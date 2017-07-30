Rules



The Canadians set up an artillery park for 4 SP Batteries. 21st Panzer set up a Park just outside northern Caen. 50th Division is so short of Command Points that they need to take a rest, and purchase all their Infantry Brigade chits for next turn.



8th Canadian Brigade

The Brigade calls down artillery and mortars and advances south under their cover.



Royal Marines

47 Commando pushes east from Gold, driving back a mortar unit in a minefield and engaging Wn39. 48 Commando in Juno are freed from the minefield, and move to attack Wn26 and a tank company. All the commandos on Sword are able to make it off the beach.



5th Para Brigade

The Brigade is pinned in place by the 21st Panzer attack. AT Gun fire has little effect, but a company of Panzer IVs is suppressed by mortar fire. A rearguard hurrying along the road to Pegasus Bridge is eliminated by Stug opportunity fire.



21st Panzer Division

Command Points increase to 16; Dispatch Points remain at 0. A barrage called down near Ranville kills a step of AT Guns. Artillery take position on Hill 95 to form a Park next turn. The tanks at the east edge of Juno fall back from under the barrage that was directed on them and away from adjacent infantry and commandos.



KG Luck

Lucky barrages kill the last step of the AT Guns at Ranville and reduce the last remaining AT Gun unit guarding the bridge approach to 1 step. Panzers then suppress the gun, which already has 2 cohesion hits, and a company of pioneers moves adjacent. Several steps of paratroops are lost as the KG pours in fire from close range.







Naval Chit

Coastal batteries are suppressed and then fire is called in on long ranged German units covering the front lines, in order to allow freedom of movement for the advance. Several Command Points are expended by the 716th and 352nd Divisions to prevent the suppression of key units.



3rd Para Brigade

All three remaining bridges are successfully blown. The remainder of the Brigade moves generally NW using the cover of the Bois de Bures to avoid fire from 21st Panzer.



KG Korfes

Infantry guns wipe out a platoon of commandos preparing to attack St-Come-de-Fresne. Contact is lost with the Longues Battery of Coastal Artillery. The Pioneers dug into the Mauvaines bocage kill a step of the advancing Devonshires.



9th Canadian Brigade

The newly landed Brigade moves off the beaches and inland as quickly as possible.



27th Armoured Brigade (Sword)

The Brigade's tanks swing through eastern Ouistreham and under the guns of the (currently smoked) Water Tower Battery. The final independent units are able to leave the beach, and Sword is cleared. Oh - hang on - Wn Trout is still intact (though suppressed and with 2 cohesion hits), so that must be destroyed first.



German Direct Command

No actions taken.



716th Infantry Division

Command Points increase to 13; Dispatch Points increase to 5. Some reinforcements march west through Caen, but otherwise no actions are taken.



2nd Canadian Armoured Brigade

The Canadian tanks drive into position to engage the German defenders of Banville, Reviers and Beny-sur-Mer. Barrages prevent any opportunity fire against the advance. A Panzer company loses a step due to suffering repeated cohesion hits from the fire of a company of M10s throughout the turn.







Allied Direct Command

No actions taken



KG Meyer

Meyer direct artillery all along the line of tanks facing Esquay-sur-Suelles, so that his troops can deploy out of column unmolested. The PzrJg Company backs away over the ridge in the face of 7 to 1 odds, having already succeeded in delaying the allied advance somewhat.



KG Oppeln

The last British AT Guns are killed by Pioneer fire, and another couple of infantry steps eliminated. There is only the equivalent of 3 companies of paras now remaining to defend Ranville.



7th Canadian Brigade

The Brigade marches south in support of the tanks of the 2nd Canadian Brigade.



50th Division (Gold)

Command Points increase to 7; Dispatch Points increase to 1. The Durham Light Infantry take advantage of a gap in the German Lines to march rapidly past Crepon, but elsewhere progress is stymied by points of resistance. The Lancers push west over the ridge and in sight of the objectives of Sommervieu and Esquay-sur-Seulles. [I realise that I hadn’t been taking the Divisional Boundary with the Canadians into account, and make amends with the movements to put the 50th Division right].



