that they can go back on station”. It isn’t that the damage cycle is trivial but it seems to occupy more of your game time than strategy and tactics.
What the game did very well is making the tactical flavor of fleet actions come though, although in general actions are indecisive. This combat system though does not do well for when there are only a few ships engaged in a hot action. The cookie cutter approach for combat doesn’t work though for small actions, so you can’t get a USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides") over HMS Guerriere type battle. But the use of admirals to influence your fleet actions is well handled. I also like the manpower crunch rules for the Spanish and Fleet fleets. I think the learning curve is steep for the average player. Having said that, the designer is eager and willing to help anyone who has trouble with the game. Still the designers should have spent some time with Elusive Victory’s rules to see how a complex subject can readily and easily translate into good rule writing.
CONCLUSIONS
1805 simply did not float my boat. Here was a game I wanted to like but it didn’t catch my imagination or hold my interest. I felt as if I had the inverse of an Avalanche Press buckets of dice game as this was instead one of a buckets of chit – that is chits to be pulled. I think this game is salvageable and if you interested in the subject it may be worth the time to invest. I would be interested in seeing what a rewrite of the rules would do for the game, as well as a new map. It is not a game for the casual gamer, as the initial investment time is on the higher side. Beware though that it does require far in excess of the time stated by GMT. Yet here is a game I "dumped" and often come back to perhaps wanting to play again as my knowledge on the interplay of this period has vastly increases. It might be time to revisit it and see if my first time at sea with it was perhaps stormier than it needed to be.
-
-
Mike Hoyt
Durango
Colorado
-
Quote:
I also understand that there will be some living rules as the game is played more
You are publishing a lot of reviews recently, and they often contain clues like the above that you either wrote them a long time ago or are unaware of how long the game(s) have been out.
Living rules exist and there is consistent, and excellent, ongoing support, both here and on CSW.
I would mostly agree on the components, though that fades and they are quite functional after you've played it awhile. Your comment on not understanding the impact of choosing a tactic before battles suggests you really haven't played the game much.
It is a complex game that requires some effort to get into, and will take a considerable time to play regardless, but if you are interested in the subject (and you appear to be) it really is a great journey
-
-
Clint Pewtress
Canada
Guelph
Ontario, Canada
-
blockhead wrote:
Quote:
I also understand that there will be some living rules as the game is played more
You are publishing a lot of reviews recently, and they often contain clues like the above that you either wrote them a long time ago or are unaware of how long the game(s) have been out.
Living rules exist and there is consistent, and excellent, ongoing support, both here and on CSW.
I would mostly agree on the components, though that fades and they are quite functional after you've played it awhile. Your comment on not understanding the impact of choosing a tactic before battles suggests you really haven't played the game much.
It is a complex game that requires some effort to get into, and will take a considerable time to play regardless, but if you are interested in the subject (and you appear to be) it really is a great journey
+1
I've been fortunate enough to have 4 or 5 ftf games of 1805, and while the rules aren't the easiest to digest and those seeking a casual read before diving in will be sorely disappointed, it is a great experience.
It is very different being able move cavalry, infantry, tanks or air support at will, to find yourself having to wait for the weather to cooperate or the shifting demands of the Emperor to change & upend your plans, having finally gotten your fleet to sea past the British blockade.
Clint
-
- Last edited Fri Jul 21, 2017 4:39 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Jul 21, 2017 3:07 pm
-
-
Jim Patching
United Kingdom
Newport, Wales
If you notice this notice you wil notice that this notice was not worth noticing
-
Nice review.
M1Tanker wrote:
Britain’s Achilles heel has always been the English Channel.
I think it's also saved our bacon a few times! Napoleon and Hitler's jobs would have been a bit easier without it
-
-
-
M1Tanker wrote:
What the game did very well is making the tactical flavor of fleet actions come though, although in general actions are indecisive. This combat system though does not do well for when there are only a few ships engaged in a hot action. The cookie cutter approach for combat doesn’t work though for small actions, so you can’t get a USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides") over HMS Guerriere type battle.
I don't really see that as an issue because it is hard to see how that would come about. The Allied player is unlikely to sortie in dribs and drabs both because it makes the British player's life easy - when they count masts they will see that the sortie is small and may well have the ships on hand to intercept all three blocks with sufficient force, especially if Cochrane is around - and because they won't be able to get anything done; a fleet needs at least 31 firepower to have a reasonable chance of a raid even against the weakest defence factors, and 51+ is much better.
Also historically, while there were many frigate duels, mostly less onesided than Constitution v Guerriere [1], there were many fewer duels between single ships of the line.
[1] Mind you, Thomas Cochrane would have won.
-
- Last edited Fri Jul 21, 2017 4:49 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Jul 21, 2017 4:44 pm
-
-
Randy C
United States
Chicago
Illinois
Donald K. Ross (Medal of Honor recipient)
-
Agreed, the game cannot not simulate a frigate to frigate action.
Mainly because there are no allied frigate counters!
Still one of my favorite games. I love the cat and mouse play, especially when the resulting action is a battle of Trafalgar.
-
-
Alan Richbourg
United States
Arlington
Texas
This is Kyoshi, our adopted Shiba Inu.
-
> I would be interested in seeing what a rewrite of the rules would do for the game
I recommend hunkering down into your safety zone instead. Yes this is an unnecessarily snarky comment in reply to an unnecessarily snarky 'review'.
-
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
-
Alan:
Perhaps except I I would like to refresh and attempt this game again, for somehow it stuck with me that perhaps I missed something over time and want to give it another go.
Thanks for reading.
Smitty
-
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
-
Mike:
I'm getting better at naval games and air games - it's why I want to give this one another go as I think my overall historical feel for the period is better.
Thanks for reading.
Smitty
-
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
-
Jim:
Thanks for the comments. It's like this - I didn't have as much to say nice about games as I prefer to try and do...but there is some core goodness to it that makes me want to own it again. Now what does that say?
Smitty
-
|