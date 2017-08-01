|
Kilgore Trout
United States
This scenario references “Bread Factory #2” – Scenario RB3 from MMP’s “Red Barricades” HASL. The match played today - Scenario S18 - takes place one day later.
From Jay Richardson on a different ASL-related website: “It was based on "Bread Factory #2" from Red Barricades, which itself was based on "Berserk!" from Streets of Fire. It appears that the historical introduction on all three scenarios is nearly identical (if not actually identical).
In the original Streets of Fire version, the Russians defend with 17 squads but no Gun; the Germans attack with 19 squads. They don't get a Commissar in their OB, but they can probably trade one of their regular leaders for a Commissar. Via SSR, there's a very high probablility [sic] that the 8-0 representing Sgt. Esser will go berserk at some point, which automatically makes all German squads in the same or adjacent location berserk as well... the Russian player could see up to six berserk German squads charging him! The German balance provision increases the chance that Esser will go berserk.”
(Note: We haven’t yet played “Red Barricades”, but certainly plan to get there someday..)
[/q]
Overhead view of Stalingrad’s Barrikady Gun Factory. The Bread Factory is located just outside of this shot, to the left.
[/q]
Better map showing location of the Bread Factory #2 (to the left of Gun Factory). Map oriented such that top of screen is north-west. Map from Jason D. Mark’s amazing book “Island of Fire”. Bite the bullet and purchase a copy of your very own.
Participants:
Russians: 768th Rifle Regiment and ad-hoc replacements.
Germans: Kradschützen-Bataillon 64 (Motorcycle Batallion)
Panzergrenadier Regiment 103
Panzer Division 14
This scenario was originally published in MMP’s “Operations Magazine”, Issue #49 – Spring of 2006
[/q]
Since this magazine has long gone out of print (sold out), MMP has kindly made this Scenario available for free download here: http://bit.ly/2tZllOA
ROAR:
At time of writing, Germans have won 46% of Scenario plays.
Special Rules:
• All woods and orchards are stone rubble. I’m robbing counters from other games to better portray the rubble hexes. 3MF, +3TEM, block LOS inherently & can ambush.
o Per ASLRB B24.1 “A rubbled Location is no longer a building Location”; I will assume that these locations cannot be valid stopping points for routing units.
• Russian Elite and 1st line get -1DRM on CC Ambush rolls.
• Russian 6+1 leader is actually proto-Commissar. Acts as 10-0, immune to ELR. When leader is unpinned/unbroken, accompanying squads get +1 to ML, ignore DM. Failure to rally squad gets ELR’d. If can’t ELR, then CR.
Victory Conditions:
• Germans must control buildings P2 and P3 at end of game.
Introduced This Scenario:
Apart from the use of rubble and the Commissar established in the SSR, this will be the first use of Russian guns. For this Scenario, we will use one Russian 45mm Anti-Tank Gun:
45mm PTP obr. 32 AT:
PTP = (roughly) “Protivotankovaja Pushka” = “Anti-Tank Gun”
“obr. 32” = (roughly) “obraztsa goda” = “Model Year” 1932
[/q]
Photo above is actually from model year 1937 (not the model year 1932) 45mm, but this should be close enough for everyone except that one guy who will certainly correct me in a terse fashion!
Watch this video right at the 7:25 mark (http://bit.ly/2tZ9H6p) to see some photos and footage of this model in action. Dragging one of these through the snow had to be just near impossible.
ROF is 3, Manhandle is #11, attacks with ITT on IFP 4FP column. Target size is “small”. This Russian gun has several difference APCR depletion numbers, but these are unused in ASKSK #2.
Setup:
You will need to access your ASLSK #1 counter tray to play this Scenario – both for the Russian OB as well as some German units. For the Rubble, I used Beyond Valor’s 5/8” counters.
Only about ½ of mapboard ‘z’ is used to simulate the claustrophobic feeling of this city combat. The Russians set up first, but are limited in choices and can only stack 1 MMC per hex to begin. The Germans set up only 3 squads in the upper northwest corner of the board. They do, however, have 7 more squads joining in from the west during Turn 1’s Movement Phase.
