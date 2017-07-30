|
More detailed report from 1st Turn of Lead The Way scenario from Urban Operations.
Events phase - both sides draw one card from their decks. Drawn cards have titles in black, so they can be retained for later use.
3D Actions phase - Americans give "Little Bird" AH-6 a target. Die is rolled - 2 - so the action is resolved immediately. (Rolling "0" would mean no effect and wasting one of the available support attempts). The final result - the Somali block suffers two losses.
Activation phase:
1st impulse: UN (they have the initiative at the beginning, so it starts from them): Group no. 2. Forces enter onto the map. All blocks are and will move out of enemy LOS, so they have 9 Movement Points. Two Delta units move to the center of map, platoon of lieutenant Perino tries to flank the narrow street from another side. No combat at all - such mobility do not allow for any actions and besides that - there is no visibility.
2nd impulse: Somalis: Group 2. Blocks in accordance with scenario enter from one side of the map. One unit goes onto plaza in attempt to slow 2nd platoon of Americans, even if only by its presence. The majority of the force moves against positions around the fallen heli. First, the leader block occupies position away from the eyes of Americans. Somali infantry arrives and is met with opportunity fire from Americans. Because of modifiers involved, the decision about disengage and regroup is made. There is no combat resolution, but American block is revealed... and Somalis have to move 2 Movement Points and check if they did not suffer any losses in the process. Roll of "7" allows to say that maneuver was succesful. American block receives marker "Reaction", which means that they will not be "reacting" later in this turn.
Enters the second Somali and opens fire at the American unit, the same which just "reacted". The other remaining American unit can use opportunity fire as well, but because line of fire crosses friendly unit, it would result in one loss for the friendlies ("friendly fire", after all). Therefore, it is tough but what can one do? Combat is resolved by both sides rolling their dice. Somalis roll "9", Americans get "1". What does that mean?
Firepower of both units is compared. Somalis have base firepower of "7" at this range. They add "1", because their platoon leader is within range. Americans have base firepower of "8" and also add "1" because of their platoon leader. Normally, the highest roll allow the player to add further "1" and normally the side with higher modified firepower is the winner. Here however this tie is won by Somalis. Results from 7 to 9 are critical hits. "9" is a joy without comparison, because it wins the fight automatically and inflicts an additional loss on the losing side. Even with superior firepower then Americans do lose. Their unit has to suffer one loss and one loss extra, because of that critical hit.
Americans however have elite troops - so whenever they are suffering losses from fire... they can lower them by one level. Die is rolled, the result is "9" (anything from 6 to 9 would suffice). In the end, Americans suffer only one loss.
3rd impulse: UN: Group no. 3. Second platoon enters with more Delta units. Lack of enemy LOS and resulting from this increased mobility allows Delta forces to concentrate together. Remaining Ranger units try to flank the enemy on the plaza from another side. In the same impulse, a Support unit present in the hex with fallen heli cab "support"/"heal" the American unit which just suffered losses. One support point is expended (from two available), the unit recovers by one level. Both units execute an action (healing/ being healed), so Americans do not try to shoot anyone.
4th impulse: Somalis: Groupa 1. Not that much happens, some repositioning, but one Somali unit tries to advance onto American positions through the building - which can lead later to a nice firing position onto enemies, all while in cover of the building.
Somalis enter the hex adjacent to American Support unit and this unit open fire in reaction. Somalis do not want to disengage this time and combat has to be resolved. American firepower is base "8" + 2 (terrain modifier, reinforced position in the fallen heli) + 1 (platoon leader in range) +2 (opportunity fire). Somali firepower is "7" + 1 (terrain modifier, the unit is firing through windows and doors of the building). Americans roll "4", Somalis "3", so Americans receive another +1. They win and Somalis have to suffer a loss. Because they are Recruits, another die roll has to be made which may result in a second loss. That roll is "0", so Somali unit is almost gone.
Excellent report, hopefully more to follow.
Couple of things briefly (there may be others but must get back to work)
You don't need to roll for 3D actions in this scenario - see campaign rules.
I am playing it that you need to use the Blackhawk to scout enemy blocks before you can engage them with the Little Bird.
-
Thanks for the comment
I must admit that I am playing this scenario solo to internalize the rules (no, it is not only that I currently do not have any other player ). I looked again into the campaign rules - it is stated that "3D actions can be used instantly (...) (but conforming to the rules of play)...". Given that on the scenario card there is a support table stating results U(navailable) and T(imely Support? ), I thought that the roll still has to be made after pointing at the target.
I may be wrong and certainly I did not go through all the French part of the Internet.
Nevertheless, I like your way of thinking - about scouting before air strikes. Slows down the operations but feel more natural. In my case, it is somewhat like the death ray once per turn. Only buildings and population protect from such wrath.
Another Aussie browsing 'pre-work' (ahem, cough, splutter)....
Agreed, US 3D actions in this are instant.
Good write up, this will also be useful to the rest of us to 'consolidate' the rules!
It would be worth adding a picture of the event cards you've picked up in each turn.
Also with your deployment of Somali Group 1 - I read the set up as within 5 MPs of a pop. counter not "any" - so one counter. That is better tactically anyway as you keep your Platoon Leader within command.You really need that +1 to level your FP vs Ranger blocks, otherwise you will lose most firefights (unless you are opportunity firing).
And some of your blocks are closer than 5 MPs anyway
For the UN impulses the Delta have to always go first. I am pretty sure you have to activate groups strictly one impulse at a time, so 1st UN impulse the 4 Delta blocks enter (2 at each entry point) - I think the "with" in the set up is just to show the shared entry points(?). Then 2nd UN impulse is either 1st or 2nd platoon etc. It probably doesn't make too much difference for the first turn though.
Woods hexes are also good places to hide from the Blackhawk scouting. And UN player can scout with that in the same turn as using the Little Bird so can potentially kill one block a turn (in the open)and if Somali rolls badly! I like the tough decisions Somali player has for which pop. counters to use to replace dead blocks or snipe at UN.
Great write-up and very helpful getting to grips with the game. I too thought you choose one of the Population counters to set up near, not spread them out one per counter. Which is correct?
Also which blocks are the CSR Plt Support Block, CSR Inf and CSR Plt Leader? Do you use the recon platoon for this purpose?
