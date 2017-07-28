|
Ramalingam Raghavan
India
CHENNAI
Tamilnadu
Days of Ire: Budapest 1956, Thought I would elaborate on a game that has exceeded my expectations to become my most underrated game of 2016.
It had been on my wishlist ever since I saw Gaming Rules by Paul Grogan last August. Finally got it this month and it's already seen 10 plays in a span of 20 days with 8 different gamers which is phenomenal. Most of them liked it though not to the extent that I did I think.
Theme : The game is based on a revolution that took place in Budapest, Hungary in 1956 against the Soviet Rule.
There are 2 modes of play
Co-op/Solo - All revolutionaries (1-4), trying to galvanize the people of Budapest and utilize the limited resources available to end the Soviet Rule which is played by an AI (General Zhukov deck).
Conflict - Where 1 takes the role of the Soviet Commander and up to 3 persons can play against. (THIS IS WHERE THE GAME IS)
This game is a cross between Twilight Struggle (Card Driven Game played by either AI or Soviet Player) and Pandemic (Revolutionaries work together to resolve events and survive the Soviet onslaught)
The game plays over 7 days (rounds) starting with
1- Zhukov Phase (AI/Player) - plays headline cards which takes immediate
effect and place events on various locations on the board for the revolutionaries to resolve.
2- Revolutionary Phase - players move around the board taking one of the 7 available actions (Activating a fighter, give or take cards(resources), destroy tank, take out militias, resolve events with the help of fighters and hand of cards, draw a card, & use fighter's or cards ability)
3-SPA Phase - Where the snipers and militia move around the board attacking all available targets.
Evaluation takes place at the end of day 7.
Soviet Wins - if there are more than 4 events on the board. (Immediate victory if anyone dies or if Morale drops below 0)
Hungary Wins - If there are 4 or less events. (Immediate victory if there are no tanks and Militias on the board)
Things that I liked
- Theme, Artwork, their integration
- Gameplay, though it plays like Pandemic it has a bit of twist and lot of variables ,especially with the 22 fighters being random each game.
-Played as Solo, Conflict or Co-op,
-Being a War game and still being Euro or vice-versa
-Adjustments that can increase the difficulty of the Game
- Resolution markers, i.e the previously resolved events affecting the future headlines and events.
- This game does not need any tweaks to make it better other than those stated in the Rule book, which is commendable, due to which a SEQUEL has been planned instead of an expansion.
-Compact box
Cons - I should mention to be fair..
- This game could become repetitive, may be after 10-15 plays with the same set of people (Even then you have enough variables to keep coming back). But with different groups it is better to let them take the lead.
Played once as Zhukov in Conflict mode, it was overwhelming. I just lost, but should get better next time.
Well done to the DoI team
Looking forward to the RUMOURED SEQUEL...
