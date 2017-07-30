|
-
Lawrence Davis
United States
Indiana
-
Personal Log and Journal
LCMDR Larry "Doc" Dees
SS-117/ S_12
USS Leland (Tambor Class)
Pearl Harbor Naval Base, Territory Hawaii
December 28, 1941
0835- Captain's Quarters
Just spoke with the crew. As we are about to embark on our first patrol, thought it best to say a few words praising them of their work so far and reminding them of the
importance of the work we all will do in making this a success patrol.
January 8, 1942
1500- Bridge
Have had few sightings over the past couple of days, but nothing identified of consequence. The crew has been in very good spirits.
Will patrol northward along route to EMPIRE. Weather to date- Good.
January 12
0402- from Control Deck
We had been tracking two screws, believed to be a large freighter with escort for the better part of last night. At 0231 we commenced attack and firing one of 6 torpedoes at 7,300 ton AK similar to SANTOS MARU. Three separate and distinct explosions were heard from #1, 2,and 4 torpedoes, with #5 hitting
but no explosion heard. Target, seen listing to port and down by stern, started signaling frantically to the escort which turned and went to her assistance.
Undetected we withdrew several miles and secured from battle stations to transmit while on a easterly course.
January 13
0911- Bridge
As there were no further developments from yesterday's action, we have continued our patrol toward the northeastward. I'm so happy with this crew and the job
they did concerning our first contact with the enemy. The record will show my own eagerness in wanting this patrol to be a success, as I put out six torpedoes on this one target.
But as this patrol goes, I intend for such "nervous" action on my part to subside and be replaced with lessons learned.
January 17
0654- Quarters
We spotted three more ships yesterday, a small passenger ship and freighter with their escort. Not wanting to give away our position as I feel that
we are in a good "hunting" area, I let them pass and renewed surface patrol sometime later.
January 20
0045- from Control Deck
My hunch was correct about the "hunting" area I believed we were in. We have been tracking a large convoy since yesterday but have had no opportunity to report
our position in the hopes that other subs may be in the vicinity to join us.
0448- from Control Deck
We closed range and identified three ships as a tanker (similar to TARAKAN MARU), a passenger ship (similar to MASCASSAR MARU) and freighter identified as the SHOGEN MARU.
At 0401 we commenced attack firing one of three torpedoes at MASCASSAR and one of three torpedoes at ShOGEN. Sonar reports two hits (#1, 3 torpedoes) on Mascarsar and
one hit (#6 torpedo) on SHOGEN. However no explosions heard from either vessel. We quickly Withdrew on a westward heading while hearing pinging and explosions of depth charges in the far distance.
0636- from Control Deck
We have surfaced and reloaded. My initial reflection of the attack is surprisingly optimistic. While the tally of duds is somewhat disheartening, again I find the crew's performance superb and without fault.
I feel confident that further encounters will meet with success.
January 24
2318- Bridge
The weather has been very favorable allowing for good visibility and several surface patrols. Enjoying cool nighttime breeze.
January 26
1119- from Control Deck
We lost contact with unidentified vessel briefly detected heading away from our port side several miles out. I was hoping we could close range and make a good track of her, but she failed to cooperate.
January 29
1100- from Control Deck
We have begun tracking another sighting. Initial reports is it's a small freighter with an escort moving on a northward path. I've decided to keep us in range and will close range as nightfall begins.
1911- from Control Deck
We have identified the AK as SONG GIANG (freighter) with accompanying small escort.
2221- Quarters
At 1955 we commenced attack firing one of four torpedoes at 1100 ton SONG GIANG. Determined three hits, with one massive explosion, followed by small secondary explosion.
Escort circled and then moved to our previous attack position. Several depth charge explosions again heard in the distance as we withdrew eastward 6 knots.
January 30
0648- Quarters
Last night's attack emptied out the forward torpedo launchers as we have begun the last part of our patrol. Unless a target offers up itself on a platter, we likely will only monitor and report back any further sightings or contacts.
February 2
0025- Bridge
Over the past several days, we have had various ship and aircraft sightings, but again nothing of consequence. My admiration for this crew and its officers has grown one hundred fold since we left port. Everyone has done their jobs to the utmost
of their abilities, and it has reflected in the success of this patrol. Adding to the great performance of the crew, I will have to state in the official report the surprisingly
good weather we have had for the better part of this patrol. The weather has given us the best conditions possible in each contact with the enemy.
February 8
0032- Quarters
We have Finally had a bad spot of weather that has now slowed our pace from the patrol area. The rain squalls have been particularly heavy, the bridge is almost continuously inundated. Boat has taken a good pounding from the seas yet everyone's spirits are well considering.
February 10
0556- Bridge
Good weather has returned and so has the excitement in knowing we will be in home port in just a couple of days. The bad weather tossed us about fairly well but no real damage done other than several pairs of flooded binoculars.
February 18
1530- Officer's Club
Returned to port safely a few days ago. Our first patrol successful as two (J**) vessels considered sunk or badly damaged. Every patrol that has returned to port has reported what seems to be an alarming rate of duds. SubPac has been made aware and I expect the problem will be quickly remedied. Approximately 20 more days of rest and refit before returning to patrol.
-
- Last edited Sun Jul 30, 2017 4:47 am (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Sat Jul 29, 2017 9:41 am
-
-
Chick Lewis
United States
Claremont
California
-
Nice report, thanks for taking the time and trouble to write and post it for us !
However, we are left wondering just which of Doc's targets proceeded to sink, and which were only damaged. I'll bet his sonar operator could hear the breaking-up noises.
Chick
-
- Last edited Sat Jul 29, 2017 10:44 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Jul 29, 2017 10:38 pm
-
-
Joseph Youren
United States
Lincoln City
OR
-
Please, please, please, I am begging for a reprint. Been on my wishlist forever.
-
-
John Kranz
United States
Plano
Texas
-
No worries! We just placed our Second Printing on preorder with GMT Games!
-
|