[/q]
My chosen setup strategy right before play begins. The 1 Russian AT gun in S5 with CA R4/R5. Russian Commissar ready for action in S3. German units west of Hexrow ‘L’ are set up but won’t enter until Movement Phase Turn 1.
Turn 1
GT1
RPh: NA
PfPh: M1&M2(FG)-R1 11FP/+3, NMC, Russians pinned.
MPh: L2 attempts SMOKE, dr ‘6’ and he stays put.
K10-M10
K10-M9
K9-N8
K7-M7
K6-M6 DFF P5-M6 4FP/+2 NE
SFF P3-M5 3FP/+2, NMC but both German leader and squad pass.
SFF P5-M5 2FP/+2, PTC but both German leader and squad pass.
DFPh: R1&R2(FG)-N1 7FP/+3, PTC, German unit pinned.
AFPh: L2-P3 4FP/+2, 1MC, Russian rolls ‘6-6’ and is CR, ELR and broken.
M5-P5 2FP/+1 NE
RPh: P3-S3 – Russian goes through open hex Q3 but is outside normal range of Germans in L2 and does not suffer interdiction. Makes it to S3 and a chance to try out the new Commissar in the Russian portion of this turn.
APh: M2-N2, L2-M3, M10-N9, N8-O8, M9-N8, M7-N6, M6-N5
CCPh: NA
[/q]
At the end of German Turn 1: Most significantly, the Germans have evicted the defending Russians in P3 – one of the VC buildings!
RT1
RPh: Russian in S3 (ML +1 to 7, no DM), DR ‘2-3’ and Rallies!
PfPh: P5-N5 4FP/+0 NE
R3-N2 4FP/+0, NMC, German passes.
R1-N2 6FP/+0, 2MC, German passes (!!)
MPh: R2(AM)-Q2 DFF N1-Q2 7FP/-1, 1MC, Russian breaks.
S3-R2
R5(AM)-R6 DFF N9-R6 4FP/+3 NE
SFF N9-R6 2FP/+3 NE
S5(AM)-R5 DFF O8-R5 11FP/+3 NE
DFPh: N2-R5 2FP/+3 NE
N5-P5 4FP/+3 NE
M5-P5 11FP/+1, NMC, Russian breaks.
AFPh: R5-O8, 2FP/+3 NE
RtPh: Russian Q2-S3, P5-R6 (passes Interdiction roll)
APh: R1-Q2, R2-Q3, R3-Q4
CCPh: NA
[/q]
Turn 1 End: Germans survive Prep Fire by making some great MC rolls. Two Russian squads break this turn and have to retreat back. The Russians do send 2 ½ squads forward during their Advance Phase to keep buildings P2 and P3 covered.
Turn 2
GT2
RPh: Russians rally units in both S3 and R6. (Commissar is now 2 for 2..)
PFPh: M5-Q4, 11FP/+2, 2KIA. Russian 4-4-7 unit in Q4 is eliminated. +ROF for Germans.
M5-R6, 7FP/+1, PTC, Russian leader and 2 squads pass.
MPh: N9-P8, DFF R6-P8 12FP/+1, NMC, Germans roll ‘6-6’ and unit CR and breaks.
N8-P7, SFF R6-P7 6FP/+1, NE
DFF R5-P7, 4FP/+2, NE
N6-P5 SFF R5-P5 2FP/+2, NE
DFF (Gun in S5 comes out of HIP) S5-P5 R:3
TH:8(+3 C#11, -1 C#13) DR ‘2-3’ for HIT and ROF
4FP/+0, NMC, German misses.
S5-P5 TH:8(+1), DR ‘5-1’ for HIT. 4FP/+0, NMC, German passes.
N5(AM)-O5
O8(Leader)-O7
O8-P6
O8-O6
K7-M8
K6-N6
K5-M6
M3(AM)-N3
N1(AM)-O2 DFF Q2-O2, 6FP/-1, NMC, German breaks.