6th Airlanding Brigade

A couple of units manage to rally from suppression and the mortar smokes the panzers near the bridge.



Grenadier Regiment 736

Units fire on adjacent enemy where possible, but little is achieved.



6th Airborne Division

Command Points increase to 19; Dispatch Points increase to 1. Stragglers manage to bring two damaged companies of the 7th Para Regiment back to full strength. Engineers attempt to cross the Orne bridges eastward to support the main body of the Division, but they are wiped out by self-propelled guns of 21st Panzer on the west bank. Units of 9th Para head for Caen and the German Artillery Park, while the rest of the Division just hunkers down and waits.



3rd Canadian Division (Juno)

Command Points increase to 15; Dispatch Points increase to 1. The Divison rallies all troops outside German fire zones, and presses forward where not covered by the numerous flak and artillery pieces. Three precious CPs are used so that barrages can smoke the 88s preventing free movement.







352nd Infantry Division

Command Points increase to 17; Dispatch Points remain at 0. The screen in front of Bayeaux digs in, with artillery barraging the oncoming tanks. The strongpoint at Mauvaines pours fire into the 3 companies of the 231st Brigade in the town itself, causing a suppression and 2 cohesion hits.



3rd Infantry Division (Sword)

Command Points increase to 10; Dispatch Points remain at 0. The suppressed Wn21 (Trout) shrugs off fire from 3 companies, and 2 of the Division’s CPs are expended to attempt a follow-up assault with the two undamaged units. Both actually pass their bravery check of 3 or less and easily eliminate the bunker in the first exchange of fire. Sword is finally Cleared. Extensive rallying is carried out to get rid of the disorganisation created by the fight to get off the beaches. Units push to the southern border of Sword ready to begin the charge inland against Periers Ridge.



The last chit is the Event! Chit, which will be held over until the start of the next turn.



















1700, June 6, 1944

There is a lot of delay this turn, with many chits being purchased for 1900 due to a shortage of Dispatch and command Points. The 50th Division sets up an Artillery Park on Gold Beach but all 3 batteries fail to make contact with a leader.



Event! Chit

Allied NCO initiative. Four CPs are added to the 3rd Infantry Division (to 10).



6th Airborne Division

Command Points increase to 19; Dispatch Points remain at 0. The last flak wagon in the north is finally eliminated. The Division’s remaining 2 mortars put fire on the most threatening 21st Panzer stacks, and columns approach the outskirts of northern Caen.



231st Brigade (Gold)

Artillery and mortar fire on the strongpoints holding up the advance through St-Comes-de-Fresne and Meuvaines are effective only in screening an advance against them.







Grenadier-Regiment 736

Artillery is used to harass the oncoming wave of troops from Sword, but contact is lost with one battery in the Park. Mortars near Crepon suppress 2 oncoming companies from Gold beach - no CP’s can be afforded to auto-pass S? checks.



716th Infantry Division

Command Points increase to 19; Dispatch Points remain at 3. Where Krug is in command, south of Sword beach, commands are expended to make attacks with artillery, mortars and SPGs. A step of infantry is killed, and barrages will hamper forward movement for the 3rd Division all along the front.



German Direct Command

Krug is still command rich, and continues to concentrate the efforts of his guns against Sword. The Water Tower Battery eliminates a mortar company and suppresses the accompanying engineers. Mortars suppress another company of the E Yorks.



Allied Direct Command

A half company of the 8th Paras march in column through Cuverville and deploy adjacent to the flak battery covering the artillery park near Caen. The audacity of the advance is successful, and the paras deploy without coming under fire. The airborne mortars engage Stugs and Pzr Ivs without doing any damage.



3rd Canadian Division (Juno)

Command Points increase to 10; Dispatch Points remain at 0. Two of the precious CPs are used to smoke German guns that are preventing free movement of the troops. A Company of the 1st Hussars, with some towed AT Guns, drive to occupy Cully - a Divisional objective some 11km inland from the beach. A company of Inns of Court armoured cars moves into Authie - another objective far to the south. Columns of tanks begin to follow in the wake of the faster units, passing through Cruelly. The bulk of the Division in the centre and east are pinned in place by German zones of fire, and unable to advance.







