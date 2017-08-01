|
sloop hmsstarling
United States
South Carolina
-
As I mentioned before, I had read Larteguy’s The Centurions and The Praetorians, followed by Horne’s A Savage War of Peace, so when Colonial Twilight arrived I was ready to dive right in! After walking through the Colonial Twilight Playbook Tutorial a couple of times, I was ready for my first learning game! And what a game it was! I learned a lot while having a whale of a time, and as is usual with me, a lot of the learning came from mistakes, some small, and some larger …
I played the short scenario solo, intermittently over several days, playing both sides, to go through the operations, special activities, and the Propaganda sequence in preparing for a play against Vez’ Bot, to be followed soon by a live two-player game in our regular group.
Everything started normally as shown in the set-up photo, but the situation quickly got out of hand before very many moves were made. In building the game deck, I had sorted through the unused cards and picked out capabilities to include at the start, which were SAS for the Government, Commandos for the FLN, and Torture for both. SAS turned out to be not very useful, Commandos proved useful for the FLN, and wouldn’t you know it the first card turned in Card Play #1 was Card #30 Change in Tactics. As FLN, I decided it would be better to play the game without Torture in effect, so I took the event and canceled Torture … this could have been a mistake, but that’s what I did. The Government then did an Operation plus Special sweeping in three spaces and neutralizing a Guerilla and an FLN base.
Then Card Play #2 and it was #10 Moujahidine with FLN as 1st Eligible. I took the event again for FLN thinking it might be a long run to the first Propaganda and that it might come in handy to expand the Rally spaces. Could have been a mistake, but that’s what I did, and that opened the door for another Government Op plus Special, again sweeping in two spaces this time and also neutralizing a Guerilla and an FLN base.
On the next Card Play (Card #37 Integration), the FLN did Ops Only in four spaces, followed by a Government Limited Op Assault. Now I made a series of mistakes not paying enough attention to the “Home Plate” and keeping FLN as 1st Eligible when doing Ops Only instead of switching 1st-E to Government. This mistake carried on for a few cards, and by Card Play #7 I had realized the error of my ways, but since this was a learning game I didn’t go back and unwind it all. The FLN gained some advantage in this run of cards, but I’m not sure if the ultimate outcome of the game would have changed if I had played it correctly.
During this run Card #40 Strategic Movement came up, and after studying the rule book, the play book, and reading all the definitions, I finally concluded that even though somewhere I read that the Availability Box is really located in France, which is on the coast, the three coastal spaces mentioned in the card include only coastal spaces on the map and not the Availability Box. Continuing on with the first campaign, at one point the Government ran out of resources, had to pass, and the FLN took an Op plus Special to attack in Constantine taking out two French Troops and losing two Guerillas in the battle. The Government retaliated with a counter attack, using Troop Lift plus Assault to eliminate three Guerillas from Constantine.
The long first campaign continued, and Card Play #10 brought #33 Overkill, and the FLN as 1st-E took the capability. This turned out to be very worthwhile for the FLN because after Assault operations the FLN can place an underground Guerilla in one of the Assault spaces. This capability prevented a number of swept Active Guerillas from being assaulted because the Assault operation would have replaced the Active Guerillas with an Underground Guerilla, and then of course Terror ensues! I may have over-intimidated myself as Government with this FLN capability … the recriminations back in Paris continue to this day over how the war was fought …
The first campaign continued and finally at Card Play #13, the last possible card for the first campaign, Propaganda finally popped up. Not a moment too soon because the Government had again had to pass and was at only two Resources. I added it all up, making a minor math mistake in tallying Government resources (counting the Government controlled sectors with a base as one each instead of Population value …), later discovered, and corrected at the second Propaganda card.
It was during this Propaganda round that I learned a big lesson, ALWAYS READ THE RULE BOOK VERY THOROUGHLY! I had missed the subtlety of needing a Troop and a Police to Pacify a Government controlled space and lost out on Support where I had mal-deployed Government pieces even knowing that Propaganda was imminent. The carefully saved FLN Momentum Card #10 turned out to never have been used, so that was probably a mistake in taking that event early on in the campaign. I did Rally several times, but always in spaces that already had FLN bases, so Card #10 momentum never came into effect.
A photo of the map at the end of the first Propaganda round shows the Government struggling and with a real uphill climb to put Support + Commitment five spaces ahead of Opposition + Bases just to make it a tie … Also note that all three cities have no Police and Algiers is at Neutral! MISTAKE!