N2(AM)-O3 DFF Q3-O3, 2FP/-1, NE
DFPh: S3-P6, 2FP/+3, NE
AFPh: P6&P7(FG)-R6, 5.5FP/+3, NE
O5-S5, 2FP/+3, NE
N3-R5, 4FP/+2, NE
O3-Q3, 2FP/+0, NE
RtPh: Germans: O2-M2, P8-O7, P5-O7
APh: O3-P2, N3-O3, P7-P8, P6-P7, O6-P6, N6-O6, M8-M7
CCPh: NA
[/q]
End of German Turn 2: The Russians finally draw some blood – sending back 3 broken German squads. However, there are still far too many Germans advancing that must be held off…
RT2
RPh: NA
PfPh: S5(Gun)-O5 R:4 TH:8(+3 C#11), DR ‘3-4’ MISS and ROF
TH:8(+2), DR ‘5-5’ MISS
R5&R6(FG)-P7, 16FP/+2, DR ‘6-4’ for NE. Ugh! This was a huge missed opportunity.
Q2(PBF)-P2, 12FP/+3, DR ‘4-4’ for cower and NE.
Q3(PBF)-P2, 4FP/+3, NE
MPh: S3(AM)-R3
DFPh: P2(PBF)-Q2, 8FP/+0, NE
O3-Q3, 5FP/-1, NMC, Russians pass.
O5-S5, 4FP/+3, NE
M5-R3, 11FP/+1, PTC, Russians pass.
O6&P6&P7&P8(FG)-R5, 22FP/+3, 1MC, Russians break.
AFPh: R3-O5, 2FP/+3, NE
RtPh: Russians R5-R6
APh: R6-R7, R6-R5, Q2-P2(CC), Q3-P2(CC), R3-Q3, S3-R2
CCPh: (P2): Russians get -1drm for ambush.
No ambush. G4/R6, both Russians and Germans miss roll. Goes to Melee.
[/q]
Situation at the end of Turn 2. This was a turn of missed opportunities for both sides. They continue to trade blows, largely with little effect. The Russians have, so far, done very well at immediately rallying their squads and throwing them back into action. Both sides now contest, via Melee, VC building hex P2. The Germans know that reinforcements arrive during Russian Turn 3 – it will be necessary for the Germans to advance forward and eliminate the Russians in defensive hex row R before the reinforcements arrive. Russians in hex R5 are CX for advancing with MMG – I just forgot to put on the counter during this phase.
Turn 3
GT3
RPh: German Self Rallies in M2. Russian rallies in R6.
PfPh: O3-Q3, 5FP/-1, PTC, Russian pass.
MPh: P8 dr ‘6’ on SMOKE attempt and stops.
O6(AM)-P5 DFF R5-P5, 8FP/+4, ROF, NE
R5-P4 4FP/+4, NE
DFF S5(GUN)-P5 TH:8(+3), DR ‘1-5’, MISS, ROF
S5(GUN)-P5 TH:8(+2), DR ‘4-6’, MISS.
P6 dr ‘1’ on SMOKE and places in Q7.
P6(AM) to Q6 DFF R6&R7(FG)-Q7(PBF) 16FP/+2(SMOKE), 1MC, Germans break.
M7(CX)-R9
M5-O4
M2-O2
O5-P6
M6(CX)-Q9
DFPh: Q3-O3 4FP/+0, PTC, German leader and squad pass.
R6(PBF)-Q7 as SFF 4FP/-1, 1MC, broken German misses and is CR.
AFPh: O4-S5, 2FP/+1, DR ‘1-1’ and no cower, 1MC, Russian crew passes.
P5-R5, 3.5FP/+2, NE
P6-R6, 2FP/+3, NE
P8-R7, 2FP/+3, NE
RtPh: Germans Q7-O7, Q6-O6
APh: O2-P2(CC), O4-P3, O3-P2(CC), R9-S9, Q9-R8, P8-P7, P5(ldr)-O6
P5-O5(Gun acq target counter tracks with them, still in LOS).
