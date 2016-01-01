Rules



A long layoff of 9 days for the 613th Squadron has allowed the Badger II to be fully repaired. In addition, the Squadron welcomes three new B17-F’s, fresh from the States: “the Duke”, “Thunder Bird” and “Sunday Girl” are all available for duty. In addition, the Badger has received a new Radio Operator, to replace the KIA Ira Leach. Welcome Sgt Victor Chambers, a 22 year old from Perkinsville, New York.



During the downtime, it was announced by the 8th Air Force Command that Air Kills were being over-stated by the Bombers and their gunners. As such, a thorough review process was undertaken whereby corroborating evidence was now needed in order to claim a Kill. Almost all of the Badger’s gunners have seen their Kill totals reduced, some dramatically:

Lt. George Nichols, Bombardier from Los Angeles, saw his Kill totals drop from 8.33 to 4.67

Sgt. James Ivanova, Left Waist Gunner from Spivey’s Corner, NC goes from 2.83 to 0.67

Sgt. Jack Irwin, Flight Engineer/Top Turret Gunner from Morgantown, KY, goes from 9.83 to 4.33

Sgt. Neil Dixon, Right Waist Gunner from Templeton, CA drops from 3.67 to 2.00

Lt. Kenneth Unger, Navigator from Cheektowaga, NY, drops from 4.33 to 2.00

Sgt. Billy Ericson, Tail Gunner from Westbrook, ME went from 3.67 to 3.00

Sgt. Ira Leach, Radio Op from Danville, IN who was recently KIA, had all 1.83 Kills wiped out

Sgt. Edward Weston, Ball Turret Gunner from Breezewood, PA, went from 11.67 to 7.33



The Target for Today, October 9, 1942 will be the U-Boat pens at La Pallice, France. The Badger II has been assigned position of Bomber #2 in the Middle Cell. “The Big ‘1’” will be the mission Lead for this run. 2 of the 3 new Bombers will be along for the ride---the “Thunder Bird” and the “Sunday Girl”. Even though it’s now October and the weather, in general, is taking a turn for the worse, the weather today is Good. Take off for the entire squadron is completed without incident.



Good Fighter cover awaits us on our outbound leg, and we see no opposition until Zone 3 over the Channel. Two Me109’s come in to see what’s up, but one is chased away by the Cover. The other, coming in from 9:00 Level is taken care of with severe damage to the right wing, and they do not see a parachute deployed. Ball Turret Gunner Weston, Top Turret Gunner Irwin and Left Waist Gunner Ivanova all claim the Kill. With the new rules from the 8th Air Force now in effect, official credit, if any, will not be awarded until after the mission.



Still over the Channel in Zone 4, we are set upon by 3 Me110’s and a lone Me410. Two of the 110’s and the 410 are scattered away by the Fighter Cover, leaving just a lone 110 attacking from a Vertical Climb. Weston again makes short work of the right wing of the aircraft, and again claims a Kill when no Chute is seen.



New Radio Op Chambers says there is chatter on the line about German Coms being garbled. Maybe we can avoid some confrontations.



Now over France in Zone 6, we are attacked by a lone Me109. Maybe the Germans really are having communication issues. Once again the Badger Gunners tear up the wing of the aircraft and it looks to be going down. Irwin, Tail Gunner Ericson and Radio Op Chambers all claim credit. Ericson claims to have seen a Chute deployed this time, but the Review Board will have the final say.



Getting closer to the target, Fighter Resistance by the Luftwaffe is starting to pick up. Heavy resistance is expected in Zone 7, but, again, only a single plain swoops in on the Badger. This time it’s an Me110 also attempting a Vertical Climb attack. Weston claims to have severely damaged the plane, but says it was still flying straight and narrow on its retreat.



Clouds start to become thick, almost to 100%, as we hit Zone 8. No fighters are seen. It looks like the German communication issues are real.



Now nearing the target here in Zone 9, we are subject to multiple waves of German fighters. In the first wave, a lone 110 targets the Badger from 6:00. Tail Gunner Ericson takes care of it by once again targeting the wings. No chute is seen. It looks as though the strategy of the Badger gunners to target the wings of the Luftwaffe fighters may be paying off. In the 2nd wave of fighters, 3 Fw190’s attack us. From 12:00 Level, Irwin and Nose Gunner Unger tear up its engine, while the 2nd, coming in from 3:00 Low also has its engine and cockpit smashed, this time by Weston and Right Waist Gunner Dixon. The third 190, coming in from 9:00 High, is not damaged by the Badger, but also fails to hit us. The 3rd and final wave again consists of a single 110 on yet another Vertical Climb attack. Weston claims to have shredded the right wing and no chute was seen.