Beginning the second campaign, the FLN played tactically on Card Play #14 which was Card #14 Protest in Paris doing Ops Only to prevent the Government from taking the event (move the France Track two spaces). There were rallies in several spaces, along with an Agitate, and a move on the France Track of one space from E to F! The Government countered with a Limited Op placing Algerian Police in Algiers and Pacifying to Support.
The campaign continued with the Government taking an event Card #9 Beni-Oui-Oui to bring Support to two neutral spaces, and the FLN used their Zonal Commandos capability to good effect attacking and ambushing several times without activating the Guerillas. Several card plays led to attrition on both sides and dwindling resources with the FLN keeping up the pressure with Extortions to recoup resources, and then there was an adroit FLN play of the Card #52 (corrected to #53) Population Control setting Algiers to Neutral! Card Play #20 turned up Card #39 Retreat into Djebel, and the Government promptly sent five Guerillas from two mountain spaces into the Available Box.
Then shockingly for the Government, Propaganda Card #2 suddenly appeared on Card Play #21, eight cards into the second campaign, catching the Government again mal-deployed without Police with Troops and losing out on a Pacification opportunity … a tactical mistake going past half-way in the campaign and not making appropriate adjustments in time … but at least picking up two Support in the east at Philippeville and Souk Ahras. The Victory check showed that the FLN, at 26 - 30 for -4, were well in the lead compared to the Government at 22 - 35 for -13!
The FLN started fast in the third campaign, doing Ops Only to prevent the Government from taking the event in Card #3 Leadership Snatch, and performed Terror in Oran along with the just Supported Philippeville. Two steps forward, two steps back, what a fantastic game, I love this game!! Toward the end of the second campaign the FLN had built up forces in Tizi Ouzou and Bougie in anticipation of making major forays against Algiers or Constantine, or both, when the plan was cut short by the second Propaganda card, but the forces were still there for the third campaign with the same plan in mind.
Then on Card Play #23 the Government was 1st-E on Card #44 Paranoia, taking the event and locking all those Guerillas into Wiliya III!! In the heat of the moment, I forgot to take a photo at the end of the second Propaganda round, but I did take one at this point, showing the 12 Guerillas now boxed into Wiliya III.
The third campaign continued with Card Play #24 turning Card #50 Bleuite with the action focusing on Oran for a Government Train plus Deploy including a Pacification to Support followed by an FLN Rally to flip a Guerilla underground in Oran to set up future action. Then on Card Play #25, Card #26 Casbah came up and the FLN took the event to place four Guerillas in Algiers. There was only one Guerilla in Available so I took that one and placed it in Algiers, and then took three Guerillas from Tizi Ouzou and placed them in Algiers. I thought that was a legal play under Rule 1.4.1, and convinced myself that even though Guerillas could not March out of Wiliya III, small bands could clandestinely move out and appear elsewhere, downtown Algiers in this instance.
On Card Play #26 (the end of the second Propaganda deck, and the beginning of the risk of the third Propaganda Card suddenly appearing without warning), Card #42 Czech Arms Deal, the 1st-E FLN Rallied in Algiers converting two Guerillas to a Base to set up the Agitate action, gaining one point on Opposition + Bases and Agitating to Opposition gaining three points on Opposition + Bases. The Government countered by Assaulting in Algiers eliminating the two remaining Guerillas and the FLN base. There was a whole lot of excitement over all of this action in the Battle of Algiers and I forgot to increase Commitment by one point, and also forgot to place the underground Guerilla from the FLN Overkill Card Revenge capability … one of the hazards of solo play, no one to remind you of little procedural mistakes …
As the campaign continued I played FLN with liberal application of Rule 1.4.1 rallying a Guerilla or two cleaning out the Available Box and then making up the other Guerilla placements with small bands clandestinely moving out of Wiliya III to the focus of the action. They were boxed in from Marching out, but they were making their way to the “front” quietly by other means.
Pressing on, after several card plays the Government was in desperation almost out of resources and well behind on the Victory Point comparison, so it looked like the only thing that could possibly give the Government a chance to stay in the game was a Coup D’Etat! So when Card Play #29 turned up Card #52 Cabinet Shuffle, the Government preempted the FLN and played the Pivotal Card #66 Coup D’Etat, it was all in for continuing the war or losing it all right there! The coup dice came down and it was, YES!, Government 6 to FLN 4, the coup succeeds, the paratroopers have prevailed, De Gaulle is ousted, General Challe takes command! The Government surged with 10 more Resources and four more Commitment! The FLN then countered with Rally and Extortion gaining Resources and then shifting more Guerillas out of the boxed-in Wiliya III.
