Keith Craig
United States
Bellevue
Nebraska
Player note: As I made a couple of rules mistakes in 1939 (Did not declare war on a faction, discussed in previous post) I decided to play as if the Axis declared war on the Western Powers, but the Western Powers did not react until forced by the Axis decisions)
The new decade opened with gunshots. The Axis enjoyed poor weather in all zones which was the best they could hope for in January.
Germany launched its attack again into Yugoslavia, starting in the eastern part of the country. The German infantry led the strike against the isolated army. They were quickly dispatched. Then the Hungarians marched down the east of Yugoslavia to isolate the army defending Belgrade. This allowed the Panzers to mop up the Yugoslav army easily and then run wild grabbing up cities to drive down Yugoslav will. The Western part of the country fell to the German assault and Yugoslavia was conquered.
The Axis put their pro-axis marker in Athens.
The diplomacy phase led to the Axis recruiting Romania to their side. The Soviets ceased Latvia (Soviets have been very fortunate with their Area Seized token).
February 1940 was quiet with the Axis moving armies towards the western front with a couple armies amassing on the Bulgarian border. (The Western Powers did not do anything due to my rules mistake mentioned earlier.)
In the diplomacy phase the Western powers convince Spain to lean their way.
Mar 1940 opened with the weather smiling on the Axis with fair weather in the mild zone. This convinced the Axis to attack Bulgaria. Germany let their allied minors of Romania and Hungary do the heavy lifting of the attack. The Ground Support tokens gave them the ability to push the Bulgarians back and weaken their will enough for the German infantry to pour in and break the Bulgarian will to fight. This led to Turkey leaning toward the Axis.
The German units moving to the borders of France and the low countries reached their destinations and stood ready to invade.
During diplomacy, the Axis drew a pro-axis marker and decided to activate Italy for assistance invading France in the south.
The Italians did put some armies in North Africa triggering the Mediterranean Crisis
The Soviets seized Lithuania.
(At the end of this turn is when I realized my rules mistake and thus applied the Appeasement ends results. To avoid going back and starting over I ruled that the Western Powers just were passive during the "Phony War")
Apr 1940 opened with Severe weather in the cold and mild zone with fair weather in the warm zone.
Germany moved some field units and one fighter unit into Northern Italy to help with the attack in France which was going to have to wait for better weather.
Italy decided to prove their mettle and moved their garrison in Sardinia to take the empty French port on Corsica and attacked the French Garrison in French North Africa but failing the attack. The other Italian army in Libya marched toward Egypt but did not attack across the Nile.
The UK brought the BEF into France and moved Force H to Malta
Diplomacy phase involved all powers reseeding the diplomacy cup.
May 1940 opened with fair weather in the mild zone and poor weather in the other zones.
The Axis declared war on the Low Countries and launched the invasion.
The Netherlands quickly fell and due to poor troop placement of the Belgium army they were quickly broken of all National Will from losing their capital in an end around by a German Panzer unit (Lesson learned by me on being more thoughtful on army placement).
The rest of the French line braced for the assault and was pushed back a hex resulting in a loss of a city but slowing the German advance. However in southern France the Italians with 2 German Armies poured across the border. A Panzer unit supported by the Luftwaffe destroyed the French army placed to protect this front. The Italians grabbed up Marseille and moved North.
The Italians got extremely fortunate in their supply runs for Africa with Force H failing to intercept both times.
The Western Powers responded by having the BEF roll forward and push one German infantry unit back and fill the gap in the line allowing the mobile French infantry to fall back to get replacements.
In Africa, the French pushed the Italians back. The UK used their tank marker to boost the WDF's attack across the Nile pushing the Italians back again.
During diplomacy, the Axis drew no event and the Western Powers and Soviets reseeded the cup.
As the summer arrives the French hope for some luck to keep the Germans out of their heartland but are quite concerned about the forces in the South being able to outmaneuver them.
Timo Kellomäki
Finland
Tampere
Unspecified
Thanks for the reports, good writing.
The Italians did put some armies in North Africa triggering the Mediterranean Crisis
This has been mentioned many times before in this forum, but I want to mention it again: Italy has to place the Tobruk fort anyway, so you can't avoid Med Crisis. With the French fleet still intact the Italian supply of Africa should be pretty much impossible, so the Allies have a good chance to take Libya before France falls. That's why I think most players try to activate Italy only later (that also has its risks, though).
Keith Craig
United States
Bellevue
Nebraska
Thanks for the reports, good writing.
The Italians did put some armies in North Africa triggering the Mediterranean Crisis
This has been mentioned many times before in this forum, but I want to mention it again: Italy has to place the Tobruk fort anyway, so you can't avoid Med Crisis. With the French fleet still intact the Italian supply of Africa should be pretty much impossible, so the Allies have a good chance to take Libya before France falls. That's why I think most players try to activate Italy only later (that also has its risks, though).
Thanks for the tip on Tobruk. I could not find in the rules that the Italians had to place the fort, but it seemed intuitive to me to place it so I did. Happy to see I got that correct.
I did not stop the supply to Italy in Africa as I was still learning the ramifications of supply while playing. Once I figured out that using the French fleet to stop the supply, I had already conquered France.
Salvatore Vasta
United States
Woodstock
Virginia
Thanks for the tip on Tobruk. I could not find in the rules that the Italians had to place the fort, but it seemed intuitive to me to place it so I did. Happy to see I got that correct.
Rule 13.1.2.1 for Italy.