Strangely, maybe because of the weather, we encounter no Flak on our bomb run. Even though the target is completely obscured, Nichols manages to keep us on target and hit with 30% of our bomb load. The rest of the 613 has some decent luck against a target hard to see, putting 23.4% of the bombs on target. Top Dog for this run was the “Just Right” at 60%, while “Snap! Crackle! Pop!”, “Schnozzle” and the rookies, the “Sunday Girl” all drew goose eggs.



The inbound leg of the mission has been fairly good for the Badger II, but now it’s time to get back to base. Flak on the way out of the target zone was light, and missed us completely. It appears as though the Germans are having better coordination than earlier in the flight. Maybe those problems the Germans were having with their com’s has been resolved? It didn’t help the lone 109 coming in from 6:00 High, though. Irwin, Ericson and Chambers all claim credit for the damage to the tail they swear must have brought the plane down.



Still over France, now in Zone 8 on the return trip, we are jumped by 3 190’s. Neither of the first 2 are hit by the gunners, but also cannot hit us. The third, coming in from 12:00 High, is again subject to severe wing damage from Irwin and Nichols. Another wave, this time of 2 Me109’s came at us at this point. Left wing damage was again the final factor on the first, this time from Weston and Left Waist Gunner Ivanova. Ivanova claims to have seen the pilot bail out, but they’ll have to wait to be sure. The 2nd, coming in from 12:00 was missed and again missed us. 10 Zones into the mission, and not one hit so far on the Badger.



Zone 7 the fighter attacks are starting to pick up. A 109 and a 110 both come in from the starboard side, and are both sent packing. The 109, from 1:30 Low, is taken out by Weston and Nichols while the 110, coming in from 3:00 High, is hit by Irwin and Dixon. The 2nd wave of attackers consisted of a pair of 109’s and a Ju-88. Both 109’s were claimed to have been destroyed. One by Chambers and Ericson, and the other by Irwin and Unger. The Ju-88, though damaged, escaped after missing us completely.



Still over France in Zone 6, we were attacked again by a pair of 190’s. The first was hit in the engine block, but managed to escape. The 2nd, though, was missed entirely when the Right Cheek gun jammed. This turned out to be a bad omen. The Ace pilot came in and achieved 4 hits on the Badger. The first zoomed through the cockpit, giving a superficial cut on his face to Co-Pilot Larson. The second damaged the Bomb Bay Control Cables. Luckily we had already dropped our ordnance. The third managed some superficial damage to the Right Wing. But the fourth put our landing gear out of commission. Landing back at the base was going to be tricky. It looked like another wave of fighters might come in for another chance at us, but flew off before pressing the attack. Maybe Lady Luck was Smiling on us.



Nothing happened again until back over the Channel in Zone 4. We’d rejoined with our Good fighter cover over France, and they proved helpful by chasing away the only fighter in the first wave of attackers. They also chased away the Me410 in the second wave, but the two 210’s bore in for an attack. The first was damaged, again in the wing, but managed to fly off under power. The 2nd had its cockpit shot up, and Weston and Ericson claimed a kill.



The rest of the flight home went by without incident, but now it was time for the landing with the damaged Landing Gear. Fortunately the weather was good over the airfield. Had it been any worse, the Badger Boys may not have survived. As it was, the landing was extremely rough, and the Badger II has been deemed a complete loss, but all crew walked away. This is the 2nd time now the crew has had a bomber too damaged to continue. It may be a long wait for the crew, though, to see if they are assigned a new bomber.



Review Board After Action Report:

The Crew of the Badger II claims 15 fighter kills on the mission. The Review Board awards the following:

Bombardier Nichols: ½ Kill (1 Kill claimed)

Navigator Unger: 1/3 Kill (1/2 kill Claimed)

Top Turret Gunner/Engineer Irwin: 2 Kills awarded (2.5 claimed)

Radio Op Chambers: ½ Kill (1.16 Kills claimed)

Ball Turret Gunner Weston: 3.5 Kills Awarded (4.83 claimed)

Left Waist Gunner Ivanova: 1 Kill (1.33 claimed)

Right Waist Gunner Dixon: 1.5 Kills Awarded (1 Kill claimed)

Tail Gunner Ericson: 2.33 Kills (2.67 claimed)

Total: 11.67 kills awarded.