3rd Division (Sword)

Command Points increase to 18; Dispatch Points remain at 0. The first need is for barrages on the long-ranged German units holding Perriers Ridge, to give the division more freedom to advance. AVREs assault the Colleville Battery, which takes 2 cohesion hits at the cost of a step loss to the funnies. Freshly landed mortars and AT Guns are rushed forward into the front line, followed by new battalions. Other units rally where able.







21st Panzer Division

Command Points increase to 13; Dispatch Points remain at 0. A battered SP Flak company pulls out of the fight for Pegasus to be deployed against the paras advancing from Troarn. Rauch tried to scrape together a reserve to push the marauding armoured cars out of Authie and Cairon, but most of 21st Panzer west of the Orne is already engaged.



8th Armoured Brigade (Gold)

An attempt to rush the PzrJg Coy of KG Meyer results in a suppressed Firefly company, so the rest of the Regiment edges forward into range to be able to start a duel with 5 to 1 odds in a future turn. Tank fire against the infantry defending Esquay-sur-Suelles is ineffective, but 2 cohesion hits are placed on the defenders of Meuvaines, who are still blocking the advance from Gold.







KG Oppeln

A lot of fire only results in the elimination of 1 step of paras defending the outskirts of Ranville.



69th Brigade (Gold)

A barrage from 2 mortar companies elimates the company defending Crepon. The Brigade pushes south past the village towards connecting road B and Hill 65.







9th Brigade (Sword)

The Colleville Battery is finally destroyed in another assault by the AVREs. Hillman is placed under a barrage, and the PzrJg company hull down behind Perriers Ridge takes 2 cohesion hits from tank destroyers. The 9th Brigade itself inches forward through German artillery, and in the east closes on Stp08 at the mouth of the Orne.



185th Brigade (Sword)

The PzrJg company on Periers Riadge is destroyed by further fire. The Brigade pushes forwards to take the Ridge, with a company of the Warwicks reaching the ridgeline defended by Panzer IVs under 2 cohesion hits from supporting AT Guns and mortar fire.







50th Division (Gold)

Command Points increase to 10; Dispatch Points increase to 1. At this point I remember that the allies have access to airpower!. I direct 2 counters against the PzrJgr hampering the armour’s advance, and 2 to the strongpoint at St-Comes-de-Fresne. In the latter, the company of Grenadiers is eliminated and the infantry gun battery takes a cohesion hit. The attack on the German SPGs is less successful, and achieves nothing. Light mortar fire from infantry companies has no effect. A company of the 24th Lancers moves to get adjacent to the PzrJgr, surviving 2 rounds of opportunity fire and allowing the rest of the Brigade to maneouvre forward.



Tanks disengage from the pockets of enemy resistance near Gold and move south to join the rest of the Brigade. They are followed by infantry marching at the fastest pace possible.







151st Brigade (Gold)

AVRE’s overrun a mortar platoon in Crepon, and the Grenadier Company in Le Pavillion is reduced to a single step by artillery fire. The Brigade marches south, with lead companies of the DLI approaching Hill 65.



Royal Marines

On Gold, 47 Commando continues to engage the pillboxes west of the beach. On Juno, 48 Commando assaults and destroys Wn26 in Langrune, and pushes further east with the intent of clearing Connecting Road A with Sword. 45 Commando on Sword heads west to link up with 48 Commando. 41 Commando rallies and heads SW for La Delivrande. 3 Commando and 6 Commando regroup and rally west of Hermanville-sur-Mer. 4 Commando is sent along the seafront to Oustreham.







Naval Chit

Destroyers knock out Wn19, which has been holding up the attack on Hillman. A step of infantry is killed on the Periers Ridge. On Gold the garrison of Le Pavillion is eliminated. Half a dozen ships bring down fire on the entrenched pioneers at Meuvaines to no effect.



9th Canadian Brigade (Juno)

The brigade pounds the forward German defences, which hold firm apart from the loss of some mortar half-tracks, but at the cost of using a great many CPs to pass suppression checks.



