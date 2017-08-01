|
-
Andras Libal
Klausenburg
Transylvania
-
This is a game I (West) played with Tim (Axis) and Huba (Soviets).
The Soviets played for the first time so we were nice
to the new player (however he played very well).
In the beginning the diplomacy turned out good for the Axis they took Poland and Hungary without bloodshed. Russia was building units, industry and the West built up defenses around Paris however took tech instead of building industry early (possibly a mistake? but it turned out to be helpful).
I got bot Rocket Artillery and Air Def. Radar very early, so did the Soviets. They also got Mech. Inf that I got by espionage. The Axis was not building too much tech (definitely cost him dearly later in the game).
The Axis was preparing to take Paris but I reinforced it heavily with infantry and air both with first fire even in the event of a surprise (he did not have the tech) so he was dissuaded from attacking and ventured into the Balkans and made plans for Turkey.
This was La Defense
I was building up heavily in India and also in the Med while making some plans to invade the north. Finally I invaded Latin America, Spain, Portugal and Norway - I had 4 points on 4 peace dividends when I started conquering.
The Axis stretched his lines thin to get into Turkey and that is when disaster struck in the form of a Soviet sneak attack into Poland and Romania. Fierce fighting occurred and I gained Afghanistan looking for Persia that was Soviet already.
I planned to hit him from Afghanistan and Karachi in a pincer movement ... but I was one season late.
Boys in Afghanistan looking happy not knowing
the disaster that will befall them
As we both had rocket infantry he got the surprise first fire and decimated my forces. Two Infantry blocks died in a turn that were irreplaceable losses as I can't build in Delhi. I was late in the summer so I got to bring up my two boys from Latin America (they just finished "pacifying" the region). Meanwhile the Axis besieged Leningrad and desperate fighting took place to save the city. I had some respite to take Sweden (they put up a 2-season fight) and with a very late Fall card cut off the Soviets in Afghanistan (3 inf moving into south Persia, Tehran and Turkmenistan: not to self: put the strongest next time in the Soviet Union as they will Winter move there).
As the Leningrad attack faltered they both realized I'm ahead so the Soviets moved towards India and the West moved again on Paris. By exceptional gallantry somehow the British forces in Turkmenistan held out for a long long time once even breaking the attack up and receiving 1 pip reinforcements. Same bravery happened in the oil fields of Persia and the mountains of Afghanistan. At this point the Soviet was hurting from limited Industry and the Axis from limited resources. As Karachi seemed to hold and forts and units got reinforcements there I finally took Sweden and attacked the Axis in the Low countries, Denmark and Milan. I was doing way too many battles at once, Denmark failed but Milan and the Low countries happened because of my Rocket Inf. American units were arriving (this was around 43) ... the Axis threw everything into a final push in the Ardennes ... but failed. Mech Inf, a 3 fortress and strong French airforce with early warning radars held the line. The Luftwaffe took huge losses and Paris did not fall.
The Russian Fleet sortied from Istanbul and assaulted Suez, killing the 1 pip fort but rebasing afterward. They had no marines to storm the beaches. His majesty's ships made short work of them with the use of naval radar in the Eastern Med but were spread too thin to blockade supplies to the Ariete light tank division in Tripoli that walked into the empty fort. Suez was Italian I lost an important population point. Luckily the beaches north of it were open my supply was not cut ... Southern Persia held miraculously.
A huge French counterattack got into Bavaria and took out Munich. Once more the Axis tried to destroy the allies by killing the French rear guard in Milan, then taking the empty Marseilles and even managing by a very good roll to take out the 3 Fort in Lorraine. However all this exertion left the Ruhr open ... and it fell as the last thing in the Fall.
My 18 pop + 4 peace dividend + 1 atomic tech + Ruhr (2 points) was enough for 25 points at the beginning of 45 to take home the victory.
-
-
Wayne L
United States
Virginia
-
I see you built a British fort in Malta. I like that idea. Just to clarify, Malta is a British colony not a French colony even though it's off French North Africa. So you can build a British fort in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. That's a pretty great idea. I'm tempted to try this out as the Allies and use that as a strong landing point between Suez and Rome. You can land in Malta and than land invade Rome across the straight.
I'm thinking a good early British play is to build that fort and get axis thinking about a med attack.
-
-
Andras Libal
Klausenburg
Transylvania
-
Thanks I think Malta is important in keeping the Med open and also as you mention in making it possible to strengthen units for an eventual operation Husky or even Anzio.
I'm a bit constricted in that I know a lot of WW2 history but I think that even though it's a sandbox game, knowing some of the features of how it went down helps. I think the designers tried to incorporate historical facts into the design of the map and the rules.
-
- Last edited Wed Aug 2, 2017 5:58 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Aug 2, 2017 5:58 am
-
-
Jamie Pollock
Scotland
Edinburgh
-
When you say your 18 POP was that the lowest of the 3?
Intriguing to see London so sparsely defended! Was the Axis not curious about invading there rather than France?
-
-
Andras Libal
Klausenburg
Transylvania
-
Yes 18 pop was my lowest (although I think Ruhr gives me pop also so it was higher). Industry is cheap for the West once the US gets in and they get Dow-ed and I had plenty resources from India, US and southern Persia.
To invade Britain he would need to cross the North Sea and as admiral Nelson put it: "I do not say they will not come; I only say he will not come by sea". I have the Home Fleet guarding for that and usually the Germans do not have the time or resources to build up a Navy that could challenge the Royal Navy ... even if they try to hit it with air, all I need is to send out some air to intercept them. In my experience, Sea Lion is very hard to pull off even if it looks very tempting.
-
|