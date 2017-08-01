|
-
-
Comprehensive guide and playthrough of scenario 3: Battle at the sea of Azov from the game Barbarossa: Kiev to Rostov, 1941
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Strategic Segment
2.1) Description
2.2) Organization
A) Axis side
B) Soviet side
3. Operational Segment
3.1) Execution
- Turn 1
- Turn 2
- Turn 3
- Turn 4
3.2) Evaluation
4. Conclusion
1. Introduction
Hello everyone and welcome to my forth session report of the game ‘Kiev to Rostov’. This time I have written a report of scenario 3: the Battle at the Sea of Azov. Because this scenario is on a full map and takes 6 turns, as opposed to the smaller scenarios which respectively take place on a small cardboard and only last 3-4 turns, I will not be showing you the movements of all individual units. This would be quite cumbersome and not very interesting to read. Instead, I have taken some pictures of the scene of action and laid out the battle plans of both sides (the Soviets a bit more in detail as I was playing them). I think these are quite comprehensive and certainly an interesting read if you would like to play this scenario yourself. I’ve also added a small table of contents for your reading pleasure. If you would only like to read the battle plans of both sides, you can check out the strategic segment. Alternatively, you can check out the operational segment if you’d like to find out how the actual game went. Finally, I’d like to thank all BGG users who have read and recommended my previous session reports and also the generous tips. Thanks to you, I have been able to afford myself a pretty ‘Barbasossa Fan – GMT East Front Series’ microbadge!
2. Strategic Segment
2.1) Description
Some general info first: I played the Soviet side. My friend played the Axis side. I mentioned in a previous report that we played this scenario two times now. The axis won the first time, the Soviet the second. Nevertheless, the moment we fully appreciated all the aspects of this scenario, we concluded that this scenario is quite hard for the Soviet side as the playbook suggested.
The Soviets in this scenario are forced into the offensive, a side they historically had little experience with mid 1941. This feature is incorporated in the sequence of play as connoisseurs of this game series will know: Soviets move their motorized units first, attack and then move all their units in general. Put differently, it is much harder for the Soviets to coordinate a powerful attack, as their main units like infantry and artillery divisions lag behind. This is partially solved by activating a limited amount of them using headquarters IF those are not bombed (interdicted) already.
Additionally, the Soviets were burdened with mandated attacks. Because the Soviet high command more often than not thought offensively, Soviet armies were regularly ordered to attack in situations completely out of position to attack. In this scenario the Soviets have to make four mandated attacks in order to win from primarily defensive positions.
Lastly, in this scenario Stalin has ordered the capture of at least three villages in order to put pressure on the Axis forces trying to break through to the Crimea. The Soviets also have to hold three specific towns behind their lines at the end of the scenario. This is easier said than done, as later in the scenario, two big German tank divisions arrive in the north to attack these vulnerable towns.
There is one other way to win for the Soviets: if they inflict 12 or more step losses to the Axis forces during the course of this scenario, they also win the game. This is regardless of all locations held above.
Now let me show you the stage of battle:
Overview of the map - zoom in for better view
Brown and red cubes are the supply sources for the Axis and Soviet sides respectively.
Yellow cubes represent the villages the Soviet player needs to conquer three of to win the scenario.
Green cubes represent the towns the Soviet player is supposed to hold at the end of the scenario.
Upon closer inspection of the map, you can see that the Axis forces are strongly present at the Perekop (left under). This narrow passage is the entrance to the Crimea peninsula. If the Axis player fails to conquer two specific hexes in this region, he loses the scenario automatically.
close-up of the Crimea turn 1 - The germans have to conquer the hexes the Soviets occupy with their 2-4-4 and 4-4-4 units
Here is a zoom in of the main front
main front turn 1
Finally the northern front
Northern front turn 1
Now that you have a good idea of what’s going on, a battle plan can be made for both sides incorporating their reserves, reinforcements and air power. Please keep in mind that this evaluation and organization setup is entirely based on my personal insights. If you have alternative ideas or suggestions, please let me know as a comment! Now, let’s start with Axis side first.
2.2) Organization
A) Axis side
The Axis have to break through to the Crimea and hold enough villages in the center. They will be reinforced by two armor divisions at the end of the scenario. What is the plan for the Axis player?
It is clear that the Axis have to take the Crimea. Question is, how many reserves do they want they use for this operation?
Axis reserves turn 1
In my opinion, the Axis probably want to maximize the amount of forces to attack the Crimea passage while keeping a small unit in reserve as buffer for casualties. The other and main bulk of reserves should be used to enforce the main frontline where the Soviets will launch their major offensive. Concretely, this would mean sending about 2 infantry regiments westwards (Crimea) and the remaining regiments and divisions east. If the Germans have successfully captured the objectives near the Crimea, they can send a big chunk of their troops to the main front to enforce their positions.
