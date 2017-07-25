|
LJ Schroeder
Prairie du Sac
Wisconsin
October
After providing necessary support for the Torch Invasion, High Command has ordered an emphasis be placed on Transportation Targets for the next two months in addition to regular activities.
Week 1
B Flight raids Nantes AF. 31 FG is roughly handled by FW-190's and goes west again... 301st BG takes the brunt of the fighters downing one while losing 2 steps of B-17's. Flak accounts for another step but the target is destroyed. There is now but one Luftwaffe Squadron west of the Rhine!
A Flight raids the rail yard at Nantes seeing no fighters and Flak is ineffective Target Destroyed
Week 2
Storms cover zones 1 and 2, no targets can be attacked. This will put the US behind schedule.
Week 3
Mostly cloudy over Britain, both flights decide to wait out the weather. The relatively defenseless targets in Western France have already gotten a break. It is nearing the end of the month and High Command wants to emphasize destruction of aircraft factories before going after more transportation targets.
B Flight heads to Brussels, no bandits, Flak downs 4 steps of the 44th BG and 2 from 306th. Factory destroyed.
A Flight (which has no fighter cover) is sent back to the Nantes area to hit the Aircraft Factory. It is heavily damaged. No losses.
The Soviet offensive in the Don basin forces the Germans back to the area around Kursk. The Fuhrer is preoccupied with events in Russia and fails to note the abysmal performance of Jeschonnek (for the time being). At Pitomnik, Schmidt's JU-52, the last to attempt evacuation, is caught on the runway by a T-34. Schmidt is now wintering in a camp near Omsk.
91st BG is reassigned stateside for training command, Wray goes along with them, he will be sorely missed. Even more weight on Lemay...A Flight is now down to 3 BG's and no fighters. B Flight is however looking to get the tougher assignments in November.
November 1942
Week 1.
A Flight is assigned a milk-run to finish off the Nantes Factory and does so with no losses.
B Flight will begin attacking more rail yards with Lille. A squadron of Bf-110s manages to kill 2 steps of 31 FG Spitfires with no loss. The leadership and aggressiveness of this squadron is being questioned by the bomber crews. Target destroyed.
Week 2
A Flight heads to Bordeaux Aircraft Factory, 97th BG is forced to jettison some bombs over the Channel while 305 BG fends off FW-190s, getting a kill in the process. Flak is heavy over the target causing 4 steps of bomber loss. The factory is heavily damaged.
B Flight
Rail yards at Rouen is the target. 31 FG is bounced by FW-190s losing 6 steps... and again abandoning the bombers. 44th BG downs a Bf-109 and the bombers avoid losses to the bandits. Flak takes out one step of bombers and the target is destroyed. 31 FG is not in condition to offer substantial support for the duration of the month and is grounded. There is a formal inquiry now into continual failure of this squadron. B Flight will fly unescorted as is A Flight.
Week 3
A Flight returns to Bordeaux, fighter activity picks up but the B-17's are up to the task destroying a Bf-109 and 110. Flak kills a step of bombers and the target is destroyed.
B Flight heads to the Aircraft Factory at Paris without escort...
Jeschonnek who has been berating his staff for their faulty deployment over the Rhineland and the Saar orders everything that can fly into the air. 3 Squadrons of FW-190s (1 Veteran) and one Bf-109 intercept the raid near the target. 306 BG suffers 3 steps KIA but fights off a FW and ME in one round. 301 BG however faces the veterans of JG 2 (Richthofen)...8 steps of bombers are shot down! 301 BG is shaken badly heading into the Flak zone. Flak is deadly bringing down another 4 steps of 306 BG, 3 steps of 44 BG, and 3 steps of 92nd BG...301 somehow manages to avoid further loss. The target is destroyed, however losses were immense! 63 bombers were downed during this mission and tragically Col. Raper was among the losses, going down in his B-24 which was blown to bits by a Flak hit in the bomb bay.
It was not all in vain, due to the success in the secondary mission, destruction of the aircraft factories and additional production problems the Germans receive zero new squadrons for December. The pressure on German rolling stock prevented substantial reinforcements being transferred east to stem the Soviet offensive and the Russians push the Germans even farther back, past Kursk and Kharkov to the Don River Line. With the incredible success of the Luftwaffe on the final raid in November, the Fuhrer summons Jeschonnek to Berlin for a publicity film and a decoration. While flying in a F-156 in dense fog the plane hit power lines on take off, killing him and the pilot. Schroer is placed in command (at least for now).
48 VP's through November...
December 1942
Col. Alkire is placed in command of Flight A, leaving Lemay with Johnson in Flight B. Losses in November were astonishingly high, and after replacements 301 and 306 BG's of Flight A will remain grounded. Only 5 BG's in total are active at this time yet High Command in its great wisdom has seen fit to assign the task of taking out U Boat pens and run U Boat patrols in the Bay of Biscay. Lemay is outraged again, reminding General Spaatz that he did not join the Navy. Spaatz is not amused and suggests to Lemay he might want to brush up on his Icelandic cultural studies. There is a weather station with his name on it should the need arise. Lemay goes to mission ops to brief his staff....
Dean Brown
United States
Pottstown
Pennsylvania
Iceland... U-boat Pens... Iceland... U-boat Pens... Iceland!!!
