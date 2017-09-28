|
Introduction
The American Civil War continues to keep my attention, which would be obvious if you could see my book purchase history from Amazon, or my war game purchase history over the last 6 months. The latest game to take a bite out of my wallet is Seven Pines; or, Fair Oaks (SPFO). It was published in 2017 by Hollandspiele, and designed by Hollandspiele’s own Tom Russell. They continue to put out games that interest me, both from their subject matter and complexity level. Primarily their games are on small(er) maps, with few counters, and shorter rule books. Regardless of size, my experience with their games has been very positive, and while this may sound funny at first, I feel they play larger than they look at first glance. SPFO is no exception. Note: SPFO is designed as a 2 player game, however for this review I played solitaire.
SPFO is a brigade level tactical game covering the Battle of Seven Pines, one of the first engagements of the 1862 Peninsula Campaign. The 22x17in hex map is set to a 250-300 yards per hex scale, with turns taking half an hour each. The game comes with a scenario book containing 4 scenarios. May 31st Historical, June 1st Historical, and two “What if?” scenarios. It is notable that this is the first in the Shot & Shell Battle Series, which is designed to simulate mid-19th century combat on the brigade level. Evidently it shares some designs with Russell’s previous “Blood” games, none of which I have played, so I can’t speak to that. For this review, I am really looking at both the system, and this particular game made using the system.
Components & Artwork
Overall component quality is excellent, as I’ve come to expect from Hollandspiele.
The map artwork was done by Ilya Kudriashov, and it is both functional and pleasing to the eye. Terrain features and hex sides were easy to distinguish, while there is enough detail to make you feel like you are really looking at a map of that area. Forest, swamp, clearings, streams, and points of interest are all obvious. Heavy intrenchments and abatis are drawn directly on the map, a nice touch. The map is thick enough that folding it back once allows it to lay flat even without plexiglass.
There is one Player Aid Card included with the game. On it you share the Division Activation Track and Turn Track. The combat information (Combat Results Tables and Combat Modifiers) is written on the Player Aid Card, and also on the back of the Shot & Shell Series Rulebook. I do have to say I would have appreciated a Sequence of Play, even an abbreviated one, somewhere on the map, on the back of the rulebook, or on the PAC. I did create my own one page SoP, which I uploaded to the files section here on BGG. Using it I didn’t have to flip back and forth through the rulebooks quite as much.
I continue to love the counters in Hollandspiele’s games. For those who don’t know, they are the thick laser cut variety, not the thinner die cut. Even though they are laser cut, I didn’t have any problems with soot. I am also very pleased to say that, unlike with my copy of More Aggressive Attitudes, I had no counters with low resolution text or writing on them. They were all printed and punched out without issue, and had bright vibrant colors for the different Divisions that really help them stand out when looking at the map or the activation track. Their weight and size allows them to stack without issue.
The rulebook clocks in at 10 pages, and it feels like they pack a lot of information in those 10 pages. We are looking at five distinct phases in the game (kinda 6, but the end phase isn’t counted as a phase in the rulebook), with each phase having multiple actions, from activations to movement to the three different types of combat! Although there is a lot crammed into these 10 pages, it is all well laid out, with small graphical inserts when necessary to break up the text. I didn’t have the game mastered after reading through the rules once, but after a couple full read throughs and some skimming the more complicated parts before bed, I was able grok the rules well enough that I only had to to use the rulebook as a reference while playing. I did find myself checking the game/scenario book quite often for a lot of what I would call “But wait, don’t forget…” type of scenario specific rules. Something that happens at the end of certain turns if something else happens that turn, a change from turn X to turn Y only, a special action that can be taken, etc. Nothing extreme, just kept me on my toes. I attempted to incorporate some of them into the SoP I wrote.
Gameplay
The game itself is not terribly complicated to learn, yet manages to give you a lot of variety with your choices.
Let us start with the activation system, something I feel is ingenious. There is a Division counter that goes on the Activation track, with subordinate Brigade counters (color coded for easy visual reference) on the map. Each turn you activate a Division counter, moving it down the activation track. This allows you to then perform actions with whatever Brigades are on the map. However, if you keep activating the same Division, eventually it will move down the activation track into first a yellow, then a red section. This abstractly represents fatigue building up, and supplies running out. If a Division is on the 1 space, and you attempt to activate it, you roll a 1D6. If you roll a 1, that Division is Retired, and may no longer be activated unless it is Rallied (an action which takes your entire Impulse to do) on a later turn. This is a great way to represent the “other” negative consequences of combat, besides actual combat losses.
Movement is simple. Each type of unit has X amount of movement points, and each hex moved costs 1 point, with different terrain types (Forest, Swamp, Urban), crossing streams or against Abatis all adding +1 to the movement costs. Costs are cumulative. In SPFO, Muddy Road conditions are in effect for all scenarios, partially (but not entirely) negatively the benefits of road travel.