At the main front the Axis should hold, plug gaps and wait for reserves to arrive the first two turns. Even when these have arrived, he should primarily think defensively: he needs to hold at least 4 villages to win. One of these village objectives in particular is rather difficult to defend (Balki – most northern on main front line). This location is not in supply range. The Axis player will need to make the decision to withdraw or keep the village while being out of supply. The Axis also have to avoid taking excessive losses. If they would launch an offensive towards Melitopol (the green cube-check ‘main front turn 1’) trying to deny a Soviet victory, the chances of taking losses increase significantly. A single bad attack (read=die roll) can cause painful step losses. If the Axis player has managed to keep casualties at a minimum near the end of the scenario, while holding the Soviet objectives, he can change to a more aggressive stance. He could try to (re)occupy a Soviet position such as a yellow village or more ambitiously, Melitopol indeed. Nevertheless, discretion is advised!
Up north, the Axis player has a low amount of troops until the reinforcements arrive (Northern Front turn 1). He should position his troops depending on how the Soviet player mobilizes. On turn 52, the aforementioned fresh German units arrive from the north. This is an opportunity for the Axis to try to capture one of the must-hold Soviet towns. Targets may vary on how strongly the Soviets defend these locations.
Two strong German divisions arrive from the north on turn 52 (5)
Let’s finally look at the Axis air forces. They are a lot of bomber and fighter planes available. These should be used to interdict Soviet headquarters whenever possible and to shoot Soviet air units out of the sky (or support the attack at the Crimea – see 3.2 Evaluation). Interdiction is important to deny Soviet activation of units in order to launch offensives. On turn 50 the Axis lose 3 planes and will need to chose wisely which HQ they would like to interdict.
German air capacity turn 1
In conclusion, an illustration of the German battle plans.
B) Soviet side
The Soviet plan will clearly need to make a serious effort to conquer three of the yellow objectives in order to claim victory. Keeping the Axis step loss limit in mind, they should maximize the amount of attacks they make to raise the chances for Axis casualties. This means attacking at 3-1, 2-1 and even 1-1 odds. This will probably result in higher casualties for the Soviets themselves but this is not a real issue as there is no limit of step losses they have to track. Also, they should gladly accept defender ‘R’ results on the combat table: troops would either win ground and come closer to an objective or inflict a step loss on the Axis if a ‘No Retreat’ order would have been announced.
As Axis reserves and reinforcements arrive, these attacks will be harder to achieve. That’s why the attacks of the Soviets early game should be big and ferocious. The gradual enforcement of the German lines from reserves and reinforcements from the north means this will become harder over time.
Up north the Soviet player has an interesting choice to make. He has four infantry divisions and a couple of NKVD units at his disposal and he can choose how he wants to allocate these units. He can choose to…
- Transfer all units south to the main front to strengthen the major offensive. (1)
- Preemptively reinforce the ‘must hold’ green towns against the German reinforcements. (2)
- Perform a deflecting maneuver by crossing the Dnepr River, hitting German supply in the north thereby putting them out of supply and organize an pincer movement on the yellow cube village in the north in cooperation with units from the central front.(3)
(Edit1: This plan is riskier than it sounds due to Soviet surrender rolls, which I forgot! BSR rule 21.0)
Depending on what choices are made up north and how well the major offensive is going, Soviet reinforcements can be used to push bigger in the center or aid in the operations near the Dnepr River. In all cases, a considerable amount of these reinforcements should be used to protect the aforementioned green towns.
Soviet reinforcements
Switching to air forces, Soviet fighters should primarily be used to protect headquarters. These are essential to activate and organize Soviet forces. Bombers on the other can be used in battles to help forces on the ground push through Axis lines.
Up: Soviet air units: reinforcements are welcome! Down: Soviet Troop Movements - Numbers represent different plans
3. Operational Segment
3.1) Execution
Turn 1
Soviet side
Turn 1 of this scenario skips the axis phase and goes straight to the Soviet phase. This means that the Axis have no time to send in reserves, nor have the possibility of interdicting HQs of the Soviets. Because of this, the Soviets should grab this opportunity and attack at once with full power while they still can. I sent my tank units and placed them ready to strike at Balki, north of the central front. I also activated one of the infantry divisions with my HQ so they could join the assault. In the south near Melitopol, I also activated two infantry divisions and brought them into striking distance of a Soviet objective south of the main front.
