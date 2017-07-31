Rules



They Shall Not Pass: The Battle of Verdun 1916» Forums » Sessions Subject: Replay with commentary



Nap George napgeorge) Replay of "They Shall Not Pass" with some notes.



This is a solo run through of the game, I played both sides. I decided on being as aggressive as possible as the Germans, concentrating forces to harry the French and inflicting maximum casualties. As the French I decided on a fighting retreat, giving ground when necessary and using terrain features to bolster my defense. I had intended on sharp local counterattacks but had to be very selective in doing so. Having just read “The Price of Glory,” I decided that no matter what, I would hold Douaumount fortress, of course I managed to lose it the same way the French did, worse on me since I had the benefit of hindsight.



I deliberately did not read the victory conditions except for a cursory glance at the beginning and then when actually totaling them up. I wanted to fight as generals, not as a gamer, but did remember that towns counted towards victory just as I would have fought the battle, anyway. The last turns reflected this knowledge.



I made some mistakes in setting up and playing the game. My major mistake was including the 121st German Division as part of the initial forces. Then when looking for them on Turn 5 as reinforcements, I realized that they had been in play since the beginning. I felt that I needed to do something to offset this, so I gave the French one “reroll” on one attack during turn 5 only and made Turn 5 a “poor weather” turn. This was probably not enough, but we do the best we can.



I also sometime during the game forgot about the range of the German Heavy Artillery and they had several attacks in excess of 10 hexes from their edge of the mapboard. Again, there was little I could do to repair this, but one of the attacks resulted in the demoralization and elimination of the French railroad artillery, which I replaced on the board (hence its magical return to the game), call it a rally from demoralization.



In rereading the rules as I write this I also note that during the last two turns I forget to add the one column shift modifier for German units attacking with pioneers. Entirely an oversight, but I think this balances the mistakes I made in favor of the German forces detailed above.



I played the game over the course of about three weeks, doing a few turns at a time between days off due to real world concerns. (Time with my wife, my children visiting, umpiring several nights a week and most weekends, rinse and repeat; you get the idea.) The game would easily play in one evening, especially now that I have the rules down. The turn sequence is crisp, a capabilities sheet like CC:A has would have solved the problems I had listed above and saved some page flipping necessitated by the intervals between turns.



The game is flat out fun. It is very playable solitaire. I fully enjoyed the decisions to be made, especially as concern artillery allocation. I quickly decided that interdiction fire (except in one case where it filled a gap, although imperfectly, in the French line) had a higher opportunity cost than barrage and direct fire. German Corps and Army artillery rules the battle field for the first 13 hexes from their edge of the board. Eventually I had to decide whether to move the batteries closer and lose one turn (of only 9 total, a major decision) or let the front outrun them and then move. I chose the latter, but a strategic withdrawal of the French left took two batteries out of action for the last two turns of the game. In retrospect it would have been better to have that fire support on the last turn, it would have had more impact and I could have lived without their support on two earlier turns. I also should have paid better attention to their initial set-up, placing them closer to roads minimizing their down time for movement.



The game plays well in reflecting what I see as operational level combat in World War I. Movement is not easy and weather plays a part, as do logistics. Zones of control cost movement points to enter and exit, so there are no grand sweeps here and little infiltration (although “pioneer {German}” and “hunter {French}” units add enough flavor and chrome without cumbersome rules to add color). But keeping a solid line is important, even if you let the flanks hang – trade time for space and stay together. Remnants also allow you to keep a hole from being blown in your line, but only a limited number of times (2 are available per side and when eliminated may not be brought back, same for units which surrender, being eliminated while surrounded). This is a bloody game reflecting the war it depicts and attack is costly, terrain features offer opportunity for stubborn defense and supply must be considered (or you will die) but the mechanism is simple.



Some perhaps “gamey” observations in the French defense.

German V Corps Headquarters pretty much has to set up in hex 2601, the full ten hex limit from the nearest road (1601-1603…) and must limit itself to no further than 2601,2602,2603, 2504 until the Ornes-Bezonvaux-Douaumont-Louvemont road is opened. This severely limits V Corps options on axis of advance and makes their supply chain very vulnerable. (In rereading the rules just now, 9.3 states the road hex in 2201 is a supply source, but it is not marked on the map, will adjust this for next turn. So there is more flexibility in set up.). Still in the next game I will use my French Corps/Army artillery to try and demoralize this headquarters, which reduces supply radius, coupling this with some interdiction fire which could put the whole corps out of supply given the paucity of road network between 2201 and Ornes.





Setup:







Turn 1:

Not as bloody as I expected. I had felt the entire French line would evaporate, but it did not. You can trade space for casualties after absorbing a step loss and that is what I started to do as the French. I read in another replay where the player felt the choice was stay in trenches and get outflanked or fight in the open and get destroyed. I disagree. There is a trench line to fall back upon, and my plan as the French was to delay as long as possible, retreating to advantageous terrain and drawing more blood each time. (Probably a holdover from my days with the 3rd Brigade/1st Infantry Division {Danger Forward} in West Germany which was how we practiced to fight the Red Army.)



German attacks open the French left (which leads nowhere, the river cannot be crossed) and German pioneers allow breakthrough movement and the capture of Samogneaux. At this point I thought “blitzkrieg?!?”



