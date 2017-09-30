|
Hello and welcome to the thrilling conclusion of the campaign game. In ACT 1, The Stalingrad Pocket was formed, and the 6th Army found themselves enveloped within the greater metropolitan area. In ACT II, the Germans will launch Operation Winter Storm in an attempt to rescue their comrades. Will it succeed? Read on!
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Turn 9: DEC 05-06
Weather: Clear
Soviet Air Points: 3
Axis Air Points: 4
Soviet turn: All katyusha rockets are unleashed in the Stalingrad Pocket, putting a giant hurt on the Germans. The 5 Tank Army plows down some security units, and the circle gets smaller. Now that things are pretty well in hand here, I'll be sending the 5,21, and 57 west to start the offensive on DON. I do, however, have the nagging feeling that I'm playing it a bit too safe and consequently falling behind schedule.
Axis turn: No choice but to tighten up around Stalingrad; there just aren't enough units left to sustain a wider perimeter. As the threat to the Chir is relatively low, the 11 Pz Div is sent to the Aksai River to lock down the bridges until reinforcements arrive.
Units eliminated this turn: Soviet 1, Axis 17!
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Turn 10: DEC 07-08
Weather: Fog
Soviet Air Points: 7
Axis Air Points: 2
Soviet turn: This turn sees a major redistribution of forces as the 5, 21, 51, and 57 head to take on the DON. The 1 Guards, a group I don't think I've mentioned in the first 10 turns, finally makes itself useful and crosses the Chir River.
Axis turn: Some timely bombardments fend off Soviet aggression inside the pocket. Below the Chir, the newly arrived 6 Pz helps contain the 1 Guards, but this area might be a lost cause (and a lost VP).
Units eliminated this turn: Soviet 0, Axis 6
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Whenever I start to feel a bit lost in a game, I find it helpful to revisit the victory conditions. Looking at the map below, I see that the Germans have 13 VP's, and are currently enjoying a Major Victory. Clearly, the Soviets have to step up their game and get a little aggressive.
xxx Axis occupied
xxx Soviet occupied
Major German Victory: 13+ VP's
Minor German Victory: 10-12 VP's
Minor Soviet Victory: 9 VP's
Major Soviet Victory: 7-8 VP's
Massive Soviet Victory: 6 VP's
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Turn 11: DEC 09-10
Weather: Fog
Soviet Air Points: 4
Axis Air Points: 1
Soviet turn: The 5 Tank rushes in to support the 1 Guard at Bokovskaya. To the south, 51 and 57 take Gromoslavka. At Surovikino, Axis forces lose 4 steps in a pounding, but somehow retain possession of the town.
Axis turn: Unwilling to take on half the 5 Tank Army, the Germans acquiesce control of Gromoslavka to the Soviets. Meanwhile, the 6 and 11 Pz Divs await the arrival of the 23 Pz Div for the launch of Operation Winter Storm.
With the Axis down to 11 VP's and a Minor Victory, the next several turns will center around the fight for the Aksai River bridge and Gromoslavka, where 3 VP hexes are up for grabs.
Units eliminated this turn: Soviet 1, Axis 8
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Turn 12: DEC 11-12
Weather: Heavy Snow
Soviet Air Points: 0
Axis Air Points: 0
Soviet turn: With the help of some katyusha rockets, the 5 Tank Army finally takes Surovikino (and 1 VP).
Axis turn: The 23 Pz has arrived and positioned itself for Winter Storm. There must have been a winter storm warning, because the Soviet 51 and 57 are already waiting for them at the Aksai River. That's no fun!
Units eliminated this turn: Soviet 1, Axis 5
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Turn 13: DEC 13-14
Weather: Fog
Soviet Air Points: 4
Axis Air Points: 5
Soviet turn: The 1 and 2 Guard Mechanical merge to launch the counter-offensive Operation Little Saturn. Nearby, Aksai Bridge hex #1 is taken, leaving the Germans with only 9 VP's. No news in Stalingrad, but the katyusha rockets are scheduled to arrive next turn, which will give the Soviets one more shot to grab a hex before the game ends.
Axis turn: Operation Winter Storm meets Operation Little Saturn and comes to a grinding halt. To protect their flank, the Germans Pz's really have no choice but to attack the 1, 2 Guard Mech, but the best they can get out of it is a few no results.
Looking at the map, I have to say that the current set-up has the makings of a great scenario, IF the Germans were scheduled to receive a lot of reinforcements. Unfortunately, we'll be seeing some units from the 17 Pz next turn, but not nearly enough to make a difference.
Units eliminated this turn: Soviet 3, Axis 7
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Turn 14: DEC 15-16
Weather: Light Snow
Soviet Air Points: 3
Axis Air Points: 0
Going forward I'll dispense of the Soviet/Axis turn stuff and pare down the graphics dept, for now the entire game boils down to the Germans re-taking the Aksai bridge hexes. Currently, the Germans have 8 VP's, which awards the Soviets a Major victory. Capturing one of the bridge hexes will reduce the Soviets to a Minor Victory, while both hexes would grant the Germans a Minor Victory. Dare to dream!
With that in mind, German Pzs attack the west side of the bridge but are stymied by a DG'd Soviet Guard stack. Elsewhere, other stuff happens, but quite frankly, after a lackluster performance by the katyusha rockets, I've given up any thoughts of the Soviets taking a Stalingrad hex.
Units eliminated this turn: Soviet 4, Axis 9
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Turn 15: DEC 17-18
Weather: Fog
Soviet Air Points: 5
Axis Air Points: 3
The Soviet 1 and 2 Guard Mech show up at the bridge, and it looks like it might be lights out for the Germans. The panzers are hit hard, but then make a daring move to capture both bridge hexes at the same time. The Soviets are caught with their pants down, but it all goes awry for the Germans on some piss-poor rolls.
It's funny when you can solo a game and be taken totally off guard by your opponent.
Units eliminated this turn: Soviet 0, Axis 7
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Turn 16: DEC 19-20
Weather: Clear
Soviet Air Points: 6
Axis Air Points: 7
Once again the Germans find themselves with a real chance to take a bridge hex, but are done in by a devastating Soviet boxcar bombardment roll that leaves them down 2 steps and DG'd. Aw hell...
Units eliminated this turn: Soviet 0, Axis 12
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Final result: Major Victory for the Soviet Union.
Well, what were you expecting? We all knew the cards were stacked against the Germans and that Winter Storm would never reach Stalingrad. Still, it was fun trying.
Thanks for the fantastic write up!
I just went and took a look at all the SCS games that are in the system ( thx to your session report ), and it looks like there is a game in the system called ' Panzer Battles: 11 Panzer Division on the Chir river '. That would make an excellent followup effort to expand on your session report
It is definitely on my list of games to get to the table, just got to find the time!
|