I declared attacks on both villages. The Axis responded with reaction movement and sent a mechanized unit to aid in the defense. The attack up north was 3-1 I believe, south 2-1. An ‘Additional Retreat’ order was given by the Axis player in the north. I think this is quite a smart move if he decides to give up the village and organize a better defensive line more south in supply. (Balki itself is not in supply). An additional retreat order lowers the step losses taken by one if an R result is rolled on the combat table. On a 3-1 table this can lower the damage of a successful Soviet attack: 3R becomes 2R, 2R-1R (x meaning step losses lost, R meaning retreat). Holding on to the village with a ‘No Retreat’ order is also possible, but this would certainly result in a step loss. A ‘No Retreat’ order converts an R result into one step loss, but a retreat is not required.
In the south a ‘No Retreat’ order was issued. The Axis cannot allow this village to be captured.
The result was two exchanges. North 2 for the defender, 1 for the attacker (but they were not required to retreat) and south 1 for each side. This meant that the Axis had already suffered 3 step losses on turn 1. That hurts!
In the general movement phase I finish my movements on the central front and enforce the lines in the Crimea with one unit.
Soviet troop movements on the main front turn 1
In the north, I decide on going for the adventure and order my units to cross the Dnepr River trying to put the Axis units out of supply (plan 3 Northern front – Strategic segment). This maneuver puts my own units also out of supply (Supply lines cannot be traced over major rivers). In the end though, I think this operation should hurt the Axis more than the Soviets.
Northern front end of turn 1
Turn 2
Axis side
Interdictions: all HQ’s were successfully interdicted. Major offensives this turn would now be harder for the Soviets.
Three regiments of infantry were sent from the reserves to the south to enforce the attack on the Crimea. The remaining reserves were sent to the main front. This is according to the plans in the strategic segment of this report.
At the main front the Romanians retreated from Balki and reorganized. They prepared a defense line around the second Soviet objective: this town would not be given up so easily. South of the main front reserve units reinforce another Soviet objective. Attacking this village would now be much harder for the Soviets.
Up north the Axis face a dilemma. They can…
- Hold the positions at the bridge, preventing the repair of this bridge and more Soviet units from flooding in while being out of supply.
- Secure supply by sending units north.
- Fall back and defend the Soviet village objective at full strength, though out of supply.
The Axis choose the first option, and send more units to the bridge to secure it. At the end of this scenario, we both concluded it probably would have been better to send units south instantly, leaving the bridge to be captured.
Axis troop movements northern front turn 2
In the combat phase the Axis attacked the Perekop village and successfully forced a retreat of the Soviets… at the cost of a step loss! The step loss counter was at 4 already.
Axis troop movements Crimea turn 2
Soviet side
All HQs were interdicted, which meant that organizing a big attack was much harder that turn. No attacks were declared. The Soviet troops pushed onwards instead and captured the village of Balki. They also positioned themselves for an attack on the second Soviet objective next turn. A couple of units were also sent towards the bridge to perform the aforementioned pincer movement (Strategic segment – Soviets). Units in the back were shuffled around.
Troop movements main front turn 2
Soviet units in the north split up and on the one hand cut of the German supply and the other hand marched towards the village objective.
Soviet troop movements northern front turn 2
Turn 3
Axis side
No headquarters were interdicted and some German planes were damaged. Not good!
The Germans continued their offensive at the Crimea and attacked, but this attack went horribly wrong. Germans took two step losses and were forced to retreat, but could fill the gaps with their motorized units.
At the main front the two mountain infantry units were moved to the flanks, but this was a tactical error. One had to stay in the center to soak of potential Soviet attacks. Now the village’s flank was more exposed, which the Soviets would exploit happily.
In the north the Germans switched plans and retreated to the Soviet objective to protect it.
Soviet side
The Soviets were able to activate units again and used this opportunity to surround the second objective with their infantry. They attacked and Axis player had to take more step losses but there were no retreats. Two units were moved to the third objective to attack next turn over the major river. In the north they also crept closer to this same village. The bridge was not repaired which meant that Soviet units were still out of supply.
Troop movement main front turn 3
end of turn 3 Crimea
Turn 4
Axis side
By turn 4 the balance of power had tilted in the Soviet’s favor. You can see the air capacity of both sides and the contrast with the initial air forces is quite stark. The Axis still managed to get a plane through and successfully interdicted an important Soviet HQ.
Air capacity of both sides
The situation in the north began to look pretty dire (picture): all units were out of supply and they were about to be attacked from all sides. The Axis had anticipated this and sent one unit from the Crimea behind the lines up north to enforce this point. They only had to hold out one more turn for reinforcements to arrive (panzer divisions)!
