Norbert Chan
Canada
Calgary
Alberta
Wow, so this is what you get for 100 pieces of gold.
In all the games we have played so far, Berlin has never been occupied by an Entente power. Here is the story of this sad event. Don was Austria Hungary, Trevor was Russia, Greg was Germany, I was France and Craig was UK.
Don plays the Royal Hungarian Honved, allowing him to draft a Austria Hungary army and build, which he does in Tyrol. Trevor has an event card that allows him to prepare 2 cards. Greg plays an economic warfare card forcing the UK to discard 5 cards. I play France mobilizes building into Picardy and a fleet in the North Atlantic. Craig plays the Grand Fleet event card building a fleet in the English Channel.
On turn 2 Don builds into the Italian Alps, limiting the expansion of the Italians. Trevor builds in Vienna, Greg plays another economic warfare card forcing UK to discard 3 or 4 cards. I build into Rome, Craig builds his third fleet.
Trevor would build a fleet into the Baltic Sea. Greg would play the Ireland Status card, so as France I build into Belgium. The score is 7-7.
Greg makes a push, using the Schlieffen plan to push me out of Belgium, after Craig built in there as well. It looks like the German machine finally gets rolling, as he starts to attack into Picardy as well. But that’s how far he will advance. Don has got most of his Austrian Hungary army units on the board and so the Central powers take a lead of 21-16.
Don then develops the Ottoman empire. Trevor begins the first of 3 attacks into Berlin, which of course fails the first time. Craig has the status card which lets him keep a land battle card, and he starts attacking Germany as well. I can’t seem to draw any of my land battle cards, but I attack Don in the Italian Alps with a double sustain battle, and he responds with two Austria Hungary defence cards!
But the other allies are intent on Berlin. The score is now Central 32-Entente 24.
On the fourth scoring round, and Trevor’s third attack into Berlin, it falls. Greg has no more build armies left. In the previous turn, I have built into Western Germany, so I build into Berlin, even though Russia did all the work.
The score is now Central 40-Entente 38.
But Germany is now useless and it is only a matter of time; Greg literally gets called back home by his wife and Don takes over. I will build into Tyrol after attacking the previous turn, so the Central powers resign. Russia still has not used their Peace, Land and Bread card.
Greg would be the first one to tell you that playing two economic warfare cards as Germany is a recipe for disaster. France occupies Berlin, but Russia could have built in there as well.
