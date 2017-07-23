|
Nemo's War designer Chris Taylor was here during the closing days at the VPG offices on Harbor Blvd to get in a playtest game of the new Booster Pack Motive: WORLD ORDER. Honestly, I had played it a few days ago and, as originally designed, it fell completely flat. Chris and I were both bummed about that because it really "looked good on paper."
So, I spent some time this AM before Chris' arrival and gave it a redesign that, in retrospect, was pretty darn clever and created an interesting new Motive to play. Here's a quick rundown:
WORLD ORDER
Captain Nemo ventures to create a new world order employing the methods of the Great Powers against them.
Setup: Treat this Motive as Anti-Imperialism.
Staring Nautilus Upgrade: Arcane Library
Tile Values:
Warships Sunk: +1 each
Non-Warships Sunk: -1 each
Adventures: +0 each
Treasure: +0 each
Liberation: x5 each
Science: x4 each
Wonders/Allies: x3 each
Notoriety Defeat = 44 (Anti-Imperialism)
Special Rules:
1. When drawn from the Treasure cup, you may place Wonder (Treasure) Tokens directly in vacant Land spaces on the map where they cease to be Treasure and instead become “Ally Tokens” (codenamed in Nemo’s network as that Wonder). Only a vacant Land space can be the target for placement of, or receive, an Uprising Cube or an Ally Token (i.e., they cannot coexist in the same Land space).
2. Ally Tokens provide a(n additional) +1 DRM each when the Nautilus performs any Action or TEST while present at that Ocean.
3. Ally Tokens can also operate in their respective Oceans independently of the Nautilus (i.e., without its presence there required but, naturally, without its Ship Upgrade card benefits either). By designating any Ocean where you have Ally Tokens, you may spend 1 Action Point to Incite or Search there (remembering their DRM).
4. Ally Tokens are never subject to losses from any sort of TEST Failures (including as the result of Attacks), but do count them (along with Revealed Ship Tokens and Uprising Cubes) when the Imperialist Powers strike back at each Ocean during a Lull Turn. In this case, they can be taken as a loss in lieu of an Uprising Cube.
5. At the beginning of Act III, if you change from this Motive tile, place your Ally Tokens in the Collected Treasures box where they revert back to normal being normal Wonders Treasure Tokens. If you change to this Motive you will be building up your Allies from scratch at that point.
6. At the end of the game, they score the same as Wonders do (i.e., 3 Wonder VPs each).
Chris started with the Archane Library and some interesting new Upgrades available:
Chris piloted the Nautilus and I assisted with the rules and keeping the tokens tidy, discussing this new Motive and what was so interesting about it as the adventure unfolded on the map. In the end, Chris took more of a pleasure cruise (being in no way as mindful of scoring as our estimable tester Wes Erni is) which, as it should, got very hairy indeed when the last turn was reached. Chris passed the Modus Vivendi with Disraeli using the last of his Emergency Resources, and then passed the Nemo's Diary test (which would have ended the game in Defeat if he had failed!). His final score was 209 points after a lucky surge at the end.
Our post-game debrief found the Ally Tokens to make for an intriguing game opening, providing lots of opportunities to "shape the board" and prepare Oceans for future activity (and possible return trips). Chris was torn between collecting Treasure Tokens early on and then spending them, later on, to keep the Nautilus in repair and the Incitement Actions succeeding to avoid rusing to a Notoriety Defeat (but hey, those cubes were also worth 5 VPs each, which is nothing to sneeze at).
The mix of Nautilus Upgrades and their occasional novel use by Chris was quite fun. Chris had his ship very "tricked out" by the time the game was over. He probably got the most use out of the Batteries, often rolling Lull Turns, even during Act III! Still, every Upgrade had its moment(s) during play, and it was all fun and interesting watching Chris make some very tough decisions.
So, this new Motive gets the designer/developer seal of approval, along with LEGACY BUILDING (written up in an article here: https://www.victorypointgames.com/news/nemo-booster-packs-pl...). Now I need to decide which to try next: Humanitarian? or Piracy?
Wow, thats awesome! I just got my first play in last night. If you guys are ever looking for external playtesters, let me know. I've done some playtesting for Hostage Negotiator, Scythe expansions and a few other games as well. This game is beautiful and the motives are such a cool way to augment the game and change the overall goal. I'm looking forward to seeing the Motive Booster Packs!
Alan Emrich wrote:
Now I need to decide which to try next: Humanitarian? or Piracy?
Like that's even a question...PIRACY!! Arghh! Seriously though, more Nemo's War is ALWAYS a good thing.
Considering how many Lull Turns I roll, those batteries are gonna come in handy!
Georg Bauer
Germany
Münster
Another +1 for pirates!
