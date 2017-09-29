|
AAR – Target for Today Campaign –900th BG – 930th Bomb Squadron
January 11th 1944
Campaign Mission Number: 002
Bomber Mission Number: 1
Bomber Name: Lady G
Base Location: San Giovanni, Italy
Target City: Rimini, Italy (Bridge on Marecchia River)
Target Type: Bridge
On Target: Yes
Bombing %: 54
Bomb Group Combat Box Position: High
Plane Number: 5
Crew: Name (Mission #) (Kills)
Pilot: Steve West (1) (0)
Copilot: Leo Alexander (1) (0)
Navigator: Sam Ward (1) (0)
Bombardier: Floyd Young (1) (0)
Radio Operator: Elmer Perez (1) (0)
Engineer/Top Turret: Gordon Allen (1) (0)
Ball Gunner: Bill Morris (1) (0)
Starboard (Right) Waist Gunner: Herman Perry (1) (0)
Port (Left) Waist Gunner: Willard Coleman (1) (0)
Tail Gunner: Phil Evans (1) (1/2)
Claims:
1 x ME-109
1 x FW-190
Credit
ME-109 - Denied
FW-190 ½ (Tail Phil Evans)
Mission Details:
Outbound Zone 1: There was good weather over the base so we had an uneventful take off.
Outbound Zone 2: Nothing to report. Looks like we are going to have poor fighter cover from our P-38 friends.
Outbound Zone 3: The weather was looking very cloudy. That must have helped hide from enemy fighters as we saw none.
Outbound Zone 4: The cloud cover broke some and what was waiting for us? That’s right Jerry. 2 FW-190s jumped us from 12 lvl and 1:30 lo.As fighter cover was poor the P-38s could not help us. The nose and top turret scored 2 superficial hits (2 x FCA) to the fighter’s left wing and fuselage. The EF took a shot and missed and started to head home, when the tail gunner took a passing shot hitting the left wing and causing it to separate from the plane. Splash one FW-190.
Outbound Zone 5: GAF resistance was heavy, but we saw no enemy fighters.
Outbound Zone 6: The 100% cloud cover did not hide us this time. We were jumped by 2 ME-109s at 12 high and 10:30 High. Nose gunner hit the fuel tank of the 12h 109 causing an explosion and killing the enemy pilot. The top turret hit the 10:30h 109(FCA) hitting the horizontal stabilizers and the left cheek gunner misses. The EF makes a run at us and misses and heads home.
Outbound Zone 7: Entering the target zone we encountered no EFs or flak. It was a nice change of pace. We were able to drop 54% of our payload on target.
Inbound Zone 7: Turning around to head home ran into some light flak, but nothing we could not handle.
Inbound Zone 6: We met up with a flight of P-47 Thunderbolts just in time as we were attacked by 3 FW-190s. Our new friends took care of 2 EFs and the ball gunner hit the left wing of the third EF causing superficial damage, but it must have been enough to shake the enemy pilot cause his shot went wide and he bugged out.
Inbound Zone 5: Nothing to report.
Inbound Zone 4: Nothing to report.
Inbound Zone 3: Our fighter cover must really be doing their job as we have not seen EFs for a while.
Inbound Zone 2: The crew is getting anxious the closer we get to home.
Inbound Zone 1: The weather was poor over the base, but our captain brought us in without a scratch.
Summary: Good job by the crew. Good first mission to get their feet wet.
