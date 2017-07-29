Recommend
Paul Brown
(DotarSojat)
United Kingdom
mb
Session report of this intro scenario, using GDW rules ‘as-is’ nearly from the 1977 release. As I was learning I did not use skirmishers or cavalry charges.

Turn 2, 8.20am


Turn 6, 9.40am


Turn 11, actually 11.20am


Turn 14, 12.20pm
- called it at this point as the dining table was needed for…family meals….just can’t seem to get them to understand about priorities :0


I must say that these original GDW rules suit me far more than the later versions of the LBd rulesets. That being said, ill rerun this scenario with the La Bataille ME rules to see what extra complexity they layer on.

//Paul
