Robert "Smitty" Smith
Game 1 - once I knew how things were to be set up...the rules were both disorganized and cried out for a 2nd edition.
The Battle of Berlin goes down in history as one of the most irrational battles in history by any rational standard. That fact alone makes any game on this battle fascinating in a macabre way. OSS has launched a reprint of Gary Graber's original game, Fall of Berlin - Solitare Game of the Last Days of the Reich 20 April to 2 May 1945. (FOB). It was apparent to anyone in the need to know that the war was lost - transportation was at a standstill. Manufacturing capacity was being overrun and where still in German hands creaking along. The Luftwaffe was an impotent weapon. The wonder weapon - weren't. And most critical, fuel was in short supply, reducing German to a Napoleonic era of movement. If you recall the Waffen SS Battalion at the end of Fury, that sums up the situation, everyone is moving on foot or horse, with little motive power. But Stalin and Hitler were scarcely compelled to obey the laws of rationality. Hitler had no choice for Hitler could only live by fighting and winning. Despite astronomical ratios in tanks, artillery, planes, supplies and trained manpower, Fortress Berlin would stem the Red Tide and begin lighting the path to a resurgent and victorious Third Reich. We all know how that story turned out.
COMPONENTS
So far counters from OSS are still in the acceptable range, and still feel on the thin side. The art is certainly minimalist school. Ok, they're a bit bland? Why not use the talents of Ania on counter graphics here? They simply remind one of the DTP era. OSS's map representation by Ania B. Ziolkowska is a pleasant update to the 1998 original map by Gary Graber. Now the map is entitled Reichstag: The Fall of Berlin where as the folio itself is Fall of Berlin and is sold as such online. It's also interesting to note OSS said this, that the game was projected to have 1 16-Page Rules Book, 16 Event Cards, 140 half-inch full-color, die-cut counters and 1 17" x 22" Map/Playing Surface. The shipped copy has an 11 1/2 X 17 " map, 72 counters and 2 event cards. The map bears some scrutiny. The game player is left to guess where the anti-tank ditch is - can it be that blue line running from Point 12 southwards? Yep - and she's spot on for its location but why not tell us what it is? The rules don't tell us. Of greater concern of sorts is the location of the Flak Tower. Point 7 is really the Control Flak Tower and not the main Zoo Flak Tower which should be in the vicinity of Points 15 or 29.
Victory on Turn 6 - and what was the key?
RULES
The Rule Book is six pages long. The rule book is a work in progress -read not well edited. For instance we read, (it gets worse after the wrong map size) "Mount map, counters, and cards on poster board and cut out". Did Ty edit these? Did the rules Ty edited become the ones that were printed? But wait - there's more...In the rules we are told to put the Plane marker in the Makeshift Airstrip near point 2s - not 25. Paragraph 6.2 is simply a mess as written and has key information missing as it tells us to skip phase - which is missing. Small thing but it asks us to removes excesses that are in over stacked, not excess. If you weren't already frustrated, wait until you get to the Fuehrer Event Table that tells you about events being triggered by a Die Roll (they aren't - the event table is triggered by card draw). Those blank counters? They have game uses you won't discover until reading later in the rules. They are to be part of the game set-up but the rules don't tell you that. Real simple - a new edition of rules need printed that is correctly edited to include the other typos. In addition, what is the scope of the game? I assume the inside rule commentary is correct that states April 29th to the 30thm 1945 vs the Folio cover that states 20 April to May 2nd, 1945. I noted this before, but am I the only one who dislikes and actually has trouble reading their font? Again, this makes the gamer concerned that if this QC is so off, what about the game? No worry as the game plays just fine.
GAME PLAY
Now despite this goats head soup to a start, the game itself plays very well. The game reminds me of his Konigsberg game, except that one is built more on a spiral of a map like the old SPI War in the East - War in Europe production matrix. The beauty of any Graber design is that there is never any easy solution. They seem to always tend to be an exercise in elegance while retaining a simplistic charm that belies games that always work. Fall of Berlin despite a mixed pedestrian start shines above this. The active player plays the Soviet while the game represents the German, who is always always static the entire game. The objective is to play like a Soviet in racing to rapidly seize the Reichstag. Now the kicker is, the game doesn't reward you playing like a Soviet in accepting causalities as eliminated units cost you points. EXCEPT each turn adds one to your score, and low score wins here, so you have to decode how to balance the victory criteria. Blue points not controlled by the Soviet player counts against you.
The Soviet player is vexed by the need to hurry to make Stalin happy and watching his causalities, as Mother Russia will need all its available manpower to rebuild the Paradise on Earth. Simply put the sooner you win the better but in doing so you need to secure some of the blue points on the map and eliminate strong points. Strong points will be eliminated by you in the course of getting to the Reichstag. Once you score 16 Victory Points after subtracting the negatives from your score you win if it is before turn fifteen. German units are hidden and often fortified. Moreover, each game will see a random selection of units so there is no percentage way to work the unit mix against itself. Hitler Jugend (HJ) are perhaps the nastiest surprise in the game due to their strength based on their rabid idealogical fervor. The positive about the HJ is you can draw a card that causes them all to shed their uniforms and to blend back into the greater Berlin population. .
CONCLUSIONS
Fall of Berlin is an exciting and fun little game. It's like Skee Ball, for it's the type of fun that after you lose you know what you did wrong and NOW know how to win, and try again. There's little subtlety to game play but it holds up exceedingly well under repeated playing. My first go at it I played eight straight games. We need to thank One Small Steps for unearthing this simple, playable and immensely fun game. Worth the time despite the myriad of issues caused by a lack of QC on the editing and proofing side of the house.
Here was the key - these two cards were drawn in turns 3 and 5. The loss of the Hitler Jugend units is catastrophic for the game engine.
Joe Donnelly
Who's "Ty"?
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Ah yes - the "infamous" Ty Bomba!
Thanks for reading Joe.
Smitty