Reshuffling the French lines and a quick withdrawal of the left to the second line of trenches yield a front. French artillery successfully interdicts hex 0407 to at least slow German movement next turn.

There was quite a battle at Ornes the first turn, with the Germans taking it and the French reclaiming it. Again the presence of the 121st German Division was felt early and often.



Turn 2:

The Germans blast a hole in the wek French center, but a bad weather turn not only decreases MP by 1, but disallows all breakthrough movement. General Winter strikes again!



French forces fill the gap, falling back from Ornes to keep from being outflanked and interdicting the road from Ornes for good measure. The German right is still trying to catch the fleeing French.



Piecing together a line, there is a one hex hole at 2009, but is not accessible to many German forces.



Turn 3:





The Germans shatter the French center and left, Ornes is gone, Dieppe threatened, the interdiction marker in hex 1809 serves to shore up the French center as best it can. The French line lives by the mantra “entraver, entraver, toujours entraver.” Can the XX Corps and the 37th Division arrive in time…



Turn 4:

The German juggernaut continues, almost pocketing the French right, taking Douaumount and shattering the already disintegrating French left.





French reinforcements deploy, the gap at Bras is key and cannot be lost. The units on the right must also be saved from the possibility of an “Orne pocket” forming. Reinforcements spread out to cover a wider front than they possibly can, further to the rear than hoped.





Turn 5:



Vaucherville is taken, the surrounded French forces forced to surrender being unable to retreat. The center advances, Douaumont remains in German hands and the French right is in danger. The first French remnant forms to plug a gap south of Douaumont.



French reinforcements continue to shore up the line. A counterattack towards Vaucherville draws blood, the center stiffens and artillery begins occupying the vacant forts. The left flank of the French right is bolstered. The French divisional artillery has been firing defensive support each turn, the battery at Dieppe being especially lethal in its fire.



Turn 6:



German forces shatter French line between Douaumont and Orne, but a flanking move by two reduced regiments to take Vaux meets disaster as defensive fire from the divisional artillery at Dieppe bolsters the defending Chasseurs a Pied combines with a roll of 1 leading to the decimation of the German forces. Still some holes in the French line, keeping up the pressure.





Petain takes over. Army artillery is replaced, combing fires allowed, reinforcement rate increases. The French 1st Division starts to arrive, continued pressure north of Bras with the flank anchored on the wood. The line continues to hold south of Orne and the vacant forts continue to be reoccupied, not repeating the Douaumont disaster.



Turn 7



Bloodier and bloodier. The Battle of Bras continues to develop. French forces south of Orne are surrounded and surrender having bought several days of time for reinforcement to come up. At this point casualties are even, with a slight but nowhere near 3:2 German advantage, so towns are going to be needed for victory points. Bras and Dieppe are vulnerable, Vaux may be too far away…



Petain strikes. Pulling back to consolidate the defense of Bras while striking towards the German center, seeking a vulnerable headquarters whose lose would be devastating for a turn for the Germans. The fortress of Vaux, as well as Vaux proper is reinforced with strong infantry regiments and accompanying artillery, can we save the exposed Dieppe..L’audace, l’audace, toujours l’audace.



Turn 8:



German artillery destroys the French battery at Dieppe, leaving the town opened and unprotected. An assault on Bras fails to gain ground. The French penetration east of Douaumont is attacked by all available German forces with all available divisional artillery supporting, French divisional artillery responds. The Infantry and Chasseurs in hex 1811take losses but hold the trench hex in the center of the German line.



Petain again! The beleaguered Poilus in hex 1811 hear the trumpets, see the flares and await another assault. Seeing the French 1st Division arriving they girdle themselves, attacking in support. French forces sweep away the Germans on the flanks of the penetration, the town of Douaumont and the neighboring destroyed fort are retaken and a German Corps headquarters is left on the front lines. A shuffling of forces near Bras improves the town defense.



Turn 9



Dieppe is taken and the road blocked by pioneers to ensure it stays taken. German attempts to take Bras fail and Vaux is too strongly supported by divisional artillery to be viable to attack. A German pioneer unit blocking the Dieppe road is gobbled up by two French regiments and this is the situation at the end of the final turn.



Final VP count was 7. Casualties were almost even with the French having slightly more losses, but not reaching a 3:2 ratio. It came down to towns held and forts destroyed. I did not deduct a point for the 121st Division entry as I thought that had been handled earlier.



Final thoughts:



Replayable – yes



As the French I would have placed more emphasis on demoralizing German headquarters. As the German I would have placed my Corps artillery more wisely and leapfrogged them earlier in the battle. I could have been more aggressive in trying to pocket French forces, but without reinforcements would still be worried about counterattacks pocketing my advanced forces.



I will play this again, with I had a fellow grognard in Northeastern Maryland to play against FtF.



Posted Mon Jul 31, 2017 6:50 pm

mark dempsey penhazel) Wales brecon powys

brecon

Many thanks for the report.I've played this a couple of times solo and found it to be a good solid game design,the map is a bit in your face but that does not get in the way of a satisfying game experience for the solo player.I particularly liked the way artillery is portrayed.

