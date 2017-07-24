|
Game 1 - Before the final doomed resistance....
What was one of the few serious books you read in High School when we bought books through SBS? My two would be Alas Babylon and the Bridge at Andau. If I ever thought about flirting with being Pink in my more prone to rebellion high school days, that book sealed the deal on it. It was there when I first learned about the 1956 Hungarian Revolution in detail. Now we learned about it earlier, due to the Czechoslovakia Spring under Alexander Dubchek that the Soviets crushed in August 1968. So when I saw that One Small Step Games (OSS) was coming out with OPERATION WHIRLDWIND (OWW), a game dealing with the Soviet effort to recapture Budapest and destroy the nascent free Hungarian Government, I was intrigued. Only Decision Games in S & T had recently done a game on this subject, back when Fire and Movement was still published.
You see here the different pools to be drawn from - Militia, Sappers and Recruits/Civilians.
COMPONENTS
So far counters from OSS are in the acceptable range, perhaps a little on the thins side. However they dismount easily and cleanly so it's a wash. I will say though 1/2" counters would have looked so cool on this map. The counters are functional enough. The Hungarians are in sort of a forest green and the Soviets in a red and gold combination. But again, had they been larger, they would have given a greater sense of forces on the map of Budapest. That alone would have added to the sense of density for the game. One thing OSS does very well so far is Maps. We take maps for granted oh to often in games. ATO's Bear Trap about urban combat in Grozny looked like a winner of a game mechanics wise. The map - I could see the map unless I tilted my head at a specifici angle with very specific lighting at a certain place.
OWW's representation of the city of Budapest is very visually appealing. I bet it even looks better on the non-wrinkled map the United States Postal Service delivered to me as they got my package wet. The map evokes that dreariness that is so evocative of the Soviet Eastern European era. The map is broken up into 34 areas. The areas are bisected by the Danube River, with 11 areas on the left bank and 23 on the East Bank. There are ten objective point areas represented by - what else - a Red Star. The map has 4 types of terrain, cleverly represented by an icon in the area box. An area is either Urban, Suburban, Park or Industrial. All areas have some effect on combat resolution by imposing a shift on the Combat Results Table. There is also a time track and Victory Points track on the map's outer perimeter.
RULES
Although the Rule Book is eight pages actual, it really comprises four and a half pages of rules. I found the rules to be so clean that I could play through the first time with minimal rulebook consultation. Even better - I didn't screw up anything. I wished Brian Train had given us more of his thinking about the game here. His commentary on the American Pentomic is priceless as many of you might not know of this oddly designed American division in the 1950's. Two small items - lose the he/she - his/hers writing with the rules. It's dumb and awkward. Second, consider a different font. For whatever reason I find this font harder to read. Several others noted it's not as friendly as other fonts. OSS seems to have addressed every single issue with the game from previous versions.
Game #2! We started with 14 units and rolled a 9 for conversions. This should be more interesting!
GAME PLAY
I was surprised at how playable this game by Brian Train is as sometimes his designs can be texturally layered to be more challenging on the complexity scale. Not so with OWW, as it's playable within minutes. As the Hungarian Player - no surprise - you're going to be annihilated. You will lose in the sense of most of your units will be destroyed and the Soviets will take their objectives. Doesn't sound like fun right? However the Victory conditions are established in a manner that makes it satisfying to "lose" in the real world sense.
Brian T developed some nasty game parameters that make this a challenge to win as the Soviet. Hungarian as baseline units are selected by rolling 4 six-sided dice. That total is the initial Hungarian deployment of recruits or civilian to place on the map. Units are chosen blindly. The inspirational Hungarian Colonel Maleter can be put anywhere on the map where there are units. Next the Hungarian player rolls 2 six sided dice for Arms Points. This enables you to promote any of the recruits to either Militia or Sapper units that have higher combat factor. All upgrades are done at random which means the range goes between a 2 to 4 strength point upgrade. The nasty baseline game parameter is there are a large number of civilian "units" in the mix. For each civilian unit massacred, the Soviet player takes a -3 Victory Point hit. The longer the game goes on, the more of these you kill. However units are only massacred if the Soviet units are in Assault mode, otherwise they just absorb a combat loss. .Of course the Soviet player didn't really care in a sense about the impact on world opinion, but this does leave a bad impression with the other WARSAW PACT allies.
