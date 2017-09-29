Daemou wrote:

kbclac wrote:

The Italians did put some armies in North Africa triggering the Mediterranean Crisis

Thanks for the reports, good writing.This has been mentioned many times before in this forum, but I want to mention it again: Italy has to place the Tobruk fort anyway, so you can't avoid Med Crisis. With the French fleet still intact the Italian supply of Africa should be pretty much impossible, so the Allies have a good chance to take Libya before France falls. That's why I think most players try to activate Italy only later (that also has its risks, though).