3rd Para Brigade

There is so much smoke and fire covering the positions of 6th Airborne, that a company is able to race forward to Ranville and hopefully take over the empty entrenchments just to the west. Other companies move to engage light German armour under barrages. The Artillery Park by Caen is engaged and forced to disband, cutting off artillery support for the KGs attacking the Orne bridges.



KG Luck

The last step of B/7 Para is eliminated. A Stug kills a step of the 22nd Ind Para Company. More Stugs move up to point blank range of the remnants of the paras defending Ranville.



The final chit pulled is the 252nd Infantry Division, which will be the first chit for next turn.























1900, June 6, 1944

Most formations are able to be purchased for activation this turn, but in what might turn out to be a crucial error, 21st Panzer is short of 1 command point, and one of the KGs attacking Pegasus Bridge can only be purchased for the next, and final, turn.



252nd Infantry Division

Command Points increase to 9; Dispatch Points remain at 0. Some fairly ineffective barrages try to delay the advance of the 8th Armoured Brigade against Bayeux.



56th Brigade (Gold)

A company of flail tanks drives all the way from Le Pavillion to Magny, where the artillery park of the 252nd is set up. The Brigade itself pushes through Crepon heading SW.



Event!

German NCO initiative. 4 Command Points are added to 21st Panzer.



9th Canadian Brigade (Juno)

A barrage knocks out an infantry gun battery in Reviers. Mortars and artillery attempt to cover the advance, but a battery of 88s at Tailleville pins down the eastern flank of the Brigade.



KG Korfes

Bunkers west of Gold keep up a fire that causes cohesion hits to the advancing commandos.



Allied Direct Command

No actions are taken.



German Direct Command

No actions are taken.



7th Canadian Brigade (Juno)

Artillery batteries rolling 3 ‘9’s in a row fail to place any barrage marker on those pesky 88s. This also stops this Brigade dead in the east, but a lead company in the west takes the victory town of Cruelly.



Grenadier Regiment 736

A mortar attack wipes out the last step of the AVRE tanks attacking Hillman. DD Shermans with supporting AT Guns are suppressed as they approach Periers Ridge.



50th Infantry Division (Gold)

Command Points increase to 7; Dispatch Points increase to 1. With no CPs to spare, much of the Division west of Gold is pinned in place by enemy fire zones. Fire is poured into the Meuvaines strongpoint, reducing the defending company to a single step. The eastern forces press south and west as far as possible in support of the armour engaging the outskirts of Bayeux.







2nd Canadian Armoured Brigade (Juno)

A panzer grenadier company is wiped out north of Beny-sur-Mer, and the nearby 88s are finally smoked by artillery. Two tank companies drive SE to support the armoured cars occupying Authie., followed at a distance by the Brigadier and some more Fireflies.







KG Meyer

The defenders of Bayeux continue to use artillery and mortars to disrupt the advance of the tanks and infantry against them. The garrison of Nonant detaches a column to head back through Bayeux and take over the defence of Vaux-sur-Aure before it can be occupied by the British.



51st Infantry Division (Juno)

Command Points increase to 14; Dispatch Points increase to 2. Freshly arrived at Juno from England, the 2 new Brigades are unlikely to be able to get into action before the end of the scenario.



21st Panzer Division

Command Points increase to 16; Dispatch Points increase to 1. Tank fire suppresses the entrenched rearguard defending the Horsa Bridge. Suppressed units rally where they can, and a couple of half-track SPG companies (all that can be scraped up)) are sent in the direction of Authie to try and disrupt the advance of the Sherbrooke Fireflys.



8th Canadian Brigade (Juno)

The Brigadier calls in artillery and mortar support to knock out a bunker in 53.009 and suppress the supporting guns and panzer grenadiers. The footsloggers move up adjacent, but don’t have enough spare commands to also assault (and the target is under a heavy barrage in any case).







3rd Infantry Division (Sword)

Command Points increase to 10; Dispatch Points increase to 1. The Division pushes south up to the limits of the enemy defensive fire. The last mines are cleared from Lion-sur-Mer.



8th Armoured Brigade (Gold)

Artillery and tank shells begin to wear down the defenders of Esquay-sur-Seulles as armoured cars probe the town from the south. Companies of DD tanks and AVREs move up to the outskirts of Sommervieu with a view to a future assault. Duelling with the PzrJg between the towns is inconclusive.