CCPh: (P2) Germans 13FP/-1 drm vs. Russian 6FP. Russians choose 6/4 attack vs. 1 unit.
Germans choose all in. Germans DR ‘4-6’ miss. Russians DR ‘5-6’ miss. Melee cont.
[/q]
End of German Turn 3. Germans enter one of the VC building hexes uncontested. The other is tied up a second round in Melee. Largely, the Russians were able to deflect the German attack and hold their positions. Two German squads attempt to flank to the south.
RT3
Russians set up Turn 3 reinforcements at east end of game board. There are 3 conscripts stacked with the leader to give them 5MF. The other squad w/ LMG sets up just north of them.
RPh: Germans; 2 units Rally in O7. 1 unit rallies in O6.
PfPh: Q3(PBF)-P3, 8FP/+3, NE
S5(Gun)-P3, R:3 TH:8(+3 C#11), DR ‘5-1’, MISS
R7(PBF)-R8, 8FP/+3, NMC, Pins German.
R6-P6, 4FP/+2, NMC, Germans miss MC.
R5-P3, 8FP/+4, NE
MPh: Y4(CX)-V4
Y3(CX)-V2
DFPh: P3(PBF)-Q3, 22FP/-2, 2MC, Russians break.
S9&R8(FG)-R7, 6FP/+4, NE
O7&P7(FG)-R7, 15FP/+3, NE
O5&O6(FG)-R5, 11FP/+3, 1MC, Russian pass.
AFPh: NA
RtPh: Russians Q3-R2, Germans P6-O6
APh: V2-U3, V4-U4, R7-R8(CC), R6-R7
CCPh: (R8): Germans are CX and pinned for +2DRM. Russians -1DRM ambush.
Russians AMBUSH Germans.
R4/G4(-2DRM), Russians miss their roll.
G2/R4(+2DRM), Germans miss their roll. Counter is flipped to Melee.
(P2): Same strategy as last game turn. G13(-1DRM)/R6. Both units miss their rolls.
[/q]
End of Turn 3. Russian reinforcements rush from the east. Two stacks of counters tied up in Melee. The Russian defense along hexrow ‘R’ is looking weaker. The Russian Gun has been ineffective the last several attempts.
Turn 4
GT4
RPh: Russians rally 1 squad in R2 (Commissar is now 3/3 in his attempts).
PFPh: P3-S5 11FP/+1, PTC, Russian crew pinned.
O5&O6(FG)-R5, 11FP/+3, NMC, Russians pass.
O7&P7(FG)-R7, 11FP/+3, NE
S9-R7, 4FP/+4, NE
MPh: NA
DFPh: R2-P3, 4FP/+3, NMC, German leader and squad pinned.
S5(Gun)-P3 TH:8(+2 C#2, +3 C#11, -1 C#15) DR ‘2-1’ HIT and ROF
4FP/+0, NMC, both leader and squad break!
TH:8(+3) DR ‘1-4’ HIT and ROF, 4FP/+0, NMC
Leader rolls ‘6-5’ and is CR. His wound roll is ‘5’ and is eliminated.
Squad rolls ‘5-5’ for CR. LLMC rolls is ‘3-5’ and squad is eliminated.
This is a huge attack – both the German 9-2 leader and 4-6-7 squad are removed.
S5(Gun)-O5, TH:8(+2 C#2, +3 C#11) DR ‘3-6’ for MISS and ROF
TH:8(+4), DR ‘5-1’ for MISS.
R5-O5, 8FP/+3, NE, ROF
4FP/+3, NE, ROF
4FP/+3, NE, ROF
4FP/+3, NE
R7-S9, 4FP/+2, NE
AFPh: NA
RtPh: NA
APh: O7-P6, O7-O6, O6-P5, S9-R8(CC)
CCPh: (R8): G8/R4; Russians choose 4/4 attack. Germans make roll, Russians fail roll.
Russian 4-4-7 unit is eliminated and CC is over.
(P2): G13(DRM-1)/R6; Russians choose 6/4 attack. Germans make roll, Russians fail.
Russian 4-5-8 and 2-3-7 units are eliminated and CC is over.
