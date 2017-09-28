|
Scott Blanchett
Decatur
Alabama
Review of Panzer Grenadier Kursk: Burning Tigers-A Grunt’s View Review
Panzer Grenadier Kursk: Burning Tigers is a platoon level wargame where individual counters represent infantry and armor platoons, artillery batteries and platoons, groups of 3-12 aircraft and individual leaders. The maps are 200 meters her scale in scale. The turns encompass 15 minutes of time. Kursk: Burning Tigers encompasses battles on the Eastern Front from July 5, 1943 to July 10, 1943. Forty scenarios cover battles from the area of the German Ninth Army on the Northern side of the Kursk bulge, to the 4th Panzer Army on the south side of the bulge, plus over 500 counters of combined arms goodness.
The units are pretty simple to grasp. Infantry, armor, artillery, AA, AT and air, the usual suspects. Direct/indirect fire, range and movement factors are listed. Antitank values are listed on armor and AT weapons as well. Aircraft have just the firepower listed. Firepower can be modified by a leader’s combat modifier if it has one. The Soviets have everything from the venerable T-34 (which during Kursk, began to pale in comparison to other tanks), T-70s, SU-76 and 122s to Grants, with Soviet regulars and Guards to go with them. The Germans have the powerful yet vulnerable Ferdinands, new and somewhat unreliable Panthers and Goliaths.
The leader counters show what leadership/morale modifiers they have as well as their individual morale. These values are important as leaders are as important, if not more, than any other unit in the battle. Leaders are needed for units to move forward, spot for artillery and recover units from being disrupted or demoralized. Without leaders, units and stacks are stuck in place or forced to retreat. Leaders can also be used for subordinate orders. A leader with a command rating of 1 can order another adjacent unit/stack while a leader with a rating of 2 can order 2 adjacent units/stacks. This can make for some very significant moves. The Soviets are hampered with less effective leadership in armor. Each German platoon has an armored leader while the Soviet player is given a select number of armor leaders in any given scenario. The German armor also proficiency, which allows them to fire twice a turn, rather than once.
Spotting is also significant. Weather, smoke and terrain all affect spotting. The importance of spotting for artillery cannot be overstated, as well as patience in allowing for the massing of fires and resources prior to, and during an attack.
Combat is pretty straight forward. Combat results tables are used with modifiers for leaderships, morale, terrain, fortifications, number of units in the target hex. Anti tank fire, close assault and bombardment is covered in a separate tables with modifiers also. For those that don't like CRTs, PG adds a little more to it than just disruption and elimination.
Combat can result is disruption, demoralization, step losses or elimination. Step losses to a hex can be one or more, with different morale check modifiers. There are also modifiers for cover and target movement, distance and opfire, so the CRTs are hardly bland by any means. Losses have a cumulative effect. Not only do they take combat power away from the attack or defense, but in PG they also decrease your initiative, which is rolled for at the start of each turn.
The components are very good. I have read of varying opinions on the thick, by any standards counter. I found the counters are of very good quality and easily readable. All of the varied unit symbols are easy to understand and the FP and movement values easy to read. The artwork is also of the same good PG standard they have shown since inception. The maps are very good quality cardstock and the artwork is well done. PG maps for the Eastern Front have a certain look, almost one of despair, which I find fitting for the Eastern Front in WW2.
I use the 4th edition rule book. The rules are 35 pages long and cover everything pretty well. They are well written and have a good index. If there are any questions, the fan base is active on FB and has a very active forum section in PG-HQ.
The scenario book is also very well written. Each scenario is laid out very well and set up isn't complicated by any means. Each scenario has introductory background as well as the actual battle results. Victory conditions are clear unambiguous. You win, lose or sometimes draw, but the interpretation is always clear.
Panzer Grenadier Kursk: Burning Tigers is an excellent wargame and a great addition to the Panzer Grenadier series. Kursk: Burning Tigers is a fun, engrossing game and a must have for those with a PG collection. Whether you are fighting with the Ninth Army at Ponyri or driving alongside the Grossdeutschland Division, for those wishing to really get in to dirty, oil soaked sky of Kursk on a tactical, combined arms, (with many battles regiment sized or better) platoon scale, this is your game.