Now here is where I made a major strategic mistake playing the Government. Flush with all these new Resources, I swept in a number of spaces to expose many Guerillas for later Neutralizations and Assaults or at least forcing the FLN to spend resources to put them back underground. This is a losing game trying to match resources with the FLN because it takes two Government resources to do something that can be undone by one FLN resource. So rather than sweeping in many spaces, I should have focused on one space, swept and cleared it bringing it to Support and then gone into the next one, ink blot by ink blot. As it turned out I got ahead of myself putting French Troops into Mostaganem without Police and this sector was one of those pumped up with a many Guerillas filtering out of Wiliya III to threaten Oran. A couple of card plays and the French Troops were wiped out taking an equal number of Guerillas with them through attrition, but alas it was too little too late. In a desperation move, I resettled Sidi Bel Abbes to deny an Opposition point, but that card play brought Taleb into the game for the FLN for another resource advantage to the insurgents even though the cards were counting down with limited opportunity to apply Taleb’s capability. Then on Card Play #33, seven cards into the third Propaganda deck, and 12th card of the third campaign since the second Propaganda card, Propaganda Card #3 appeared and it was game over.
Neither side met their victory levels, so I continued through the Propaganda round. Resources were gained then spent on increasing Support. Commitment was lost by seven casualties and the France Track, and in the final tally, it was FLN Opposition + Bases = 23 - 30 for -7 compared to the Government Support + Commitment = 22 - 35 for -13! The FLN prevailed and a negotiated peace treaty ultimately lead to Algerian independence with Ben Bella presiding over the new Government and Boumedienne waiting in the wings.
If I hadn’t made the strategic mistake of the big sweep at the beginning of the third campaign, the Government might have been able to bring Sidi Bel Abbes to Support rather than resettling it to take away Opposition, and it may have been possible to bring Mostaganem to Support also, although time may have run out before that could have been done. If this could have been accomplished the score would have been closer, but most likely still an FLN victory. Anyway, the fun of the game was in the playing and not the final score. I am very excited to have this new game and it is moving right up the list toward my all-time favorite COIN game, A Distant Plain! Great game, and a big thank you to Brian Train for designing this game for us!
So there it is, first learning game all wrapped up, and now I’m going to play a solo game against Vez’ Bot to see what I should have done as the FLN! In our forthcoming live two-player game, my gaming buddy always likes to play France in whatever game is on the table, so I’ll be playing FLN and I’ll be paying very close attention to Vez’ Bot to see what I should be doing in my live game!
A couple of post scripts. First, I was having difficulty as the Government in determining an operational sequence to eliminate Guerillas, and was especially intimidated by the Overkill Revenge capability that gives the FLN one hidden Guerilla after Assaults. Perhaps this FLN capability isn’t as strong as it seems, but I was definitely hindering myself as Government in going for Assaults, but then I was having difficulty getting Police and Troops together for Neutralize which also calls for being able to do an Operation plus Special Activity. A couple of times I led with my nose putting Troops in first and then suffering losses of valuable and scarce Troops. The next thing I was going to try was putting Police in first with a Garrison, then follow that with a Sweep plus Neutralize, but that third Propaganda card popped up ending it all. So there’s something to experiment with in the next game … If anyone has any advice on a good sequence that seems to work well for taking out Guerillas, like the Ferenghis on Star Trek, I’m all ears!
Another thing that mystified me were those French Police in the western and southern sectors standing guard over Zero population spaces. I may have missed some key tactical aspect of the interplay of rules and procedures, but after watching them guard those sectors for two campaigns, in the third campaign I started redeploying those police into northern sectors where I planned to exert control and build support, well that was the plan, but time ran out before very much was accomplished … perhaps I should have made those redeployments sooner and also worked out a way to load in Police then follow with Troops ignoring the Overkill Revenge capability … The debates continue in Paris as to the conduct of the war and who should be court martialed over the military failures … what if this, but then what if that, and on this hand, but then on the other hand … did I mention that I love this game!!
After taking notes on scrap paper, I decided it would be better to have a systematically organized sheet to track the card-by-card action. Scrap paper notes are fine, but sometimes the count is lost and it’s nice to have it recorded systematically card-by-card, eligibility-by-eligibility as the game is in progress. It’s easy enough to reconstruct the victory point count from the board state for Bases, Opposition, and Support, but because Commitment doesn’t track to anything on the board other than its tally on the edge track, meticulous records need to be kept for each change of Commitment. Similarly, Resources tally only to the edge track, and a tracking sheet provides a convenient way to note Resource changes. Accordingly, I developed a tracking sheet that other players may like to use and it is in the Files section.
Now with all that behind me, let’s get cracking on setting up for that game against Vez’ Bot!
