Robert Madison
United States
Milwaukee
Wisconsin
Mondoron wrote:
Doing the final round of playtesting for 'N' was a real treat, and the end result that Mr. Madison created was extremely satisfying. Glad to see people giving it the positive attention it deserves within the genres (Napoleonic and Solitaire) - I believe it is a success within both.
Thanks for your help! The game would not have come out the way it did without some really helpful playtesters, some behind-the-scenes tinkering by Wes Erni, and some extraordinarily vivid thinking on the part of Stefan Nellen, the developer, who did wonders translating my "big picture" vagueness into concrete rules.