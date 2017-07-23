|
Brian McCue
Yesterday six of us got together and played a total of nine games of GMT Panzer. This is a second edition of the old Yaquinto game of the same name, and the rules have converged to become identical with those of MBT, now also in a second edition (AH's game of the same name having been first). Not only are the rules the same, the factor scales are the same, so you can see how many T-34's it would take to defeat an M-1, if you want.
Some of us being beginners, we followed the advice of the rulebook and played the Basic Game, first scenario, first. It is a generic tank-only battle in which eleven Pz IV Gs and ten T-34c's are fighting for control of three river crossings. By playing it, we started to understand the implications of the game's turn sequence, which is
Spotting
Giving Orders
Determining Initiative
Shooting
Moving
Because of this sequence, the orders (which are chits mandating Fire, Move, Fire with a penalty and Move a little, and Overwatch) are given in ignorance of whether or not one will have the initiative, and therefore must either be suited to both outcomes, or embody risk.
I was surprised by how seldom we used the "Fire with a penalty and Move a little" order: I used it only a couple of times and I don't think that my opponent Joe (who won) used it at all. Conversely we used Overwatch so much that we ran out of the counters.
The scenario being generic, it allows for starting either nationality in either set-up position. After the first game everybody wanted to try the other side's tanks, so we kept our seats and swapped counters. I think everybody had concluded that the other side's tanks were better.
In the second game, now armed with Russian tanks (which are better, but fewer in the scenario) I tried conceding one of the river-crossings and contesting the other two, rather than fighting for all of them and getting none, as I had the first time. This approach worked slightly better and when Ryan announced that lunch was ready Joe and I decided that our game had turned into a stalemate: each side was in a good position and was getting Overwatch orders.
After lunch, we added some non-Basic rules. These included a hit-location system (similar to that of the game's early-80s Yaquinto first edition), choice of ammo (APCR, by any other name, vs normal: you have to roll to see if they guy rooting around for ammo can find an APCR round), and the possibility of getting stuck when exiting difficult terrain such as a gully or even woods. Of note, the game designer seems to believe that this "bogging" was a much bigger problem for German tanks than for Russian ones. I had not seen that idea before, but with the T-34's emphasis on mobility, maybe it's true. Also, APCR is not the pure goodness than it is in other games; in Panzer, the different ammo types embody complicated trade-offs between hit probability, penetration probability, and the amount of damage done if penetration occurs.
My second game having gone better than my first, I decided that in the third game I would concentrate my tanks to the stacking limit and use their superior speed (once again I had the Russians' highly mobile T-34s) to concentrate against smaller numbers of German tanks, kill as many as possible, and then get a bridge or two at the very end if additional victory points were needed. This almost worked: with a large number of tanks against a few, I could give everybody a Fire order. If I then got the initiative, I would wipe out the few enemy tanks, while if I lost the initiative they might kill a few of my tanks but then the remainder would kill them. I made this work a time or two but Joe is a skillful opponent and he kept it from working very well, while having a couple of crews drive around painting iron crosses on bridges.
In the end, the nine games were split 5-4 as to which side won; I think that the Germans were the 5.
I look forward to playing this game again, with infantry, AT guns, positional defenses, formations (which entail some limitations on order-giving), hidden units, and some off-board artillery to discourage over-concentration.
Some have argued against the all-or-nothing initiative roll, saying that it is unrealistic and that a chit-pull would be better. We used such a system when we played AH MBT in my Alexandria group so long ago, and it seemed fine, but I have decided that I like the all-or-nothing initiative roll because I think it is actually more realistic for actions this small because it represents the effect of the battalion commander suddenly figuring out the right thing to do and doing it.
And, of course, I want to move to the desert. GMT has said that it will do a second-edition IDF, and the designer (at least) has expressed openness to a second edition of 88 (Yaquinto's North Africa version of the original Panzer), but these seem a long way off, especially the latter. Sometime I want see if there is an easy translation of Yaquinto Panzer data cards into GMT Panzer data cards: if so, one could apply it to 88 and make second-edition 88 cards without the wait.
My thanks to our host Ryan and my opponent Joe for a great day of gaming.
Ed Pacitto
brianmccue wrote:
And, of course, I want to move to the desert. GMT has said that it will do a second-edition IDF, and the designer (at least) has expressed openness to a second edition of 88 (Yaquinto's North Africa version of the original Panzer), but these seem a long way off, especially the latter. Sometime I want see if there is an easy translation of Yaquinto Panzer data cards into GMT Panzer data cards: if so, one could apply it to 88 and make second-edition 88 cards without the wait.
Look under Panzer data cards and you will find WW2 Desert armor.
Also look under maps and see the desert maps.
https://sites.google.com/site/thepanzerpusher/
Roger Hobden
Nice session report of a great game !
I prefer the Variable Initiative Rule.