Enjoy your games!
Jan
Ivor Bolakov
United Kingdom
-
Always good to see learning game write-ups, helps so many people avoid the same errors.
Brian Train
Canada
Victoria
British Columbia
Thanks Jan, I am glad you enjoyed the game!
Just some random notes:
SAS is not that useful if you have not Recalled de Gaulle, and that latter card is in effect at the beginning of the Short scenario.
Zonal Commandos is very useful; if you can both Subvert and Ambush without having to reveal any Guerrillas, it's powerful - you used it well.
Do be observant with "Home Plate" and the switching of eligibility.
When you get a live opponent, he won't be so forgiving!
Card #40 Strategic Movement: None of the holding boxes (Available, Out of Play, Casualties etc.) are physical spaces, even if they are depicted on top of the big blue wobbly Mediterranean. The France Track is a space for Train/Rally purposes, so you can move the marker on it, but that's all (and its definition in 1.3.8 is where you read the bit about France; but the whole "Deploy" Special Activity is what covers the transfer of French forces to the Algerian theatre).
#10 Moujahedine is useful if you want to build up rapidly, also note that if there is a notional Base in a space you can flip all the Guerrillas there Underground if you need to.
Having Troops and Police in the same space to Pacify in the Support Phase is also a feature of Andean Abyss, Cuba Libre, and A Distant Plain.
But if you are new to the COIN system, it is something to watch out for.
It's important because it's in this Phase that the Government can not only Pacify in a much larger number of spaces, he can make two shifts at once, not just one.
Do observe the limit on spending, though: no more than the current Commitment level in this Phase.
Meanwhile, recall you need Troops and Police in the same space to do a Neutralize: when to disperse Troops to do this kind of thing, or concentrate them to make an "Airborne Hammer", is one of those dilemmas you'll have to judge.
Interesting play of Coup d'etat as well, you maxed out there... it could have gone the other way too!
I have no obvious method for countering Guerrillas - generally it pays to be methodical instead of charging around after things, but at the same time you have to hustle because there isn't much time.
As you noted, a good combination is Garrison followed next turn by an Assault against the Guerrillas Activated by the Garrison.
The 2 Police in Mascara and Tiaret should probably be Deployed out when you get a chance, but recall that Police in border Sectors have the same value as Troops for Assaults.
Historically, these represent large numbers of French soldiers deployed to monitor the Morice and Pedron Lines, and react to FLN infiltrations across the wire.
Again, glad that you enjoyed your learning game but it seems there will be formal inquiries in Paris.
Perhaps your next posting will be the Kerguelen Islands.
Brian
sloop hmsstarling
United States
South Carolina
Hi Brian,
Thank you very much for another great game and also for your comments and advice! I'm really enjoying Colonial Twilight as I also have really enjoyed A Distant Plain!
Having played many games of A Distant Plain, and several of Cuba Libre, and having read the Colonial Twilight rules, but not closely enough, I was stunned in the first Propaganda round to discover that I had forgotten to include Police and Troops together for Pacification. I wrote a big note-to-self in ALL CAPS on my scrap paper game record to not make the same mistake again, and then what happened on the second Propaganda round, gasp!, and double gasp!, deja vu all over again! Probably won't forget that again any time soon ...
And with the coup, at that point as Government I was pretty much out of the game and if the coup had failed, it would have been a slow walk on hot coals to the final Propaganda card. The chances of a win with big rolls is pretty remote, but I could do no other that take the chance, and luckily it fell my way, sort of, as excessive exuberance over winning the coup soon swept me away ...
And yes there were formal inquiries in Paris, now concluded, and I'm enroute to the Kerguelen Islands, traveling by slow boat as there are no airfields there. Luckily the court martial spared my life even though I had fomented a coup, and they generously issued me a windbreaker and heavy duty long johns, but restricted me to taking only one book, Patrick O'Brian's Desolation Island, and one game, Colonial Twilight, and told me that parole wouldn't be considered until I have achieved +6 or more on the One Player Victory score - Vive la France!
Jan
Brian Train
Canada
Victoria
British Columbia
Good luck to you out there, Jan.
Brian
Pete Belli
United States
Florida
"If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."
Nice work.
A thumb and a bit of GeekGold for making me look up Kerguelen Islands on Wikipedia.
Brian Train
Canada
Victoria
British Columbia
My day is complete when I know I have contributed to someone's edification, without the use of shouting and sticks.
Thank you Pete!
Brian
Scott D
United States
Virginia
jhope wrote:
...parole wouldn't be considered until I have achieved +6 or more on the One Player Victory score
Life imprisonment.
-