69th Brigade (Gold)

A company of Green Howards assaults and overruns a German Mortar company that had been hampering the advance from Gold beach in the west. The bulk of the Brigade column-marches along the roads south and west past Hill 65 and through Le Manoir, with lead elements reaching the towns being engaged by 8th Armoured Brigade.



5th Para Brigade

The rearguard defending Horsa Bridge is able to rally. Fire is concentrated on the Stugs who are shelling the paras at point blank range, but to no effect.



716th Infantry Division

Command Points increase to 8; Dispatch Points remain at 3. With so few commands Krug only uses the Water Tower Battery to harass the Sword units approaching Hillman, killing a step of mortars. The rest are saved to help make suppression rolls when the allied attacks intensify.



KG Luck

SPGs outside Caen shell and suppress the Para company that engaged the artillery park. Panzergrenadiers assault and eliminate a 1 step Para company entrenched SW of Ranville, capturing the trenches at the cost of a cohesion hit. This allows more halftracks to advance against the Orne bridges. Fire attacks against 6th Airborne are disappointing, with no new losses reported.



Royal Marines

47 Commando are held from advancing west of Gold by stubborn resistance. The last Wn at Luc-sur-Mer is carried by 45 Commando assault, clearing the communicating road between Juno and Sword beaches. 41 Commando coordinates an attack against a PanzerGrenadier Company in Cresseron.



27th Armoured Brigade (Sword)

SP ATG knock out a step of panzer IVs defending Periers Ridge and DD Shermans move up to engage at point blank range. Mortars blanket the Water Tower Battery to allow movement of the armour under its sights. The Brigade’s tanks move adjacent to the Water tower, to the bunkers protecting Road A to the east, and to Wn15 in St Aubin. A precious CP is used to attack Wn15 with Yeomanry Fireflies, but to no effect.







185th Infantry Brigade (Sword)

A company of Panzer Grenadiers is wiped out on Periers Ridge, allowing the KSLI to send a company over the Ridge to the south. The bulk of the Brigade prepares to attack Hillman and the road to Hill 61.







3rd Canadian Division (Juno)

Air support engages a flak battery in Beny-sur-Mer that could potentially block the division’s advance. Half the battery is knocked out and the survivors suppressed. Command Points increase to 13; Dispatch Points increase to 1. The bulk of the Division is still advancing on Douvres-la-Deliverende and gradually eliminating the thin screen of Germans slowing progress. Infantry on the west flank have already reached Creully in battalion strength, and strong armoured patrols have captured key towns on the roads to Caen, with only scattered halftracks of 21st Panzer to oppose them.



9th Infantry Brigade (Sword)

The remaining panzers are knocked out on Periers Ridge, and a Company of flail tanks charges over the ridge, through a heavy barrage, and engages German mortar halftracks on the way to Mathieu. The Brigade’s infantry make ready to cross the ridge, and move to support attacks on the Water Tower and Hillman.



Naval Chit

A couple of bunkers holding up the advance are knocked out by supporting destroyer fire.



6th Airborne division

Command Points increase to 19; Dispatch Points remain at 1. A platoon of glider stragglers gather at the 12 Para Rally Point. There is little that the paras can accomplish under the cannon mouths of 21st Panzer, but a couple of companies manage to rally from suppression.



8th Infantry Brigade is drawn as the final chit, and will be the first chit for next turn.















2100, June 6, 1944



8th Infantry Brigade (Sword)

With all German units at the west end of Periers Ridge suppressed, a company of recon carriers is able to scoot forward and occupy the victory hex strongpoint of Lebisey just a few miles north of Caen. Flail tanks clear one of the mines surrounding Hillman. Three infantry companies cross the ridge in column and march on Periers-sur-le-Dan







Royal Marines

47 Commando are too weak to make much progress against the network of bunkers holding the roads leading west from Gold. 41 Commando lose a Platoon in an attempted assault against the village of Cresserons, held by grenadiers of 21st Panzer.



German Direct Command

Not enough spare command points to use here.



