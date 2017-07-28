|
-
Joseph Paquet
United States
South burlington
Vermont
-
Hi,
Hungary fight for freedom is a print and play game based on the historical events surrounding the hungarian uprising in 1848-49. The subject was to me ( and still is) quite obscure. The game is based on the state of siege game system, a system I wasn't familiar with either.
As with most print and play game, a certain amount of assembly is required. The files should be downloaded and printed then mounted. The assembly is straight forward. I chose to mount the counters on heavy matte board, something i regretting doing but I ended up with very sturdy counters, The map was printed and used without modifications and i cut the cards and sleeved them. Most the time was spent assembling the 2 sided counters. About an hour was all it took.
The rules have about 10 pages, including a 4 pages historical summary and a 2 pages of play example. The rules layout and writing leaves a bit to be desired,the author seems to think most players will have a passing knowledge of the state of siege game system. Nothing overly complex but a few things could have been explained better. For example, i didnt know one had to play thru all the cards of a season. Only thru reading the battle report online posted by the designer was I able to figure it out.
Play is solitaire with 9 cards per season dictating what happens and who will activate. The cards are pretty well laid up and include historical commentary. Once the player has done moving and attacking for the card, the player gets to do a set number of actions. Winning is accomplished by bringing morale up to its maximum level or by surviving 27 turns without having your 2 (or 3 in the last season) capital occupied.
After a few turns, play goes fast. Theres plenty to do and limited ressources to get it done. Every turn has its share of decisions, usually about where and when to attack. Ressources management is important and timing is vital. You get a feel of a grand strategic game without the minutiae involved. The different cards affect the gameplay quite a lot but their limited numbers means after a few plays you can deduce whats left for a season n adjust your play accordingly.
Combat is easy and very abstracted. A single die roll deciding most battles or sieges.movement is limited to point to point w/ fortress slowing down ennemy movement. A simple siege mechanism allows to replicate city figthing and relieving a siege can become quite exciting. Guerilla mountain warfare is also present but very abstracted as well.
The game has a few negative traits; rule organization, limited cards and fiddly double sided counters ( which may be attributed to my clumsiness). The subject matter is also ( to my north american mind) very obscure. Its difficult to relate on a more human level when the "actors" are unknown and are figthing over a territory thats hard to relate to. It doesnt make Hungary fight for freedom a bad game,quite the opposite, but it will cut down on initial interest from certain segments of the gaming world. I enjoy variety and i tried to approach it with an open mind. The end game was dissapointing a bit. I managed to last 27 turns and have 2 capitals conquered, a victory (?!) according to the game rules. Maybe a bit more care could have gone into giving the ending a bit more finesse or alternative resolution.
All in all, the game is pleasant and challenging. Players will have meaninful decisions to make and will have to make good use of limited ressources. Play is fast (60-90 minutes), components are nice and functionnal and it is fun to play.
Hungary fight for freedom: 3.5 out of 5
-
-
Pete Belli
United States
Florida
"If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."
-
Thank you for bringing this interesting game to my attention.
-
|