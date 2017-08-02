|
I reacquired this game recently as I had good memories of it from when I was a bewildered teen subscriber to S&T only to discover they'd gone bust. This was the second game I received and it's not bad.
Maybe like a lot of SPI's stuff at the time it is a little bit fiddly. I get the impression that designers since then have got better at achieving similar effects (command, activation, etc.) with less fiddly elements. When it comes to pre-WW2 I could be completely wrong about that, as I have few points of comparison.
Anyway... this is the first post of a series to this thread about a play through of the campaign game.
Here's the setup:
The victory conditions are about inflicting damage on the enemy (pretty much 1 VP per strength point) and per turn control of the indicated locations: crossroads at A are worth points to either player, B is worth VPs to the Colonial player (in Blue) and the two locations C are worth VPs to the British (in Red).
Although the Colonials have a lot of units on the map at the start, they are typically much lower morale values (which makes them vulnerable) and their Advance wing commander Lee is pretty flakey so they can't reliably activate all the units and/or brigade leaders they might like. Being in command is enough to defend effectively, but activation is required to attack effectively. The exception being Wayne who is always activated (he's the leader at the head of the Colonial column). The British have a good commander in Cornwallis and generally high morale values.
Anyway.
20 minutes later:
(colors are a bit different due to lighting conditions)
Nothing too dramatic. The Colonial column has broken up a bit because Lee rolled badly for activation points and only the always-active Wayne at the head of the column, and Maxwell - heading up the northern route could use grand tactical (slightly faster) movement. Splitting the column like this may not be the best idea since Maxwell to the north is unlikely to be able to be activated much of the time, so will be able to defend, but not attack. The British advance from Monmouth towards the front.
20 more minutes:
Colonials continue their advance, and start to deploy. The southern column will aim to get at least some units into the woods next turn (the Colonial units are hard to dislodge in the woods). The artillery are heading south to deploy on that flank.
British continue their advance. Light infantry attempt to dislodge the militia in the woods with mixed results. One units gets a Dr result and forces a retreat, but the neighboring unit survives a morale check andthe attacking British unit takes a 1 point step loss. The other British unit doesn't do as well and is disordered in the exchange of fire before it has a chance to shock attack.
Chances are, I am messing up rules, even at this simple stage. I notice, for example, that the facing of Colonial Battery 1 (heading south from the main column) is incorrect. I'm pretty relaxed about these sorts of things unless they seem likely to change the outcome... so no do-overs.
That's it for now... more to follow in subsequent posts. Only 26 turns to go.
Thanks, David. I own this game but thus far have played only the Hedgerow scenario. I'll be interested in seeing how things unfold in your playing.