Grenadier Regiment 736

The engineer company in La Delivrande is pulled back to hold the roads through the ridge that lead south to Mathieu. A heavy barrage from the Water Tower Battery is brought down on the leading column of Suffolk infantry approaching Mattieu from the NE, suppressing them and hopefully causing a traffic jam. Infantry guns suppress the flail tanks engaging Hillman.



153rd Infantry Brigade (Juno)

The freshly landed Brigade deploys out of column to attack the stubbornly entrenched defenders of Banville, now far behind the front line of the Canadians. The 21st Panzer Pioneers still have teeth, and suppress a company who gets adjacent before deploying out of column.







8th Canadian Brigade (Juno)

A battery of infantry guns in Tailleville hold out despite assault and fire from 6 companies of Canadians. The Brigade fails to advance at all.



Event

Connecting Road A is checked. As it is not cleared of German units, the Troop Quality of all Allied Divisions is lowered by 1.



51st Infantry Division (Juno)

Command Points increase to 17; Dispatch Points increase to 1. With no need to save command points for later, the 153rd Brigade moves up to the Banville positions and pours in fire. Some units are suppressed and some cohesion hits taken, but the defenders are still holding fast.



3 Para Brigade

A/9 Para Company assaults and eliminates some mortar half-tracks in Escoville, but other fire from the Brigade is ineffective.



9th Infantry Brigade (Sword)

Recce carriers sprint over Periers Reidge and occupy victory hexes at Mathieu and Le Home. Infantry slog their way over the Ridge in support. Fire on the Water Tower has no effect.







21st Panzer Division

Command Points increase to 10; Dispatch Points remain at 0. Pzr IVs destroy the entrenched para rearguard covering Horsa Bridge, allowing a column of Pannzergrenadiers to rally 1 cohesion hit and then move adjacent to the bridge. More Stug fire kills another rearguard and an entrenched mortar unit on the approaches to Ranville. The remaining 16 command points are saved for the formation activations, which hope to be able to retake the Orne bridges.



7th Canadian Brigade (Juno)

A charge against the suppressed Beny-sur-Mer battery fails when the defender rolls a ‘0’ to stand. The defenders of Reviers are all suppressed, allowing two companies in column to bypass the town and head south. The lead company is 5km south of the depicted map in Le Bout Cachard, and some 13 km inland from Juno beach.







352nd Infantry Division

Command Points increase to 9; Dispatch Points increase to 1. One shot on the Green Howards preparing to assault Esquay-sur-Seulles has no effect. The rest of the CPs are reserved.



185th Infantry Brigade (Sword)

A company of the Norfolks attack and suppress the Hillman Battery. A Company of M10s sent to the aid the beleaguered para gets to the bank of the Orne at Blaineville, 3 km SW of the bridges.



KG Luck

The last defenders of Ranville are eliminated, and tanks break through and overrun a rally point. Armour captures the east end of Horsa bridge, and a column of mounted panzer-grenadiers pass their bravery check to assault over the bridge againts an entrenched rearguard of paras. There is no opportunity fire, and the zero step unit is automatically eliminated. The 22nd Independent Para Company is eliminated by Stug fire.







69th Infantry Brigade (Gold)

Although lead units reach Esquay-sur-Seulles, the bulk of the Brigade is held up by traffic jams south of Hill 65. It was bad planning to have units of other formations in column using the same roads.



6th Airlanding Brigade

The 'brigade' is just one company of the Ox and Bucks dug in at Pegasus Bridge. Together with a platoon of glider pilots they put 2 cohesion hits on the panzer grenadiers who captured Horsa Bridge.



5th Para Brigade

A cohesion hit is put on the panzers heading for Breville, and a Stug Company is penalised for getting too close by risking a S? check, failing, and becoming suppressed. The Pegasus Glider Pilots are able to fire again under the command of 5th Paras Brigadier, and suppress the adjacent panzer grenadiers, who are only a single step and couldn’t risk another cohesion hit.



KG Oppeln

The suppressed Stugs rally and put a 2nd cohesion hit on the adjacent para company. The other 3 Stug Companies line the east bank of the Orne and pour shells into the defenders of Pegasus, managing to cause just a single cohesion hit. Pegasus should hold out this day. The few defenders of Herouette hold out against the firepower of three companies of armour.