So the game forces a number of ugly choices for both sides, just the type many of us like. That alone makes this a perfect solitaire vehicle. The Soviet starts with a total of 50 victory points which gets whittled away by game results. The Soviet needs to win fast due to those pesky Hungarians civilians of Budapest who get in the way of their Socialist comrades attempting to restore fraternal order. Any time you take a loss, which is often you lose a VP - Soviet regimental units don't die but hits on them cost you victory points. However Soviet regimental units do die so you husband those. Adding in Western response makes for a wilder game. Historically due to the Suez Canal boondoggle, the French and British actions there to destabilize Nasser in Egypt, who the French hoped for a then a positive second order effect in Algeria doomed the Hungarian uprising of receiving any outside western support.
CONCLUSIONS
Operation Whirlwind may not be in the Do. Not. Pass. This, One. Up. category...EXCEPT it's really quite fun. It's a simple but compelling overview of fighting in an urban environment, early MOUT if you will. It is one of those games that will become a go to game when you want to play "something" for fun, that is light but with enough detail and tactical substance to make it worth your precious time. I think Brian's touch is both lighter than in the past...and perhaps more deft and accessible now.
The Soviet assault begins. The Hungarians to start the game roll 4 dice to get their initial unit basis - I rolled a lousy 9 totaled. That allows the Soviets an early advantage. Moreover on the die roll of 2d6 for conversion of units to militia, we rolled a 4....Not as painful of a loss this time...
Thank you for the kind review!
I want to correct you on the history of the game design, though.
I first designed this game in 2002, as my entry in the Microgame Design Contest of that year (I won).
AFAIK it was the first wargame to portray the Pentomic Division configuration.
It was available as a PnP after that, then we quickly made it available in DTP format in 2002 from the Microgame Design Group.
When MDG went into suspension, Fiery Dragon productions picked it up in 2006-07, giving it better art and die-cut counters... about the same time that DG published the Cold War Battles half-size game, using a variation of the old SPI Modern Battles quad system.
The third, OSS edition in 2015 is the best-looking one so far.
Ania B. Ziolkowska is doing some great work.
I'm glad you enjoyed the desperation of the situation and the game mechanics; this year I have been working on a less wargamey treatment of the battle that has all of this, and some interesting puzzles and choices besides.
Brian
Thanks Brian though I don't think there was any real reference to game design here that needed corrected per se as I don't talk about this game's history but talk instead about other like games on Budapest....
Ania did a bang up job here.
Thanks again.
Smitty
Perhaps I misunderstood you.
To me, the way your reference to Decision Games publishing a game on the subject was written seemed to imply that they had done the first game on the battle, when my design had already been available for four or five years.
Brian
Indeed - I have your earlier version as well - but recently folks might know the DG version.
I'm glad this got republished myself. End of that discussion perhaps
Smitty
Yeah, I can take a hint...
Let's get back to talking about how good a game this is!
Seriously, I did enjoy working on this one because it is a challenge to make an inevitable-doom situation interesting for that player.
So you put all kinds of pressures (not necessarily handicaps) on the advantaged player, and sneaky trick powers for the disadvantaged one.
The whole NATO intervention angle, even arms drops, is not at all rooted in historical probability or even possibility; perhaps I should have deprecated it more in my designer's notes.
But it makes for more of a bang-up fight between two regular force opponents.
And it was a chance to work in the early Green Berets, and a Pentomic pattern division.
Brian
I liked the possibility of those angles because the Hungarian Player has to think it's going to happen after Dulles was running his yap - and the Soviets have to think, well are they that crazy - it adds a different dynamic to the game. I was simply pleased at all clean the game looked and played.
I had to work while at CMH on Pentomic division research - ugh.
Smitty
My first exposure to the Pentomic division project was a brief mention in the very old, almost needlessly detailed miniatures set Tractics where they mentioned it, and had details on the Davy Crockett nuclear mortar.
Years later I found a copy of Andrew Bacevich's book The Pentomic Era in a thrift store.
It must have been his first book, published while he was still in the Army.
For some reason the middle third of the book was bound in upside down!
Earlier this year I was at the Army War College and went to a lecture by Brian Linn about his book Elvis' Army, and there were questions about Pentomic matters.
https://boardgamegeek.com/article/26310141#26310141
Brian
I think this was work I did on my 2nd tour at CMH but you know - it all gets blurry, post Iraq and Afghanistan deployments for me.
Smitty
