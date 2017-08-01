Rules



Craig Marshall hyzer) United States

Anna

Background:



I'm a huge Thunder Alley fan. I backed the original P500 for TA, got the TA expansion tracks, and Kickstarted Crew Chief on the original failed run. Guessing I've played about 10 games face to face, several more on Vassal, and with three of my gaming buddies (who also all like the game), we've played 5 of those races together as a group.



This is all to say, I really love the game, and couldn't wait to give the Crew Chief Expansion a try. I finally got the chance to break it all out with my three aforementioned experienced racing friends, and two new players who had never played. With 6 players, racing sounds playing the back ground, and some cheap domestic beer, we were ready to go.



Race Setup:



The track was randomly selected using the Module 5 - Track Cards. The race that came up was the Lindley Memorial (might have gotten that name wrong) on Pullinger's Pyramid. Standard 3 lap race, but with two special rules. 1) Playing permanent wear give +1MP, and 2) the car with the most permanent wear still on the track at the end of the race gets 1 bonus point per permanent wear. This makes those 8 speed cards more appealing, and permanent wear can be turned into something good.



Starting lineup was decided, and Module 2 - Star Drivers were chosen. Everyone used the lowest number car on their team as the Star Driver. The Star Driver turns permanent body damage into temporary damage, and gets bonuses from the Crew Chief Cards.



Starting hands were dealt to each player, along with Module 6 - Setup Cards. Every player has the same 4 cards to choose from, and can pick one Setup Card that will become a permanent part of their movement hand. It can be played once per turn, and always comes back, allowing players to mitigate some bad hands.



Finally, everyone took Module 1 - Crew Chief Strategy Cards, and drew a hand of 3 cards. We did not use Module 7 - Condition Cards in our Strategy card deck. We were already adding a lot to the game for the new players.



The Race



Each player started their turn choosing a Strategy Card. We had Strategy action early as Team Mythos chose Balanced Tire Pressure, and got to move all of his cars up 2 spaces in the race grid. Then racing got underway. Team Princess kept wear down with Tire Management, avoiding tire wear by taking a movement penalty, but getting her Star Driver up front with full movement. 4 of the players had all chosen Wide Open as their Setup Card, which is 7MP with a fuel wear, and diagonal movement. That card was typically used every single turn.



The first event was a collision, with two players taking 2 permanent body damage. One player selected his Star Driver, meaning he took only temporary body wear, not permanent. The 2nd player had to take his 2 lumps, but those were now potential worth 2 victory points because of the race's special rules.



By the start of Turn 3, Team Oracle had fallen way behind, but had chosen Back In It as their strategy card. This, combined with selecting Back Of The Pack Setup Card, meant he was able to catch back up with the field, and work his way back into the line.



The speed of the race resulted in 3 cars getting lapped, and Module 3 - Race to the Finish and Lucky Dog was in effect, giving these cars a chance to get back into the race on the next yellow flag. Unfortunately, a yellow flag never came up after that, so it didn't come into effect.



The Optional Rule - Green Flag Pit Stops was used, backing up based on how many temporary wear you removed. This allowed for some nice tactical choices late in the race, taking fewer tokens off to save 1 or 2 spaces. We did not use Racing Out of the Pits rules or Pit Commitment.



Final Results



In the end, Team Princess got the Permanent Wear bonus with 3, using an 8 speed card to pull over the finish line. It kept the race close, but not enough to win. Scores were:



111 - 111 - 109 - 108 - 97 - 93



A very close race!! Quaker-Stubbs' Star Driver took the checkered flag and helped tie for 1st in team points. Team Howitzer came in 6,7,8 in the other #1 spot, using their Strategy Card to make a diagonal move and pull the entire line to the finish. The top 3 racers were 3 of the experienced players, and knew how to plan for the final push to the finish.



Overall



The Crew Chief Expansion adds a lot to an already amazing game. The strategy cards let you make interesting choices to manage your hand and make the best of your situation. The extra Setup Card was very handy, and ensured no one was stuck with three 8 speed solo cards. The special race rules are minor, but another thing to take into account.



In the end, all the experienced players agreed that the expansion will be a permanent part of the game. It isn't optional, it's a must have.



Minor complaints.



Errors - There is a misprint on one of the Setup Cards, putting the

arrow behind the card when it is actually Pursuit and a Red Arrow. Unfortunate, since the main problem with Thunder Alley are the printing errors in the original game. It's just a shame we got more errors.



The Rules also aren't crystal clear on when drawing cards happened, and some of the strategy cards took going to the Geek to make sure we were using them correctly. (We were.) Because of this, I wouldn't use the expansion if every single player is new. Just too many edge situations will slow down the game.



Speed of play - the extra rules and cards slow play down. Our 6 person race went over 2 hours, and normally TA can be raced in 90 minutes with experienced players. It isn't a bad thing, just know it makes the game slightly longer as people think more about their turns.



tl;dr - Crew Chief Expansion is a must own if you are a Thunder Alley fan. It adds more variety, strategy, and flavor, and just makes the game really shine brighter.

Posted Mon Jul 31, 2017 11:51 pm