151st Infantry Brigade (Gold)

Supporting mortars kill a step of a company defending Sommervieu, and advanced M10s add a cohesion hit to an adjacent unit. Heavy AT Guns unlimber and then fire, killing a step of the same unit the M10s attacked. The bulk of the Brigade’s infantry are still stuck on the Hill 65 ridges, with just two companies reaching the outskirts of Sommervieu.



3rd Canadian Division (Juno)

Command Points increase to 12; Dispatch Points remain at 0. A column of AVREs charge across a bridge and overrun a suppressed SS Company at Reviers. Light mortar fire finally eliminates a couple of German strongpoints that had been holding out for hours, and anything motorised scrambles to break out southward, while the infantry press forward against Douvres-la-Delivrande.







6th Airborne Division

Command Points increase to 19; Dispatch Points remain at 0. Operation Mallard begins, with the third airborne drop of 2 battalions of infantry and supporting Tetrarch tanks and 17pdr AT guns. Troop quality for 6th Airborne increase by 1 and that of 21st Panzer drops by 1 as the skies fill with gliders. Unfortunately both landing zones have not been cleared of German units, which makes a successful landing a dicey prospect…



At landing zone N, west of Pegasus, there are 2 German units in the drop zone, one of which is a platoon of Flakwagons. Each landing unit rolls at -4. The 3 companies of the Ox and Bucks each take a step loss, halving the strength of the battalion immediately. The company of the Devons arrives safely, as do the 17pdr AT Guns, but the heavy mortars lose a step. At LZ W on the other side of the river there is a company of panzers (captured French tanks, but easily outmatching the Tetrarchs), and one of panzer grenadiers. There are several Flak elements of 21st Panzer also within range, so the landing rolls are again at -4. The Tetrarch company loses a step and is placed under a glider delay marker as it tries to sort itself out. The 4-company battalion of the Royal Ulster Rifles also takes 50% losses and suffers delay. Only a company of recce carriers glides in without incident.



The remaining Ox and Bucks carry out a furious charge that drives off and suppresses the flak wagons, but other actions by the new reinforcements are not successful. The rest of the Division is able to suppress a couple of German units, but there is no real effect on the situation.







50th Infantry Division (Gold)

Command Points increase to 9; Dispatch Points increase to 1. The dug-in Company using the bocage near Meuvaines to hold up the advance for hours is finally eliminated by fire. A last ditch attempt to capture Sommervieu eats up the remaining command points of the 352nd Division as they pass suppression check after suppression check, but the only final result is a cohesion hit to the assaulting AVRE company. The Division continues to march south and west as far as possible before nightfall.







716th Infantry Division

Command Points increase to 13; Dispatch Points increase to 2. A very dull activation, as most key units fail to recover from suppression. A few long-odds shots are taken with no success. Kreig moves to Hillman, where he can coordinate fire from his remaining strongpoints more effectively.



2nd Canadian Armoured Brigade (Juno)

The bulk of the Brigade is attacking in the direction of Caen via the key junction of Authie. It doesn’t look as if scattered 21st Panzer units can recapture anything important. Lagging units move to join the Brigade.







Allied Direct Command

The 6th Airborne has plenty of spare command points with the scenario end approaching. The newly landed Ulsterman attempt to retake Ranville, but their fire is ineffective. The hapless panzergrenadiers trapped between the Pegasus and Horsa bridges are eliminated, and the German tanks in LZ N are suppressed.



27th Armoured Brigade (Sword)

Concentrated tank fire against Hillman only achieves a single cohesion hit. The first Firefly shot against the Water Tower Battery is luckier and knocks it out immediately. Tank columns attempt to seize the emptied position, but two are suppressed trying to get through the surrounding minefields, and it takes a third attempt to succeed. Wn07 (West) is reduced to a single step, but still blocks the advance over the Orne.



3rd Infantry Division (Sword)

Command Points increase to 8; Dispatch Points remain at 0. Further fire against Hillman continues to be ineffective, and the position at Hill 61 still blocks the road south over Periers Ridge, though this has been outflanked further west. A recce unit enters Caen and finds it deserted.







