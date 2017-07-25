|
Scenario 1: Rostov Redeemed (Session 3)
Hello and welcome to my third session report of a scenario I played from the game 'Kiev to Rostov'. As I earlier mentioned in session report 2, I wanted to play the introduction scenario Rostov Redeemed one more time face to face to give the Soviets sweet revenge. Last time they were horribly defeated but I wanted to give them a second chance.
Before we begin, I'd also like to annouce that I'm planning to write a thorough review of this game as a whole! To do this however, I am conviced I will need to play each scenario of this game at least 2 times (Axis and Soviets) and the full campaign game at least once. This way, I would have sufficient information to write a definitive, yet personal ofcourse, review of this game. Also, the remaining scenarios do take a lot longer to play. In other words: this review is not for anytime soon.
On to the game itself
I myself played the Axis trying to hold the city. My wargaming friend played the Soviets. There were no weather changes this game and so the weather was frost all game.
Turn 1
As in the previous session the Soviets planned a big offensive, attacking everywhere at once. For this strategy to succeed they had to put their remaining troops in striking distance.
The attacks were, in contrast to last game, very succesfull! In the north the Soviets smashed 2 units of the panzer division. In they south they lost one battle but succeeded in the other, wich allowed them to move behind German ranks in the movement phase. Finally, the Soviets also took the eastern part of Rostov succesfully!
Wow what a victory! In the first round already! German problems were only getting started (OoS).
Rostov Redeemed (Session 3) end of turn 1
Turn 2
Every unit was OoS, so I had to roll to see if motorized units had fuel shortage too. Luckily they didn't: defending this mess was already hard enough. I left my single recon unit of the 60th motorized in the north to stop the Soviets hordes. In the south, Sultan Sally (one of the VP locations) was already captured by the Soviets. That's why I decided to place all my remaining units in the western part of Rostov to hold it as long as possible. Finally, my artillery and engineer crews were sent north to defend the other VP village.
The Soviets in their turn moved in with all their units and closed in on western Rostov. They were ready to bomb the **** out of 'em. German casualties mounted, but the Soviets lost some men too. Up north the lone recon unit was wiped out. Now even more Soviet units would help assault Rostov. Only a couple of units were sent north to capture the other VP village.
Rostov Redeemed (Session 3) end of turn 2
Turn 3
Last turn of this short scenario. Germans had nothing to do and skipped their turn.
Soviets attacked first up north, but the Germans held out and and the end remained in control of the VP village. Rostov itself was stormed from all sides. The smoke cleared and at the end there was one German unit remaining!
Rostov Redeemed (Session 3) end of turn 3
Recap
The Soviets scored an operational victory. I think I can now safely say that this scenario doesn't really offer any strategic choices to both players. It is usefull to learn how to attack and make you conscious of negative effects like no supplies, fuel shortage or difficult terrain, but that's about it. That's all right ofcourse: it is a learning scenario after all. Also, in this specific scenario, I think victory or defeat is largely decided by a die roll, wich you can see as how motivated and succesfull the troops are. Nothing wrong with that too but again: no real meaningfull choices for the players.
In conclusion, I calculated the losses for both sides again. I really like that because it gives you an idea of how you performed but also of the magnitude of these battles and the soldiers who regrettably died under your (in this case)command.
(Estimate)
German losses: 14.200
Soviet losses: 15.500
Update (22/07): We have now played scenario 3: Battle on the sea of Azov 2 times and next weekend hopefully, we'll play it one more time. I plan on making a new report of that game. Until soon!
If you have read this report and have suggestions, please leave them as comments!