[/q]
End of German Turn 4: This ½ turn saw big swings in momentum. The Russian Gun pounded to oblivion the most potent German leader and HMG crew in P3. Fortunately, the Germans answered back in the CCPh, winning Melee rounds completely in two separate hexes at the most northerly and southerly ends of the battle area.
RT4
RPh: Germans rally units in O7 and O6. Germans attempt to recover two Russian LMGs in P2. One roll is ‘6’ and fail, the other attempt is successful.
PfPh: S5(Gun)-O5 TH:8(+3 C#11, -2 C#15) DR ‘4-5’ MISS
R5-P2, 8FP/+3, PTC, German leader and 1 squad passes, 2 other squads are pinned.
R7(PBF)-R8, 8FP/+2, 2MC, German squad passes, other German unit fails and is ELRd.
MPh: The Russians have no choice but to charge toward the two VC building hexes and the huge German stack awaiting their arrival.
U4-S4 DFF O5-S4, 7FP/-2, 1MC, Russian breaks and ELR, but being a Conscript there is no further ELR possible and so no effect.
U4-S5
U4-R3 (Russian leader with unit) DFF P2-R3, 11FP/+1, 2MC, Russian leader and squad fail.
SFF P2-R3, 5.5FP/+1, 2MC, broken leader and unit somehow make their MC rolls and pass.
U3-T3 DFF P5-T3, 4FP/-2, NMC, Russian breaks.
DFPh: R8(PBF)-R7, 8FP/+3, NMC, Russian leader and squad pass.
O6&P6&P7(FG)-R5, 17FP/+3, 1MC, Russians pass.
AFPh: R2-P2, 2FP/+3, NE
RtPh: Russians: R3-R2, S4-S3, T3-U4 Germans: R8-S9
APh: R7-R8(CC), R2-Q3, S5-R4
CCPh: (R8): No ambush. R5(-1DRM)/G4 R: ‘4-2’ for German CR.
G: ‘2-1’ for Elimination of Russian leader and 4-5-8 unit.
In the end, one German 2-4-7 half squad remains in R8.
[/q]
End of Turn 4: Things did NOT go well for the Russians. Their charge toward hexes P2 and P3 ended as you might expect – 3 broken units scurrying for cover. When they did have advantage – entering into close combat in R8, the Germans rolled a ‘1-2’ and eliminated the superior force. Much will depend on how the Russians do in the next Rally Phase. They are running out of firepower that can possibly re-take building possession before the end of Turn 6. For certain, the Germans will dig in and prepare for another charge in Turn 5.
Turn 5
GT5
RPh: Germans recover Russian LMG in P2
Russians in R2: Leader rallied by Commissar rolls ‘5-6’ and is “ELR’d” from 8-0 leader down to 7-0 leader. Russian squad rallies.
PfPh: P2(only 4-6-7 and Russian LMG)(PBF)-Q3, 12FP/+0, 2MC, Russian pinned.
P2(4-6-7, LMG, leader)-R2, 7FP/+2, NE
O5&O6(FG)-R4, 11FP/+0, 1MC, Russian passes.
O6-S5, 6FP/+2, NE
P6&P7(FG)-R5, 11FP/+3, NE
MPh: German in P2 (5-4-8) places DC in Q3. DFF R2&Q3(FG)-P2, 8FP/+3, NE
P7-N5
R8-R6 DFF R5(PBF)-R6, 16FP/+2, 1MC, German breaks.
DFPh: Q3-P2 (as SFF) 2FP/+3, PTC, German leader pinned, 1 German squad pinned, 2 other German squads pass.
The next series of events were unusual and called enough obscure rules into play that I posted a separate thread on this message board – outlining all that took place and asking the community if the rules had been applied correction. You can read this thread at the link below:
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/1819649/gun-hit-drm-lim...
