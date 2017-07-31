|
Ruben Rigillo
Italy
Roma
Rm
Hi All!
Back to Rome from vacation I'll try to write down an AAR of my last ASL game: HoB Operation Merkur, scenario OM2 'Glide Path to Hell'. I'm not used in this type of writings so I hope it will be an enjoyable reading as was for me an enjoyable game....despite the rules mistakes!!! (See below).
I spent two weeks on the seaside not far from Rome. My wife is pregnant and we are waiting our second doughter at the end of august. So we'll spend the rest of summer at home.....if someone passes by just drop me a GM!
For a bizarre chance () my regular gaming buddy and friend
has his vacation home fifty meters from the one I went! What a chance!!! Ok....He managed to found us that house on the seaside! .......Wives were aware!
Francesco Berucci
Italy
Roma
IN HOC SIGNO VINCES
Francesco was an ASL player when he was a teen. Now we are 45 and in march, after having collected ASL stuff in the last eight years, I pull it in the game again! We played 13 games, more or less introductive, all short and small sized. They sometimes look a bit dicey. So we decided for something larger!
I brought with me three supplements. All involving Brits/Can/Anzac Vs. Germans and all with Historical maps, in order to reduce the stuff we need to play to the minimum (bizarre words in ASL!): Lone Canuck's "Crossing the Moro" and "Valor at Casa Berardi" and HoB "Kreta: Operation Merkur".
We opted for the last and I was really happy cause I like very much that Theatre, involving Gliders and Air Drops.
[For a complete review of the supplement I address you to www.desperationmorale.com; Mr. Pitcavage is far more reliable than me (actually I always read his opinion before any ASL related purchase!) ]
The module (module is better...don't know why used supplement above...mah) has a pretty simple Campaign point system based on scenario winner (who gets an amount of points), loser (who gets half of that amount) and CVP which can increase/decrease those amounts.
The Campaign starts with Scenario OM2 till OM7. Scenario OM1 is a half of scenario OM2 to get confident with the module.
The map is wonderful. They reprinted the glossy first edition in a better two part opaque one available on the HoB site. I suggest to buy it along with the supplement.
It features slopes, reed beds, gunpit, airfield with two aircraft wreck, vineyards, olive groves, perimeter wire, irrigation ditches and cretan buildings.....small hexes though.
OM rules are quite simple, regarding terrain for the most part. I can't understand how it is possible that some require ownership of KGP and PB long OOP modules as all of you know: Paragraphs about Slopes, Perimeter Wire, Burnt out wrecks (KGP) and Irrigation Ditches (PB) just point you to the old module proper section!!!
I own both but I didn't bring 'em with me!!!!
I have to thank fellow gamers
and
Michael Parsons
United Kingdom
Rochford
Essex
We few,we happy few,we band of brothers;For he today that sheds his blood with me Shall be my brother: be he ne’er so vile;And gentlemen in England now-abed Shall think themself accurs’d they were no here That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.
for the fast and kind help in clarifying the matter. Without them.......
Thomas Huber-Wehner
Germany
Brühl
I picked Germans and Francesco the ANZACs.
The game is two in one, being the part of the map involved, divided in two sectors by the only dirty road passing through the Tavronitis Bridge. Units which set up/enters by gliders in one of the two CAN'T cross the road or they are eliminated. Interdiction and attacks across the road are handled normally though.
The ANZAC have three Bofors and 4 1/2 squads in the north sector and 8 squads in the southern. All in 1S Foxholes. 6 leaders and ATR and LMGs and MMGs that per module rules have their ROF reduced to 1(MMG) and 2-7 (LMG) cause thire are Lewis and Brownings scrounged from Allied Aircrafts.
Germans lands 11 squads, 4 leaders LMGs, ATR, DC, dm HMG, dm50MRT and dm81 MRT(!) in 13 gliders to the north and 8 squads, 4 leaders, LMGs, dmHMG, DC amd ATR in 9 Gliders to the south. They have the Smoke exponent increased by two per module rule.
Victory Condition: the north group must eliminate/capture the three guns and the south group must take Tavronitis Bridge providing the allies are unable to apply 12FP on it.
Turns 6 1/2.
Set Up!
Francesco set up all of his FH upslope in order to have LOS inside the River Bed (the sandy strip running north/south). One of the Bofors can set up Hidden. Per OM rules allied MMG and half LMG can be set up in AA mode. Bofors are AA guns. He started the anti aerial fire!!! Just one must evade so Franck reveales the last Bofors and eliminates one Gliders. The one with the dmHMG. It could have been worse.
All Gliders lands in their ILH but one. No crashes!
Unfortunately we had to stop at the end of german turn. I say "unfortunately" cause this stop let us forgot some rules when after some days we sat again at the table.
1. Units in an Open Ground/River Bed hexside can gain Crest status. Foundamental to germans who would like to survive the nasty fire from above.
2. Moderate Dust (Turn 1) and Light Dust (Turn 2 and 3) were in effect. We played all the scenario with no dust.
3. (This doesn't depend on the stop but is an unforgivable mistake) Mortars FP is halved (barring CH). Furtunately this had no consequences cause I fired SMOKE only.
