Mark Cicero
United States
New York
Ran my second crack at Scenario 10 – Actually about a week ago, but didn't get the chance to write it up until now.
I decided to plan the attack for similar results as my first try, and planned for a landing in Russia right from the start. I didn't even bother to bring either Stilwell or Chiang into the plan at all. Since I was putting all my eggs in one basket, so to speak, I approached Stalin in February, and fully briefed both him and Thompson and marked the situation urgent. This worked, and I had permission from Stalin right way.
To keep security a little better than last time, I delayed asking Nimitz to arrange the rendezvous until March, and did not brief or put any urgency on the request. However, I still passed on the first try with Nimitz as well, so all good. I also picked every possible security improvement at the cost of moral, and kept Doolittle in Washington with no phone access.
I made as many modifications as I could to save weight, but added extra ordinance and Mark Twains to maximize the damage. And of course, this time I planned for the Russia landings and put in deicers!
Once again, damage to Japan was extensive, and Hap thought the results “Splendid”. I ended up with 41 blast markers across all three cities and did significant damage, including to Tokyo West, though I didn't damage the Imperial Palace. The only negative as far as the Army was concerned was that only 7 of the 18 crews (again chosen for security) made it through to Russia. Two were shot down overt Tokyo, Seven ditched between Japan and Vladivostok, and two were forced to divert to Korea after missing Vladivostok. These heavy losses meant that there was no promotion on the table for Doolittle
The Navy, once again, was not very happy, rating the whole thing as “Risky”. No ships were sunk or damaged, except for one sub in the Japan sea zone trying to recon the targets. However, just about nothing actually went right from the execution stage. TF 16 was delayed leaving port, and missed multiple rendezvous, only joining up with TF 18 further west and much later than planned.
The Joint Chiefs considered it “Mission Accomplished”. Security was much tighter this time around, and the Alert level was 0 at launch. Major penalty here was that with no B-25s landing in China, Stilwell received no reinforcements.
Temperature at home was “Inspired”, mostly due to the damage inflicted, and Doolittle did at least get the Medal of Honor for his efforts.
China results were Okay, but dropped to “Weak” since Chiang wasn't briefed. No B-25s reached him, and he will still be facing the Japanese reprisals, so that is understandable
Relations with Russia are “Normal”. Four surviving B-25s were appropriated, but the seven crews, including Doolittle, were briefly held and then allowed to exit through Turkey and head home.
Overall, Roosevelt's mood was “Positive”.
Tokyo, on the other hand, is completely “Horrified” by the damage inflicted. The four crews captured after ditching and in Korea are summarily executed without trial. New offensives in China, population suppression, and terror bombing in Chungking are the price paid by the Chinese for the mission success, even though they did not participate. Tojo's attitude toward Russia is “Cool” and the Neutrality Pact “Weak”, based on Stalin's participation and lack of enforcement. Improvement of the home defenses will pull resources from Japan's offensives, which helps, and Operations MO and MI go ahead as planned.
Errors:
I made two mistakes during play. First, I missed the fact that each failed rendezvous check increases the security risk, so I had to adjust the value afterwards to correct for it. I had six security dice with a risk value of 19 to start though, so I don't think this made much if any difference. Second, I also failed to realize that I had to launch one I reached the planned launch point, and moved one zone closer prior to launch. I rolled the furthest possible stating zone from Defense West, though, so at best I “cheated” one zone closer. That actually might have cost me a couple more Aircraft, at the end, but I don't think it would have made a significant difference in points.
Observations:
From the point of view of inflicting maximum damage to Japan, it looks like this is the way to plan the raid. The extra ordinance really pumps the blast damage. Of course, the crew losses are very high, especially since I had strong head winds in two zones, which burned up my fuel. Also, it seems that inflicting massive damage carries a lot of costs – crew executions, reprisals against China – so maybe it actually makes sense to moderate the damage a bit instead? Do well, but not too well, in a sense?
In your opinion, Doolittle Raid is better or much better in respect to Dambuster Raid? After two attempts, I think you could have a clear idea about this...I have the Dambuster, and played it about five time in Scenario 10, with no fortune, but I was satisfied overall. Thank you in advance for the answer!
Nice, Mark. As your AAR illustrates, there are considerable what-ifs in terms of planning and outcome. The intent was to frame the what-ifs so that they are historically reasonable, and not ridiculous. No Nazis on the moon, but what if more than just York and his crew land in the Soviet Union? Does that cause friction between the USSR and the Empire of Japan, neither of whom are in a position to open a second front? The sandbox of possible outcomes can only be so wide, so I know some players may find the Debriefing Manual's outcomes silent on some things. Hopefully, there is enough to fill in gaps on your own, if they arise.
The design premise was that the Doolittle Raid was historically weak, militarily. Not much of an impact on the cities themselves. The effect was felt politically. However, had some of the parameters changed, the outcome might also have changed. For example, what if parameters were changed so that the aircraft were loaded with extra ordnance, or what if more aircraft were involved, thus delivering more ordnance? Would it have exposed a vulnerability that Tojo would have had to attend to? Would it have actually sapped Japan's military resources, or altered its thinking, enough to change Operation MO and MI, or elsewhere? But how can more ordnance be loaded onto aircraft? Less fuel might be one way. If less fuel, range reduces. If range is reduced, the Navy better deliver the goods closer to the target, or the aircraft need to land someplace closer to the target because they won't reach China. USSR looks pretty good. Et cetera. Set up the historical dominoes and then knock the first one over to see what happens. A Groundhog Day time-loop where you get to see what might change historically.
Since the outcome is political and only partially military, it's hard to know what the strategy should be, and your last two sentences note that. The goal was to make for a satisfying close to Scenario 10, even if the usual feeling that "I won" or "I won bigtime" isn't quite delivered. That's the sort of outcome possible in a solitaire game, which wouldn't work all that well in a two player format.
Thanks for the AAR.
hieronymus62 wrote:
In your opinion, Doolittle Raid is better or much better in respect to Dambuster Raid? After two attempts, I think you could have a clear idea about this...I have the Dambuster, and played it about five time in Scenario 10, with no fortune, but I was satisfied overall. Thank you in advance for the answer!
Unfortunately, I can't really help you here, since I don't have the Dambuster Raid. I considered both of them, but the topic of this one appealed to me more, so it's the one I went with.
All I can say is that I'm enjoying it so far. One thing I've notice -- and as Jeremy alluded to above -- you do kind of have to approach it as a "what if" scenario generator, as opposed to "how do I win this".
If the "goal" is to score maximum damage to Japan, then loading extra ordianance and planning on a landing in Russia seems to be the best bet, at the cost of heavy crew losses. Now, I need to try some different options going to China, to see how the results differ -- which will mostly be in the political reactions of Stalin and Chiang, as well as Tojo.
I don't know if Dambusters had similar trade off issues, or if it was a more straightforward "how well did I do" game.
Dambuster is more direct, because there are dams to hit and destroy, possibly, planning the mission thinking also to explore the German defenses in each dam and trying to obtain the assets that could be more useful in the final stage, hit the damned dams, hoping that bomb explodes...Along the incoming route there are many (damned again!) risks, so normally I have lost a good number of bombardiers, and with bombs scarcity isn't simple to obtain a damage in a dam...Really amusing, when is only a game, and one not think to all that men that died, British pilots and German civilians.