9th Canadian Brigade (Juno)

Flail tanks assault and overrun a platoon of half-tracked mortars north of Beny-sur-Mer. A platoon of 81mm mortars is eliminated by infantry fire. The remaining German guns holding Beny-sur-Mer hold firm against the Brigade.



Naval Chit

Concentrated barrage by all naval vessels off Sword against Hillman succeeds in reducing the bunker to a single suppressed step with 2 cohesion hits.



231st Infantry Brigade (Gold)

A little progress is made in adding cohesion hits to the bunkers blocking the coastal push westward. The bulk of the Brigade reaches Ryes



And that is it - game over. All that remains is to see how many of their victory conditions each Division has achieved.



6th Airborne Division

Pegasus and Horsa Bridges are both controlled at game end - NO

Destroy the Merville Battery unit - YES

Destroy all 5 named bridges over the Dives - YES

Take and hold 4 named locations at game end - NO (has 3 of 4, but not Ranville)







3rd Infantry Division

Connecting Road A free from 49.004 to 24.012 - NO (Germans still hold last 3 hexes east of the Orne)

DL/LZ W was clear of German units when Operation Mallard began - NO

Take and hold 4 named locations at game end - YES

Sword Beach cleared no later than 1300 - NO (Cleared on 1500)







3rd Canadian Infantry Division

Connecting Road A free from 67.004 to 50.005 - YES

Take and hold Cruelly and Cully at game end - YES

Take and hold Cairon and Authie at game end - YES

Juno beach cleared no later than 1300 - YES (Cleared on 1300)







50th Infantry Division

Connecting Road A free from 90.009 to 68.004 - NO (Westernmost 5 hexes still in German hands)

Take and hold Vaux-sur-Aure and Sommervieu - NO (both in German hands)

Take and hold Esquay-sur-Seulles and Coulombs - NO (Only Coulombs was captured)

Gold beach is cleared no later than 1300 - YES (Cleared on 1100)







352nd Infanterie-Division

Take and hold Hill 65, Port-en-Bessin and Seminaire de Bayeux at end of game - NO (Hill 65 lost to 50th ID)

Take and hold the Hills of Magny - NO (2 out of 4 hexes taken by recce units of 50th ID)

Take and hold Le Manoir at end of game - NO

Gold Beach is not clear by end of 1300 turn - NO







716th Infanterie-Division

Water Tower and Hillman have not been eliminated at game end - YES (Hillman still hangs on by a thread)

Juno not cleared at end of 1300 turn - NO

Sword not cleared at end of 1300 turn - YES

German units in DZ/LZ W when Operation Mallard starts - YES



21st Panzer-Division

Contest or control either Pegasus or Horsa bridge in any turn - YES

Hold Periers Ridge - NO (One of the 6 ridge hexes was lost to the Middlesex Regiment)

Take & hold 4 named location - NO (2) of the 4 were lost to the British

Eliminate 3 or more 6th Airborne Rally Points - NO (only 1 eliminated)



Only the Canadians achieved all 4 of their victory conditions, so it is an undisputed Allied victory.



This took a long longer to complete than I expected. The first 60% of the game flew by, but then I had to take a break from screen work for a month, and when I returned it was hard to get back into the flow. The later turns have many more formations to activate than the earlier ones, and so the pace of the game slows. It’s also, I think, just too large a scenario to be comfortably solo’d (by me, at any rate).



The allies are easy to play by the seat of the pants, as they have the overwhelming force and no need to meticulously plan everything. I think the Germans need to be much more focused, and need to wring the maximum advantage out of every engineer unit and rearguard in order to delay the advance. I felt that I mishandled the Germans by not paying enough attention to planning their actions. I also broke the rules on deployment by using two KG against the British paras, when one should have been in the Sword sector instead. It was interesting that it took both formations to ALMOST cripple the paras, but when Sword beach was finally cleared there was not enough in reserve to stop the British heading southward at speed.



I really enjoyed the feel of the system, with attrition over several activations needed to break enemy defensive lines, and the advantages from proper combinations of units working together. Now on to Crete!











