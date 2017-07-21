|
Petunia waiting for the Bombers to return...
I admit I have always found the strategic air war over Europe compelling. As a youngster I used to lie on my back in the autumn and visualize the dense cloud formations as waves of B-17’s heading to pound Germany. I watched the TV series 12 O’Clock High. I played Avalon Hill’s Luftwaffe solitaire and with friends. When Twelve O’Clock High and the Memphis Belle came out on DVD, I purchased both the same day. Nor does it hurt in fueling a young boy imagination when the only Smith who died in Combat died in the Air War over the skies of Europe. It was with some eagerness that I purchased Raid on Schweinfurt at Origins in 2006, the new operational game on the American 1943 daylight raids on Schweinfurt and Regensburg. In this game you handle the American side and the game system plays the part of the Luftwaffe commander. Probably the most pointed writing on the strategic air war over Europe is in Ellis's Brute Force. Ellis pulls no punches in his analysis of the Allied aerial campaign - it's masterfully done. On the other side of the fence, we just finished Boog's Germany and the Second World War: Volume VII: The Strategic Air War in Europe and the War in the West and East Asia, 1943-1944/5. I must take a moment to compliment Stinky Harry for his additions here for the game. Here's hoping Gary G. reprints this one in a more deluxe format.
The entire Game map - sure doesn't look like much BUT it's all right there!
COMPONENTS
The counters are quite nicely rendered with B-17’s and B-25’s. Yes I said B-25’s for the counter sheet is in error, for they were meant as B-24’s (See Stinky Harry's counter fix in the files). The blue on the plane counters nicely highlights the plane well and is quite visually pleasing. You get 60 counters total of which 20 are game marker counters. The planes are divided up into units that allow you to “make change” with them depending upon events during the game to reflect losses or those that return to base. There is even included a small map of the target area for aesthics. What is nice is the well-laid out sequence of play that makes play pretty simple. The tables necessary for actual game play are all included on a colorful 8 ½” x 11” colorful chart on the back of the Hippodrome game (a Roman chariot racing game included in this issue). You have boxes to move your raids along in as the game progresses making the game quick and easy. The countries make look a little skewed on the grand air strategic map (Austria and Holland seem off) but in terms of game play this is scarcely noticeable and has no effect on actual play.
RULES
The 5 pages of rules are clear and concise. The Fighter escort rules require the most study for they seem to require more work than expected. Like most games in PanzerSchreck, the rules abound with examples of play just in case you didn’t quite understand a given concept. The rule that I found most fascinating was the “Luftwaffe Verification Table”. This table reflects the American claims of Luftwaffe fighters shot down vs. the actual numbers killed. You roll a d10, multiplying the claimed result by the % you get from a die roll on the verification chart and get the real total of fighters shot. The rules also include a role-playing version that harkens back to Avalon Hill’s B-17: Queen of the Skies.
On the way to the target after we deal with aborts...
GAME PLAY
The game will take you on your first play through about an hour and thereafter about 45 minutes. It doesn’t per se have any turns as much as a one time sequence of play that is played in steps. You decide on your target, Regensburg, Schweinfurt or both and an attack of 1 or 2 waves. You roll twice to see how many B-17’s will take off by rolling twice on the Availability Table, adding the two results together and divide for your result, repeating this same procedure for your B-24’s. Your B-17 raid can range between 390 to 325 birds in the air. Of course weather matters and you roll for it for home and the target, as it affects forming up and what bombing result table you use. You set up a diversion that is meant to draw away German fighters from the main raid. Once you determine the raid size you roll to see how many abort. You determine your Allied fighter mode that gives you a Die roll modifier (DRM). This DRM is only for the way out, although historically the raids were met on the way back but the range of the Allied fighters in game terms is not a factor.
The Luftwaffe gets its first shot at you in the step called Outward Damage. Target is the next step with 2 phases, flak and bombing. Flak won’t generally do much damage unless the Germans have the heavy flak modifier. You roll one die for every 20 planes for flak results. Bombing is done by rolling a d10 die for each 10 plane factors and comparing the result to the four columns to get a % of damage. Again a simple but effective procedure and in the aggregate satisfying. On the way home you repeat the sequence of Outward Damage, except losses will be heavier, reflective of damage accrued by bombers.
Combat can be very bloody at times since you can lose up to 10 planes on a die roll. In general you lose planes 1 or 2 at a time. Combat is very bloody in fact at times. The two tables (4 & 7) are simple, as rolls give you both American and Luftwaffe losses. Victory is pretty simple, based on a combination of your losses and percentage of the target damaged.
The game in all its mathematical modeling will give you a fairly historical result with some deviation if you play only the 2 provided historical scenarios. I like tinkering with the raids, fighter coverage and Luftwaffe effectiveness which will give you a far wider variance of results.
We got hit hardish on this raid...
CONCLUSIONS
Again Gary Graber pulled another rabbit out of the hole with Raid on Schweinfurt. Games such as this that pull you in and allow you to visualize what is going on by the sequence of play are far and few in between. Fast, enjoyable with just enough chrome that allows you to tinker without burdening the game. Raid on Schweinfurt is a game worth having for your collection. My replay here was a decade or so from my last play through. I'm still amazed at how easy it is to play and how tense and enjoyable it was - it's gaming art at its finest.
This was a good raid here - we hit 23% but the 2nd raid limped in at 15%. The first game our score was 11 % & 12% - so close here in terms of damage that 2nd game! First game we lost 34 bombers on one of the 2 Raids - ouch!
Thanks for the overview and review. I, too, had a family member (my dad's uncle Gordon whom I'm named after) in the air war. In fact he was a B-17 pilot and flew both raids. Thankfully he made it home, my prayers for your family's loss.
As soon as I found this game I just had to acquire it, sadly it's been sitting on my shelf for a couple of years. You've motivated me to pull it down and play!
BTW, my dad has a large frame with pics and some pages from Uncle Gordon's log book. Very beautifully done and I'm trying to convince him to give it to me one day.