(Note: I learned subsequently that I did play this incorrectly. I failed to apply the “x2” modifier TH for the Gun when changing Covered Arc within the stone building. That is, I applied a +3 modifier for changing CA, when it should have been +3(x2) = +6. Even though I did attack and rolled a ‘1-1’, the overall TH:8 and (+9)TH modifier suggests that I wouldn’t have taken the shot in the first place. As it is, I will detail how it did get played. This particular round of attacks did not make a significant difference in the short term and it certainly won’t make a difference in who wins this Scenario… )
S5 changes Covered Arc to S4/R4
S5(Gun)-P2, R:4 TH:8(+3 C#8, +3 C#11) DR ‘1-1’ for CH and ROF
8FP/+0, DR ‘6-6’ for MISS
S5-P2 TH:8(+3 C#11, -1 C#15) DR ‘1-4’ HIT AND ROF
4FP/+0, NE
S5-P2 TH:8(+1) DR ‘1-1’ for CH and ROF
8FP/+0, K/2, 1 unit CR and breaks. Leader and other 2 squads pass MC.
S5-P2 TH:8(+1) DR ‘6-1’ for MISS
S5-P2 at Intensive Fire. TH:8(+3 C#11, -2 C#15, +2 C#9) DR ‘5-3’ MISS
R4-P2, 4FP/+3, NMC, Leader and all 3 units pass MC.
AFPh: DC in Q3 explodes. 30FP/+0, K/4, Russian 4-4-7 breaks and CR to broken 2-2-6 Conscript.
P2-P4 (German 5-4-8 w/ Russian 2-6 LMG) 5FP/+0, NMC, Russian breaks.
RtPh: German R6-R7. Russian Q3-R2, R4-R5.
APh: P2-P3 (by German 5-4-8 that wasn’t pinned). Germans now have control of both VC buildings.
N5-N4, O6-P5, O6-P6, O7-P7. Germans are setting up long defensive line against final incoming rush of Russian units that must take at least one of the building hexes in their phase.
CCPh: NA
[/q]
Near the end of German Turn 5. Germans in P2 survive barrage of Russian Gun fire. In Advance Phase, Germans move into P2 and now have control of both VC building hexes. The rest of the Germans adjust position to allow better LOS shots at the Russians that must rush the building in open ground.
RT5
Things look very bleak for the Russians. They will need to rally most of their broken squads and make a run at the buildings in P1 and P2.
RPh: Russian leader in P2 rallies. The broken squad (1/2 squad 2-2-6) fails his roll under the required leadership of the Commissar and is CR – eliminated. German squad in P2 rallies.
PfPh: S5(Gun)-P2. TH:8(+3 C#11, -2 C#15) DR ‘4-2’ for HIT. 4FP/+0, 1MC, German leader passes, one German squad breaks and the other is pinned.
MPh: R5(Drops MMG)-R4 and takes DFF P5&O5(FG)-R4, 15FP/-2, NMC, Russian passes.
Russian continues R4-Q4 and takes DFF P3(PBF)-Q4, 14FP/-2, PTC, Russian pinned.
DFF P6&P7(FG)-Q4, 14FP/-2, 2MC, Russian finally breaks.
R2(AM)-Q3 and takes DFF P2(PBF)-Q3, 4FP/-2, 2MC, leader passes but squad breaks.
The Russians yield the match. At this point, there are no good order Russian squads on the board and a wall of German units ready to take on anyone daring to enter the open ground hexes near the VC buildings.
Result: German victory in 5 turns.
[/q]
Street fighting at its grittiest. German weapons pit in Stalingrad, sometime in the fall of 1942.
Impressions:
We tend to favor the close quarters street fighting scenarios and this was no exception. The addition of rubble and Commissars were welcome. It’s fun to play new scenarios that continue to build on existing rules and introduce new concepts in a step-by-step basis. This scenario isn’t often played, probably due to its more obscure origins, but certainly should be added to the rotation of anyone’s ASKSK #2 scenario listings.
Ronster Zero
United States
California
-
Amazing write up!
Kilgore Trout
United States
-
Thank you! We enjoy doing these. We only get to play maybe 1 turn every 1 or 2 days. It makes for a fun, week + long session with lots of time between to discuss strategy, go over rules, & etc.
