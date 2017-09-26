tomrussell wrote:

wtjBatman wrote:

Great AAR! Interesting seeing how one of the other scenarios plays out. I've only played the historical scenario, and had a lot of fun. Looks like the Confederates have a much easier path to victory in this scenario, for obvious reasons. In my historical games the Rebels have it tough.

The third scenario evens it out a bit for both sides, and is probably the best "competitive" experience of the three May 31 scenarios.