Axis problems in the north – beginning Turn 4
Attacks at the Crimea only resulted in exchanges, despite the numerical advantage. No progress was made. Again the Germans suffered a step loss.
The Axis reorganized their units at the main front and now properly covered the flanks of their Romanian units. If they could long out long enough, the German panzer reinforcements would probably take some pressure away
Soviet side
By this time the step loss count of the Axis was at 8. Four more losses had to be inflicted to claim victory. Because of the looming German reinforcements and my air superiority, I thought this would be the last time to go all in and cause as many casualties as possible. I attacked over the Dnepr River, mounted a huge attack on one of the objective villages at the main front and in the south sent my men into battle with only 1-1 odds. Airplanes dove in and provided useful DRMs. The German positions were stormed from all sides and bloody these battles were! The crazy Soviet attack over the river was pretty successful and at only 3/4 odds, resulted in a exchange! Axis step loss count=9
Next in line: the village objective. Planes once again flew in and helped soften up the Romanian positions. At 2-1 odds the attack resulted in a nasty two to one exchange for the defender. Axis step loss count=11!
Finally the attack in the south: 1-1 odds were pretty bad but chances of an exchange result were possible… .The attack was a glorious success! 1R for the defender, the best possible result and all the Soviet troops came home alive!
‘A victory is twice itself when the achiever brings home full numbers.’
- Shakespeare, Much Ado About Nothing, i, 1
Axis step losses hit 12 and the Soviets claimed victory!
Soviet attacks on main front turn 4
Northern front end of turn 4
Crimea end of turn 4
3.2) Evaluation
A (quick) Soviet victory, that we did not expect when we played this scenario for the third and final time. The Germans were unfortunate not to break through to the Crimea and took 3 step losses trying to. That’s pretty hard and as a player, your influence over these sort of events is small. On the other hand, choices were available: the German planes could have been used to maximize the strength of these attacks but by doing so, could not interdict HQs to hinder Soviet advances. This is the kind of consideration a player has to make and here in, play styles may vary. Looking back on this session, even if the Soviets manage to capture a third village while the Germans conquer the Crimea, Axis troops from the Crimea can be sent to the main front to recapture one of these villages once they are victorious in the south. Differently put: using planes for DRMs instead of interdiction should be a viable strategy.
The Soviet strategy of crossing the Dnepr in the north was quite successful I think and injected life into an otherwise static front. The Axis are posed a difficult question on how to handle this situation and the answer to this issue I think is still not really clear.
Edit1: This plan is riskier than it sounds due to Soviet surrender rolls which I forgot! (BSR rule 21.0)
At the main front the Germans also had to come up with an answer on how to get to grips with the Soviet offensive. They made a small tactical error by not covering their flank but that’s about it. They might need to block the way to the village over the river by sending in an infantry division. This way the Soviets would not be able to perform the cross the river in the south and perform this pincer movement. These are interesting possibilities and will hopefully see future play.
A final look at the losses for both sides: Axis casualties= 13.000. Soviet casualties= 42.000 (estimates)
Soviet losses are significantly higher. Reason for this is that if the Axis lose a unit (or 2 step losses), it is most of the time a Regiment or brigade (2000-4000 men). Soviets on the other hand fight primarily with divisions which are 10.000 each. Exchanges are far more costly in manpower for the Soviets as a result!
4) Conclusion
This is the end of my session report of scenario 3: Battle at the Sea of Azov. I hope you liked it and/or found it useful! The next session report will cover scenario 6: On Rostov which takes much longer to play (15 turns compared to this 4, normally 6). I think making a separate post on strategy and a split up of the actual play will probably be appropriate. Anyway, that’ll be for late September. Until then!
If you have comments or suggestions, please leave them as a comment!
-
- Last edited Tue Aug 1, 2017 3:44 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Mon Jul 31, 2017 9:27 pm
-
-
Kev.
United States
Austin
Texas
Read & Watch at www.bigboardgaming.com
-
Excellent work.
In this module do Soviets roll for losses when OOS? Like in AGS?
-
-
-
yes, generally they do. I just looked up this scenario's Special Rules and found out they actually have to. In previous scenarios I played (other session reports) they didn't have to. That has caused this error.
The addition of this rule has made the Soviet operation of crossing the river much riskier, unless they could repair the brigde.
Thanks for pointing that out!
-
-
Dean Zadiraka
United States
Holland
Ohio
-
Thanks a lot for doing this!
It had to be a lot of work, but this is great to see. And really helps a lot in understanding how this game series works.
-
|