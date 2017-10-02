|
As I write this, Objective Shreveport is a brand new game. It covers the 1864 Union Red River campaign in Louisiana and Arkansas, with the intent of capturing Shreveport, Louisiana. I only heard about it this week from Consimworld News. I'm into American Civil War regimental games (Terrible Swift Sword, Stonewall's Sword, etc.). I'm not an operational scale guy. But, I was born and raised in Shreveport, Louisiana. So, a no-brainer for me. Ordered it this week, just got it this week. Heck, my hometown is right there on the map (the city overflows the 10 mile hex now. My old neighborhood was about where the "V" in Shreveport is):
Shreveport was founded in 1836 where the Red River met the Texas Trail, a route into the wilds of the Republic of Texas. During the Civil War, Shreveport's strategic significance west of the Mississippi centered around its access to vast cotton crops in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. And, not much else (my words, not the game's). So, the city was left alone till later in the war. Then, General Nathan Banks (yes, THE Nathaniel Banks of Shenandoah infamy) - a former Massachusetts governor, the first Union politician appointed to military high command, and a man with future political ambitions - organized a campaign to take Shreveport and its vast local cotton crops and those in East Texas (the Union naval blockade halted Southern cotton exports). That cotton was worth a fortune and could help finance the Union's cause. Oh, and put idle textile mills in Massachusetts back to work. Textiles to be sold overseas. So, good for the Nation, good for MA, good for Banks. This does sound cynical, but the Union was really hurting for funding. (And, these are my words, not the game's).
The campaign was multi-prong. With Banks kind of leading the larger force, using the Red River to invade central Louisiana (15,000 men). I say "kind of" because Banks was also pulling political levers and working all angles down South Louisiana way. A busy man, which is represented in the game by a delay to getting him moving and in on the action. The other prong was a Union force from Little Rock, Arkansas (8000 troops), intending to descend on Shreveport from the north. Between them, near and in Shreveport was Confederate General Richard Taylor's small army with around 13,000 men. (Again, my words as remembered from reading Shelby Foote, and from me looking at the Order of Battle of counters in the game).
Banks led an ambitious amphibious expedition up the Red River. Down from Little Rock came a classic cavalry raid. Poorly led, badly coordinated, and impeded by typically poor Civil War staff work. Outnumbered, Taylor had home field advantage and interior lines. In the game, the invading Union has supply trains and supply rules. The brave Rebels defending
my their homeland don't have supply rules or restrictions.
Though my sympathies lie with the home team, it don't take a lot of imagination for me to sympathize with the Union forces. Yes, famously, Sherman and Grant boldly led large armies into the Confederate heartland. Those were BIG armies. Not here. Banks had a corps, and the Arkansas force was barely half that. They really were kind of entering the heart of darkness. Rough, swampy terrain, poor lines of communication (except for the Red River, until it nearly dried up), and hostile country. Deep into the Deep South, and on their own. Perhaps not a surprise that they were not so very boldly led.
Now, I don't want ya'll thinking I'm not impartial. I'm not, but this here is only an unboxing review. Besides, we can't help where we were born, can we? I just got lucky, is all.
The box is slim (inch-and-a-half deep, or so). Nice looking. Like a period map. The 17" by 22" mapsheet is quite nice. Also has that period look. It's brown with clear hexes, towns, mountains (Ozarks in Arkansas), and rivers. And, not much else, really. With each hex "about ten miles across," I guess the local effects of swamps, bayous, and piney woods are kinda factored into the whole, as "clear" hexes. I suppose the whole thing could be green, but I'll take the "parchment" tan. Did I mention my hometown is shown right on the map? There it is it right there:
The 100 counters? Let this be a warning...DO NOT drop the counter-sheet on your foot. Man is this thing thick and hefty. Haven't punched them out yet (afraid they might punch back!). But, looking forward to it.
As you can ken, the counters are utilitarian, not fancy-shmancy. That's cool. It's an operational thing. When each number equals 1000 men, and you can exchange them like currency, you don't need a lot of flourish and stuff. This ain't regiments and such. There's nowhere as many counters in play as on the counter-sheet. Many of them are step reductions for the larger starting units. There is one strange counter. The Admiral Porter fleet counter is represented by what I think is supposed to be steamship black smoke on the water. Instead, it looks downright spooky and kind of Cthulhu to me. I'm retired US Navy, give me an ironclad icon, instead.
Game comes with a small deck of Special Event Cards. Yes, they have the round corners Geeks value so much! They look good, shuffle well, have nice artwork. Both players get some, and can play them for stuff like a clever Rebel attack die roll modifier (+1), or a lowdown sneaky Yankee one hex retreat before combat. Can't wait!
Speaking of die rolls, one good 1D6.
There's two good player aid cards. They have Order's of Battle, replacement counter boxes, holding boxes, and a couple of tables. The bulk of combat and terrain effects tables are on the back of the rulebook. I hereby grant myself permission to copy these tables for my hapless Union opponents.
OK, I just took a break and broke out the counters. Takes no time at all. And, NO need for cutting corners or "de-nubbing." They set up on the Player Aid sheet OB boxes easily. Once the set up for play on the map, its kind of sparse looking.
Six pages of rules. Printed in a highly readable, yet evocative Civil War period type. I've started reading the rules, and can report they are readable. That's all I can say until I finish fixing dinner (chimichangas!).
Dinner done and eaten, I resumed reading. Really simply stuff here. Except, combat is a 9-step procedure. With so few counters in motion, There can't be many combats each turn (or each game). I don't think that's gonna be a big deal.
This here is just a drive-by review. The game presents well. When I do give it a go, I'll report back. Unless somebody beats me to it (*hint*).
- Posted Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:54 am
ZombieMark wrote:
When I do give it a go, I'll report back. Unless somebody beats me to it (*hint*).
We need more reviews of war games, especially of games not published by GMT or DVG. Go for it.
I've already looked into John Theissen's previous effort, MAA. I'm sure I'll be writing about this one once I get to play it.
- Posted Sun Oct 1, 2017 11:16 pm
I too ordered OS last weekend and received it within 4 days. Great service and great looking game.
Thanks for the interesting unboxing review Mark.
Quote:
They really were kind of entering the heart of darkness. Rough, swampy terrain, poor lines of communication (except for the Red River, until it nearly dried up), and hostile country. Deep into the Deep South, and on their own.
You know, that's what I was thinking when reading about this campaign. There's a Heart of Darkness/Apocalypse Now feeling to it.
melchett1 wrote:
Thanks for the interesting unboxing review Mark.
Quote:
They really were kind of entering the heart of darkness. Rough, swampy terrain, poor lines of communication (except for the Red River, until it nearly dried up), and hostile country. Deep into the Deep South, and on their own.
You know, that's what I was thinking when reading about this campaign. There's a Heart of Darkness/Apocalypse Now feeling to it.
I was going to the worst place in the world and I didn't even know it yet. Weeks away and hundreds of miles up a river that snaked through the war like a main circuit cable...
-