4. Since I wasn't able to find the AA-1ROF markers, we forgot to apply the penalty on the change from AA mode to normal.
Well...ANZACs can't Move/Advance in the first turn so they fire and fire breaking several Gers. Desert rout rules are in effect. If I understood them well, a routing unit, lacking eligible buildings or woods, can rout towards any non open ground hex. Since the river bed was terribly open and gliders hindrance had no effect from higher level my units slowly low crawled desperatly towards the reed beds in the leftmost corner, hoping in some lucky rally roll.
Units on the southern sector had some Olive Groves available.
North Sector: German squads on the left start the assault on the nothern Bofor, 9-2 Von Plessen ( BTW, the module comes with 1/4 countersheet with Historical leaders belonging on both sides, various Fallschirmjagers MMC, 15PP Gliders, SWs, Ordnances and JU-52 transport Aircrafts) breaks along with others MMC. 8-0 leader manages to set up the 50MRT (manned by a HS) Downslope (+1 TEM same level/not adjacent attacks) in the center. The dm81MRT find it in the middle of the river bed: useless to mount (too restricted LOS) and hard to move. Maj Campbell 9-2 and his MMGed, FHed, Elite squad resisted to the center attack, taking prisoners.
The real problem is the Rally. Lacking non-open ground, units retains DM for too long and are very difficult to rally. I didn't risk interdiction, cause I rolled too high (!); perhaps if we would have applied the Dust rules, I could have routed a bit faster.
South Sector: Gers take the Bridge and start to cross it heading the stone building in T10 which looks like the best strongpoint out there.
This the situation at the end of German Turn 2
Allied SAN is 4. And it worked! It eliminated a leader and broke a lot.
North Sector: left squads manage to capture the Bofor. Brokens reache the Reed bed, dm81 breaks. Maj Campbell take other prisoners!!!
South Sector: Building is reached! Units rally but on the other bank of the river!
End or Turn 3.
And here we had to stop again.
This was good because in the meanwhile I remembered the Crest status rule.
North Sector: left squads (now three for the one which rallied) destroy the Bofor and enter in CC (one MMC) with the ANZACs in the next foxhole. 50MRT dispenses lot of SMOKE. Dm81 is still looking for the best position.
South Sector: things are getting worse for the Germans. One unit moves in Crest status near the bridge. Others try to cross the river but the allied stop them. ANZAC fire breaks all the units in the building but the leader; they can rout only on the rooftop (OM one hex Cretan Buildings have rooftops) but, since the Cretan Rooftops are accessible form the adjacent hex too for 3MF (nice feature) the ANZACs Advance in melee with the brokens, who resist!
End of Turn 4
North Sector: gers are still held in melee in the Foxhole. ANZACs are tough! 50MRT personel are eliminated. Judging keep moving in the river bed too dangerous (damn Cmpbell and his MMG!) the 81 crew mount it where it is, hoping to eliminate the only foxhole in sight at least. A Bofor rolls boxcars and mulfunctions.
South Sector: the brokens in melee must withdraw. They could have withdrawn on the ground floor, but I misread the rule and eliminate them as they were routing cause getting down meant shorten the distance to the enemies. Not great changes anyway. Now the only thing to do is to try to break some of the allies by fire attacks. Others support germans are just too far.
End of Turn 5
North Sector: One Left Squad reaches the second Bofor and enter in CC with its crew, who rolls a TWO, creates a 8-0, changes the odds,eliminates the germans and changes their result from elimination to Casualty Reduction: The crew is eliminated but the leader not! No Gun captured. Another group tries to take over the 50MRT. 81 still firing with no results.
South Sector: the ANZACs moves to consolidate their positions. Gers are too feeble.
Endgame
Conclusions: ASL is a wonderful game. ASL is a hard game. ASL requires commitment. It gives great rewards. You need rest after playing.
I still forget some small rules. And sometimes large ones.
But it is not easy to play it well.
When you finish a game you would restart the same scenario immediately. To try new things and especially for the pleasure of applying the rules correctly.
Francesco played a good game, setting up in the right positions and keeping them. I played not so well for various reasons
1. I didn't think deeply about which Glider ported what and consequently landed where (grammar?!?). For ex. It's unbelievable I was not able to use a powerful weapon like the 81! I should have landed it near the southern hex of the north sector near the bridge in order to get asap in position on ground level on the western bank; Out of allied range but with all the targets available. Leaders and DC on the Gliders nearest to targets.
2. I didn't use the 4(!) smoke esponent. I didn't rely on smoke in moving my troops. I always thought that it slows down units too much (2 MF to place it and 2 MF to move into its hex) but perhaps some sort of "leapfrog" tactics could work better: stack A, B, C. Unit A places smoke and moves into hex; unit B moves into hex and places smoke ahead; unit C moves into the two smoked hexes; A and B same hex, C one hex ahead. I'll try itin the next game......barring 6s....
3. I lack of overall strategy. I'm too impetuous.
I like the module and its setting and rules. I hope me and Francesco will be able to meet soon to go on with the Campaign. Completing it would mean obtaining a great goal!
Thanks for reading!
Runs with scissors
United States
Vancouver
Washington
The die is cast.
You say OCD like it's a bad thing.
Thanks for going through the trouble to translate into English. Fun reading.