Zones of Control exist, and the rules are standard enough. Non-disrupted units project a ZoC in the adjacent hexes around them, enemy units entering an EZoC must end their movement. Artillery ZoC is a little different. They project the normal ZoC, but it can only be entered under two circumstances: If the unit moving into the EZoC only moved one hex that turn, or if the unit is Charging. More on Artillery later (Hint: They are powerful).
Combat is easily the most detailed part of the game. As I mentioned above, there are three different phases of combat, and that doesn’t include sharpshooter’s combat, counter-charging, return fire, or defensive fire. Combat uses a differential table, not factor counting. When attacking, you add up your unit’s step counters, stars (a measure of a brigade’s quality), if there are supporting units, possible terrain modifiers, and combat type specific modifiers (such as pluses when charging, or returning fire). The defender than rolls either 1D6 or 2D6, depending on unit type and if they are intrenched or behind an Abatis. You subtract the defender’s roll from your attack value, find what that differential is, and look on the appropriate combat results table. You will always have a good idea of your attacking strength, but with the 1D6 (or even 2D6!) that the defender rolls, you can never be sure how combat is going to turn out. You may crush the defender, causing multiple step losses and/or they retreat which allows you to move up and take their hex. Or they may drive you off and cause an attacker step loss, or even be able to return fire. Units start off with a predetermined number of step counters underneath their brigade counters. As you take losses in combat, you remove those step counters. As mentioned the number of step counters left in that brigade influences your attack power, so the more combat you are in and damage you take, the weaker you become offensively. I found this kept me honest with how often I could use certain brigades before I had to effectively take them off the front line. Artillery is extremely powerful, which from what I have read (turns out I wasn’t actually alive in the 1860’s) is accurate for that period. When you are assaulting artillery, as D.H. Hill’s men did historically, you need to move quickly and charge in. If you are caught in the open, the Artillery in this game will savage your brigades. Artillery has the potential to engage in combat twice in an impulse, unlike other units that either conduct Fire combat or Close combat (but not both) in an Impulse. And Close combat with Artillery can easily cause a defender to suffer up to 3 step losses from one combat. That is huge. Infantry units (the most hardy units) only begin with a maximum of 3 step counters anyway! Fortunately, there are not an overwhelming number of Artillery units in SPFO. The Union only has a handful, and they are relatively fragile once the Confederates do close with them. They are a valuable and powerful, but finite combat unit. The Confederates don’t have any dedicated Artillery, instead they gain an Inherent Artillery modifier during their Fire Combat. Once you’ve eliminated the step counters and brigade counter (it counts as one step by itself) of a unit, it is eliminated and removed from the game. There is no recovery of units.
While there are no rules for flanking, something I feel was important to mid-19th century warfare and the ACW in particular, I really didn’t realize they weren’t there or think about it until I was writing this. The game offers enough tactical detail, especially with the combat, that it doesn’t need that extra layer of complexity. This game doesn’t pretend to be something it isn’t. I have the same thoughts about Artillery facing. Sounds like a nice detail on the surface, but would the additional rules bring more to the table through simulation than it would take away from ease of play? I don’t believe so.
Victory is determined by Victory Points. The player with the most at the end wins, ties going to the Confederate player. VP’s are earned through eliminating brigades, retiring your enemies Divisions, and for the Confederates only, holding up to three Victory Hexes (with a Line of Communication back to the Confederate map edge) when the game ends. I only played the May 31st Historical Scenario. I found my games were difficult for the Confederates, but not impossible. Success seemed to be determined by how well Hill’s Confederate Brigades cut through Couch’s Union Division and Artillery. The historical setup gives special rules for Couch’s brigades that potentially reduce their quality and cause them to become disrupted and retreat once engaged in combat. That is historically accurate, and is necessary if they are to be routed out of their defensive position. In my experiences, when Hill’s men charged the Union position successfully and forced their retreat or elimination, victory was just as likely as not. If his brigades broke on the intrenchments and abatis… well, reinforcements weren’t likely to arrive in time. And once Union reinforcements start marching onto the map, it’s pretty much all over for the Rebels unless they are already in place on or near the Victory Hexes.
My games generally took a couple hours to play. I focused on the May 31st Historical Scenario, which (following history) drags reinforcements out for both sides. I imagine the other scenarios, with more units available immediately (or fewer overall), could play faster. I didn’t find the game short, but it definitely wasn’t too long either.
Final Thoughts
I enjoyed SPFO immensely. I’ll be honest, I experienced a hiccup attempting to grok the combat after one or two read throughs of the rulebook, and found myself going back to the book more than I expected. But eventually everything started clicking, and turns began to flow faster and faster. Although seemingly simple on the surface, I would view this is a more medium weight/complexity game. I want to mention that although it can be hard to assign a value to games or experiences, I always feel like I’m getting my money’s worth from a Hollandspiele game, both in components and actual meat of the game.
I believe the Shot & Shell system does a fantastic job simulating the conditions and realities of the American Civil War in a fun, tactical format that is playable in an afternoon. It doesn’t feel gamey, but it’s also not weighed down with tactical minutiae. From repeated Division activations eventually causing activation failure, to the different types of period appropriate combat (Fire combat being weaker than Close combat, and Charges being oh so important), to the powerful yet fragile Artillery. The bones are here for a good system, and it has plenty of flexibility for simulating different types of battles from that era. Kudos to Tom Russell and Hollandspiele on releasing another gem. I look forward to hopefully seeing more games utilizing this system.
"If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."
A fine article.
As Mr Belli already commented, this is a fine article and review.
I know you said that you had not played any of the designer's Blood Before Richmond series games (which have received imho surprisingly little attention on BGG) but I would be curious if anyone else has any views on the differences.
Did you think the counters were too thick? I realize that this is currently almost heresy, but with each step being a counter, those brigade stacks seem like they can get somewhat awkward. (In the Blood before Richmond series, brigades can go up to 4 or even iirc 5 steps which could make for quite a stack, though of course the fact that brigades cannot combine in one hex helps out.)
Tom Russell
Firstly, thank you Wayne for the very nice, very thoughtful, and very thorough article. I'm so very glad that you dug the game.
ajoer wrote:
I know you said that you had not played any of the designer's Blood Before Richmond series games (which have received imho surprisingly little attention on BGG) but I would be curious if anyone else has any views on the differences.
I do! :-)
The major difference is the activation system. BBR used the Lee Coordination roll and made perfect sense for the Seven Days, but wouldn't have made sense here. in BBR, the coordination roll was really about who got to do what on the turn, but didn't effect much else, while the activation system here touches the other parts of the game and better models things like exhaustion.
One of the primary goals of the Shot & Shell series was to try to come up with an activation system that was robust enough to model different things and to be applicable to different situations, so I wouldn't have to come up with a whole new sequence of play every time I did a game in this vein (as I had in BBR, Blood on the Alma, and Blood in the Fog).
The combat system is slightly more complex, but if you're familiar with BBR, you'll pick it up fairly quickly. It's closer to BBR's system than it is to BOTA or BITF. Intrenchments are the big change to the BBR combat system.
Re: "surprisingly little attention" for the BBR games, I think that's partially a function of the battles themselves. Almost all of the Seven Days battles were started very late in the day, so they're very short - by the time you get a full head of steam going, the thing is already wrapping up. You only have six turns in most of them. That's historically accurate and appropriate for the battles, but some players can find that frustrating.
Of the BBR games, I think Gaines's Mill is the best competitive experience, followed by Glendale. The other two games are a bit "weird". Originally BBR was intended to be one boxed game with five scenarios, and in that context, presented together, players might have found it a more satisfying package. When the rights to the games return to me next summer, I'll be looking at the feasibility of eventually releasing it as originally intended.
The two things that might prevent me from doing so are, one, putting five maps in one game might be prohibitively expensive since we pay more per-map than most publishers get charged for the entire game (that's just how print-on-demand works, not complaining, but it makes four- or five-map sets less feasible). Two, I don't think it would make sense to retrofit BBR as a Shot & Shell game, and I want to avoid any kind of confusion (there are already folks who get confused about whether or not BITF is a Shot and Shell game).
Did you think the counters were too thick? I realize that this is currently almost heresy, but with each step being a counter, those brigade stacks seem like they can get somewhat awkward. (In the Blood before Richmond series, brigades can go up to 4 or even iirc 5 steps which could make for quite a stack, though of course the fact that brigades cannot combine in one hex helps out.)
I think the thicker counters stack a little easier than the thin Tiny Battle ones for BBR - they're less slippery. The hexes for Seven Pines are much larger than those for BBR which were a little cramped due to the necessity of squeezing the battlefield onto an 11" x 17" mapsheet. For Seven Pines, we intended there to be plenty of space between stacks to avoid any finger-related mishaps.
Wayne Hansen
ajoer wrote:
Did you think the counters were too thick? I realize that this is currently almost heresy, but with each step being a counter, those brigade stacks seem like they can get somewhat awkward. (In the Blood before Richmond series, brigades can go up to 4 or even iirc 5 steps which could make for quite a stack, though of course the fact that brigades cannot combine in one hex helps out.)
Hi Joe,
Honestly I had no issues with stacking. Yes, there can be a possible stack of 4+ if you look at when you throw a Charge counter on top, or a unit is Intrenched. But there are a couple things helping with that, things you and Tom already pointed out. First, there is only one brigade per hex, so those stacks will never double or triple in size through unit stacking. Second, the counter material works to help it. They are "heavy", and maybe more importantly, they are not slick. They almost have a matte finish, not gloss like you encounter with die cut counters. Third, by being laser cut and not die cut, they have a uniform thickness. They aren't thicker in the middle and get slightly narrower on the edges like some (usually thinner) die cut counters. These factors kept the stacks stable in all of my games.
|